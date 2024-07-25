First Financial Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Increase

Earnings per diluted share of $0.64 ; $0.65 on an adjusted (1) basis

Return on average assets of 1.38%; 1.40% on an adjusted (1) basis

Net interest margin on FTE basis (1) of 4.10%

Record fee income of $61.5 million

Loan growth of $316.1 million ; 11.3% on an annualized basis

Average deposit growth of $351.1 million ; 10.6% on an annualized basis

Net charge-offs 0.15% of total loans; 23 bp decline from linked quarter

Board of Directors approved quarterly dividend increase to $0.24

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $60.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $50.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $1.17 compared to $1.43 for the same period in 2023.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2024 was 1.38% while return on average tangible common equity was 20.57%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.18% and return on average tangible common equity of 17.35%(1) in the first quarter of 2024.

Second quarter 2024 highlights include:

Net interest margin of 4.06%, or 4.10% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1) Unchanged from first quarter, exceeding expectations 14 bp increase in earning asset yields driven by 10 bp increase in loan yields and 22 bp increase in yield on the investment securities portfolio Cost of deposits increased 14 bp during second quarter; pace of increase moderated compared to 22 bp increase in first quarter



Record noninterest income of $61.5 million , or $61.6 million as adjusted (1) Foreign exchange income increased $6.4 million , or 60.9% from first quarter Strong leasing business income of $16.8 million ; 15.3% increase from first quarter Record wealth management income; 7.4% increase from linked quarter Double digit percentage growth from linked quarter in mortgage banking and bankcard income

, or as adjusted

Noninterest expenses of $123.6 million , or $122.5 million as adjusted (1) ; 1.2% increase from linked quarter Increase driven by variable compensation tied to fee income Second quarter adjustments (1) include $0.4 million of efficiency related costs and $0.8 million of other costs such as acquisition, severance and branch consolidation costs Efficiency ratio of 57.5%; 57.0% as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted ; 1.2% increase from linked quarter

Solid loan growth during the quarter Loan balances increased $316.1 million compared to the linked quarter; 11.3% annualized growth Broad-based growth driven by C&I, Agile and Summit



(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Strong average deposit growth during the quarter Average deposits increased $351.1 million , or 10.6% on an annualized basis Second quarter included approximately $100 million of seasonal public fund increases Growth in money market accounts, retail CDs and brokered CDs offset modest declines in noninterest bearing checking and savings balances



Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $172.6 million ; Total quarterly provision expense of $16.4 million Loans and leases - ACL of $156.2 million ; ratio to total loans of 1.36% increased 7 bps from first quarter Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $16.4 million Provision expense driven by loan growth and downward credit migration; Classified assets 1.07% of total assets Annualized net charge-offs were 15 bps of total loans; 23 bps decline from linked quarter

; Total quarterly provision expense of

Capital ratios stable and strong Total capital ratio increased 16 bps to 14.47% Tier 1 common equity increased 11 bps to 11.78% Tangible common equity of 7.23% (1) ; 9.13% (1) excluding impact from AOCI Tangible book value per share of $12.94 (1) ; 3.5% increase from linked quarter



Additionally, the board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on September 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2024.

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "We had an outstanding quarter. Adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.65 per share, which resulted in an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.40% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 20.88%. Loan growth was exceptionally strong again this quarter with balances increasing by 11% on an annualized basis, and was a significant driver to the increase to net interest income. Growth was broad-based and was led by Commercial Banking. Similarly, average deposits grew approximately 11% for the period, with interest bearing deposits and a seasonal increase in public fund balances driving the increase. Our 4.10% tax equivalent net interest margin was unchanged from the first quarter and remains at or near the top of our peer group."

Mr. Brown continued, "Total adjusted(1) revenue increased $14.4 million, or 7% compared to the linked quarter. Additionally, we posted record adjusted(1) noninterest income of $61.6 million. Growth in fee income was broad-based for the period with foreign exchange revenue growing more than 60% from the linked quarter. Leasing business income, mortgage banking and bankcard income all increased by double digit percentages and wealth management income posted another record quarter. Adjusted(1) expenses increased by 1.2% compared to the first quarter. The increase included a full quarter of Agile expenses, the impact of annual salary adjustments that occurred late in the first quarter and variable compensation tied to our record fee income. Through our workforce efficiency initiative, we have eliminated 90 full-time positions to date, and this work will continue through the remainder of the year."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality and the ACL, "I am pleased with the 23 basis point decline in net charge-offs to 15 basis points, which marks the third consecutive quarter that charge-offs have declined. We did experience some downward credit migration during the period, however this was not concentrated in any particular loan type, and nonperforming loans as a percentage of total assets was relatively flat compared to the prior quarter. Our ACL increased to 1.36% of total loans, and based on our outlook for loan growth and credit quality, we would expect provision to decline to levels approximating the first quarter in the coming periods."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors approved a $0.01 increase in the common dividend to $0.24. The 4.3% dividend increase results in a dividend payout ratio within our target range of 35% - 40% of net income and increases our already attractive yield. I am encouraged with our operating performance through the first half of 2024 and look forward to continued success for the full year."

Full detail of the Company's second quarter 2024 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 60,805

$ 50,689

$ 56,732

$ 63,061

$ 65,667

$ 111,494

$ 136,070 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.64

$ 0.54

$ 0.60

$ 0.67

$ 0.70

$ 1.18

$ 1.45 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 0.60

$ 0.66

$ 0.69

$ 1.17

$ 1.43 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.46

$ 0.46



























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.38 %

1.18 %

1.31 %

1.48 %

1.55 %

1.28 %

1.62 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.72 %

9.00 %

10.50 %

11.62 %

12.32 %

9.86 %

13.00 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 20.57 %

17.35 %

21.36 %

23.60 %

25.27 %

18.97 %

27.08 %



























Net interest margin 4.06 %

4.05 %

4.21 %

4.28 %

4.43 %

4.06 %

4.47 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 4.10 %

4.10 %

4.26 %

4.33 %

4.48 %

4.10 %

4.51 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 12.81 %

12.99 %

12.94 %

12.49 %

12.54 %

12.81 %

12.54 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets (1) 7.23 %

7.23 %

7.17 %

6.50 %

6.56 %

7.23 %

6.56 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 8.95 %

8.80 %

8.81 %

7.88 %

8.03 %

8.95 %

8.03 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 12.87 %

13.09 %

12.52 %

12.70 %

12.60 %

12.98 %

12.45 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of average tangible assets (1) 7.15 %

7.25 %

6.57 %

6.69 %

6.57 %

7.20 %

6.39 %



























Book value per share $ 24.36

$ 23.95

$ 23.84

$ 22.39

$ 22.52

$ 24.36

$ 22.52 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 12.94

$ 12.50

$ 12.38

$ 10.91

$ 11.02

$ 12.94

$ 11.02



























Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 11.78 %

11.67 %

11.73 %

11.60 %

11.34 %

11.78 %

11.34 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 12.11 %

12.00 %

12.06 %

11.94 %

11.68 %

12.11 %

11.68 % Total capital ratio (3) 14.47 %

14.31 %

14.26 %

14.19 %

14.16 %

14.47 %

14.16 % Leverage ratio (3) 9.73 %

9.75 %

9.70 %

9.59 %

9.33 %

9.73 %

9.33 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (4) $ 11,440,930

$ 11,066,184

$ 10,751,028

$ 10,623,734

$ 10,513,505

$ 11,253,557

$ 10,443,791 Investment securities 3,131,541

3,137,665

3,184,408

3,394,237

3,560,453

3,134,603

3,597,678 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 599,348

553,654

548,153

386,173

329,584

576,501

323,837 Total earning assets $ 15,171,819

$ 14,757,503

$ 14,483,589

$ 14,404,144

$ 14,403,542

$ 14,964,661

$ 14,365,306 Total assets $ 17,728,251

$ 17,306,221

$ 17,124,955

$ 16,951,389

$ 16,968,055

$ 17,517,236

$ 16,955,596 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,144,198

$ 3,169,750

$ 3,368,024

$ 3,493,305

$ 3,663,419

$ 3,156,974

$ 3,808,362 Interest-bearing deposits 10,486,068

10,109,416

9,834,819

9,293,860

9,050,464

10,297,742

8,954,379 Total deposits $ 13,630,266

$ 13,279,166

$ 13,202,843

$ 12,787,165

$ 12,713,883

$ 13,454,716

$ 12,762,741 Borrowings $ 1,171,246

$ 1,139,014

$ 1,083,954

$ 1,403,071

$ 1,523,699

$ 1,155,130

$ 1,479,265 Shareholders' equity $ 2,281,040

$ 2,265,562

$ 2,144,482

$ 2,153,601

$ 2,137,765

$ 2,273,301

$ 2,110,141



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.36 %

1.29 %

1.29 %

1.36 %

1.41 %

1.36 %

1.41 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 249.21 %

243.55 %

215.10 %

193.75 %

276.70 %

249.21 %

276.70 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.54 %

0.53 %

0.60 %

0.70 %

0.51 %

0.54 %

0.51 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.54 %

0.53 %

0.60 %

0.71 %

0.51 %

0.54 %

0.51 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35 %

0.34 %

0.38 %

0.44 %

0.32 %

0.35 %

0.32 % Classified assets to total assets 1.07 %

0.92 %

0.80 %

0.82 %

0.81 %

1.07 %

0.81 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.15 %

0.38 %

0.46 %

0.61 %

0.22 %

0.27 %

0.11 %



(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) June 30, 2024 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 211,760

$ 184,387

14.8 %

$ 413,600

$ 354,093

16.8 % Investment securities





















Taxable 30,295

32,062

(5.5) %

58,591

63,929

(8.3) % Tax-exempt 2,704

3,513

(23.0) %

5,796

6,977

(16.9) % Total investment securities interest 32,999

35,575

(7.2) %

64,387

70,906

(9.2) % Other earning assets 7,960

3,933

102.4 %

15,418

7,477

106.2 % Total interest income 252,719

223,895

12.9 %

493,405

432,476

14.1 %























Interest expense





















Deposits 83,022

44,292

87.4 %

159,097

75,748

110.0 % Short-term borrowings 11,395

15,536

(26.7) %

22,338

28,486

(21.6) % Long-term borrowings 4,991

4,835

3.2 %

9,919

9,692

2.3 % Total interest expense 99,408

64,663

53.7 %

191,354

113,926

68.0 % Net interest income 153,311

159,232

(3.7) %

302,051

318,550

(5.2) % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 16,157

12,719

27.0 %

29,576

21,363

38.4 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 286

(1,994)

(114.3) %

(1,973)

(159)

1,140.9 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 136,868

148,507

(7.8) %

274,448

297,346

(7.7) %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,188

6,972

3.1 %

14,100

13,486

4.6 % Wealth management fees 7,172

6,713

6.8 %

13,848

13,047

6.1 % Bankcard income 3,900

3,692

5.6 %

7,042

7,284

(3.3) % Client derivative fees 763

1,827

(58.2) %

2,013

2,832

(28.9) % Foreign exchange income 16,787

15,039

11.6 %

27,222

31,937

(14.8) % Leasing business income 16,828

10,265

63.9 %

31,417

23,929

31.3 % Net gains from sales of loans 4,479

3,839

16.7 %

8,263

6,174

33.8 % Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 0

(384)

(100.0) %

(5,277)

(403)

1,209.4 % Net gain (loss) on equity securities (64)

(82)

(22.0) %

26

58

(55.2) % Other 4,448

5,377

(17.3) %

9,359

10,457

(10.5) % Total noninterest income 61,501

53,258

15.5 %

108,013

108,801

(0.7) %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 75,225

74,199

1.4 %

149,262

146,453

1.9 % Net occupancy 5,793

5,606

3.3 %

11,716

11,291

3.8 % Furniture and equipment 3,646

3,362

8.4 %

7,334

6,679

9.8 % Data processing 8,877

9,871

(10.1) %

17,182

18,891

(9.0) % Marketing 2,605

2,802

(7.0) %

4,567

4,962

(8.0) % Communication 816

644

26.7 %

1,611

1,278

26.1 % Professional services 2,885

2,308

25.0 %

5,153

4,254

21.1 % State intangible tax 875

964

(9.2) %

1,752

1,949

(10.1) % FDIC assessments 2,657

2,806

(5.3) %

5,437

5,632

(3.5) % Intangible amortization 2,396

2,601

(7.9) %

4,697

5,201

(9.7) % Leasing business expense 10,128

6,730

50.5 %

19,882

14,668

35.5 % Other 7,671

8,722

(12.0) %

17,336

16,050

8.0 % Total noninterest expenses 123,574

120,615

2.5 %

245,929

237,308

3.6 % Income before income taxes 74,795

81,150

(7.8) %

136,532

168,839

(19.1) % Income tax expense (benefit) 13,990

15,483

(9.6) %

25,038

32,769

(23.6) % Net income $ 60,805

$ 65,667

(7.4) %

$ 111,494

$ 136,070

(18.1) %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.64

$ 0.70





$ 1.18

$ 1.45



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.64

$ 0.69





$ 1.17

$ 1.43



Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23





$ 0.46

$ 0.46



























Return on average assets 1.38 %

1.55 %





1.28 %

1.62 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 10.72 %

12.32 %





9.86 %

13.00 %



























Interest income $ 252,719

$ 223,895

12.9 %

$ 493,405

$ 432,476

14.1 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,418

1,601

(11.4) %

2,953

3,025

(2.4) % Interest income - tax equivalent 254,137

225,496

12.7 %

496,358

435,501

14.0 % Interest expense 99,408

64,663

53.7 %

191,354

113,926

68.0 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 154,729

$ 160,833

(3.8) %

$ 305,004

$ 321,575

(5.2) %























Net interest margin 4.06 %

4.43 %





4.06 %

4.47 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.10 %

4.48 %





4.10 %

4.51 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,144

2,193









































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















2024

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr. Interest income













Loans and leases, including fees $ 211,760

$ 201,840

$ 413,600

4.9 % Investment securities













Taxable 30,295

28,296

58,591

7.1 % Tax-exempt 2,704

3,092

5,796

(12.5) % Total investment securities interest 32,999

31,388

64,387

5.1 % Other earning assets 7,960

7,458

15,418

6.7 % Total interest income 252,719

240,686

493,405

5.0 %















Interest expense













Deposits 83,022

76,075

159,097

9.1 % Short-term borrowings 11,395

10,943

22,338

4.1 % Long-term borrowings 4,991

4,928

9,919

1.3 % Total interest expense 99,408

91,946

191,354

8.1 % Net interest income 153,311

148,740

302,051

3.1 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 16,157

13,419

29,576

20.4 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 286

(2,259)

(1,973)

(112.7) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 136,868

137,580

274,448

(0.5) %















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 7,188

6,912

14,100

4.0 % Wealth management fees 7,172

6,676

13,848

7.4 % Bankcard income 3,900

3,142

7,042

24.1 % Client derivative fees 763

1,250

2,013

(39.0) % Foreign exchange income 16,787

10,435

27,222

60.9 % Leasing business income 16,828

14,589

31,417

15.3 % Net gains from sales of loans 4,479

3,784

8,263

18.4 % Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 0

(5,277)

(5,277)

(100.0) % Net gain (loss) on equity securities (64)

90

26

171.1 % Other 4,448

4,911

9,359

(9.4) % Total noninterest income 61,501

46,512

108,013

32.2 %















Noninterest expenses













Salaries and employee benefits 75,225

74,037

149,262

1.6 % Net occupancy 5,793

5,923

11,716

(2.2) % Furniture and equipment 3,646

3,688

7,334

(1.1) % Data processing 8,877

8,305

17,182

6.9 % Marketing 2,605

1,962

4,567

32.8 % Communication 816

795

1,611

2.6 % Professional services 2,885

2,268

5,153

27.2 % State intangible tax 875

877

1,752

(0.2) % FDIC assessments 2,657

2,780

5,437

(4.4) % Intangible amortization 2,396

2,301

4,697

4.1 % Leasing business expense 10,128

9,754

19,882

3.8 % Other 7,671

9,665

17,336

(20.6) % Total noninterest expenses 123,574

122,355

245,929

1.0 % Income before income taxes 74,795

61,737

136,532

21.2 % Income tax expense (benefit) 13,990

11,048

25,038

26.6 % Net income $ 60,805

$ 50,689

$ 111,494

20.0 %















ADDITIONAL DATA













Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.64

$ 0.54

$ 1.18



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 1.17



Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.46



















Return on average assets 1.38 %

1.18 %

1.28 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 10.72 %

9.00 %

9.86 %



















Interest income $ 252,719

$ 240,686

$ 493,405

5.0 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,418

1,535

2,953

(7.6) % Interest income - tax equivalent 254,137

242,221

496,358

4.9 % Interest expense 99,408

91,946

191,354

8.1 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 154,729

$ 150,275

$ 305,004

3.0 %















Net interest margin 4.06 %

4.05 %

4.06 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.10 %

4.10 %

4.10 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,144

2,116

























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2023

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 197,416

$ 192,261

$ 184,387

$ 169,706

$ 743,770 Investment securities

















Taxable 30,294

31,297

32,062

31,867

125,520 Tax-exempt 3,402

3,522

3,513

3,464

13,901 Total investment securities interest 33,696

34,819

35,575

35,331

139,421 Other earning assets 7,325

5,011

3,933

3,544

19,813 Total interest income 238,437

232,091

223,895

208,581

903,004



















Interest expense

















Deposits 69,193

57,069

44,292

31,456

202,010 Short-term borrowings 10,277

14,615

15,536

12,950

53,378 Long-term borrowings 5,202

4,952

4,835

4,857

19,846 Total interest expense 84,672

76,636

64,663

49,263

275,234 Net interest income 153,765

155,455

159,232

159,318

627,770 Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 8,804

12,907

12,719

8,644

43,074 Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,426

(1,234)

(1,994)

1,835

33 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 143,535

143,782

148,507

148,839

584,663



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 6,846

6,957

6,972

6,514

27,289 Wealth management fees 6,091

6,943

6,713

6,334

26,081 Bankcard income 3,349

3,406

3,692

3,592

14,039 Client derivative fees 711

1,612

1,827

1,005

5,155 Foreign exchange income 8,730

13,384

15,039

16,898

54,051 Leasing business income 12,856

14,537

10,265

13,664

51,322 Net gains from sales of loans 2,957

4,086

3,839

2,335

13,217 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (851)

(4)

(384)

(19)

(1,258) Net gain (loss) on equity securities 202

(54)

(82)

140

206 Other 6,102

5,761

5,377

5,080

22,320 Total noninterest income 46,993

56,628

53,258

55,543

212,422



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 70,637

75,641

74,199

72,254

292,731 Net occupancy 5,890

5,809

5,606

5,685

22,990 Furniture and equipment 3,523

3,341

3,362

3,317

13,543 Data processing 8,488

8,473

9,871

9,020

35,852 Marketing 2,087

2,598

2,802

2,160

9,647 Communication 707

744

644

634

2,729 Professional services 3,148

2,524

2,308

1,946

9,926 State intangible tax 984

981

964

985

3,914 FDIC assessments 3,651

2,665

2,806

2,826

11,948 Intangible amortization 2,601

2,600

2,601

2,600

10,402 Leasing business expense 8,955

8,877

6,730

7,938

32,500 Other 8,466

7,791

8,722

7,328

32,307 Total noninterest expenses 119,137

122,044

120,615

116,693

478,489 Income before income taxes 71,391

78,366

81,150

87,689

318,596 Income tax expense (benefit) 14,659

15,305

15,483

17,286

62,733 Net income $ 56,732

$ 63,061

$ 65,667

$ 70,403

$ 255,863



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.60

$ 0.67

$ 0.70

$ 0.75

$ 2.72 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.60

$ 0.66

$ 0.69

$ 0.74

$ 2.69 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92



















Return on average assets 1.31 %

1.48 %

1.55 %

1.69 %

1.51 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.50 %

11.62 %

12.32 %

13.71 %

12.01 %



















Interest income $ 238,437

$ 232,091

$ 223,895

$ 208,581

$ 903,004 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,672

1,659

1,601

1,424

6,356 Interest income - tax equivalent 240,109

233,750

225,496

210,005

909,360 Interest expense 84,672

76,636

64,663

49,263

275,234 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 155,437

$ 157,114

$ 160,833

$ 160,742

$ 634,126



















Net interest margin 4.21 %

4.28 %

4.43 %

4.51 %

4.36 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.26 %

4.33 %

4.48 %

4.55 %

4.40 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,129

2,121

2,193

2,066

























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

% Change

% Change

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 193,794

$ 199,407

$ 213,059

$ 220,335

$ 217,385

(2.8) %

(10.9) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 738,555

751,290

792,960

452,867

485,241

(1.7) %

52.2 % Investment securities available-for-sale 3,036,758

2,850,667

3,021,126

3,044,361

3,249,404

6.5 %

(6.5) % Investment securities held-to-maturity 78,921

79,542

80,321

81,236

82,372

(0.8) %

(4.2) % Other investments 132,412

125,548

129,945

133,725

141,892

5.5 %

(6.7) % Loans held for sale 16,911

11,534

9,213

12,391

15,267

46.6 %

10.8 % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,782,487

3,591,428

3,501,221

3,420,873

3,433,162

5.3 %

10.2 % Lease financing 534,557

492,862

474,817

399,973

360,801

8.5 %

48.2 % Construction real estate 741,406

641,596

564,832

578,824

536,464

15.6 %

38.2 % Commercial real estate 4,076,596

4,145,969

4,080,939

3,992,654

4,048,460

(1.7) %

0.7 % Residential real estate 1,377,290

1,344,677

1,333,674

1,293,470

1,221,484

2.4 %

12.8 % Home equity 800,860

773,811

758,676

743,991

728,711

3.5 %

9.9 % Installment 148,530

153,838

159,078

160,648

165,216

(3.5) %

(10.1) % Credit card 59,477

60,939

59,939

56,386

55,911

(2.4) %

6.4 % Total loans 11,521,203

11,205,120

10,933,176

10,646,819

10,550,209

2.8 %

9.2 % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (156,185)

(144,274)

(141,433)

(145,201)

(148,646)

8.3 %

5.1 % Net loans 11,365,018

11,060,846

10,791,743

10,501,618

10,401,563

2.7 %

9.3 % Premises and equipment 197,873

198,428

194,740

192,572

192,077

(0.3) %

3.0 % Operating leases 167,472

161,473

153,214

136,883

132,272

3.7 %

26.6 % Goodwill 1,007,656

1,007,656

1,005,868

1,005,868

1,005,828

0.0 %

0.2 % Other intangibles 83,528

85,603

83,949

86,378

88,662

(2.4) %

(5.8) % Accrued interest and other assets 1,147,282

1,067,244

1,056,762

1,186,618

1,078,186

7.5 %

6.4 % Total Assets $ 18,166,180

$ 17,599,238

$ 17,532,900

$ 17,054,852

$ 17,090,149

3.2 %

6.3 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,922,540

$ 2,916,518

$ 2,993,219

$ 2,880,617

$ 2,919,472

0.2 %

0.1 % Savings 4,628,320

4,467,894

4,331,228

4,023,455

3,785,445

3.6 %

22.3 % Time 3,049,635

2,896,860

2,718,390

2,572,909

2,484,780

5.3 %

22.7 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,600,495

10,281,272

10,042,837

9,476,981

9,189,697

3.1 %

15.4 % Noninterest-bearing 3,061,427

3,175,876

3,317,960

3,438,572

3,605,181

(3.6) %

(15.1) % Total deposits 13,661,922

13,457,148

13,360,797

12,915,553

12,794,878

1.5 %

6.8 % FHLB short-term borrowings 1,040,000

700,000

800,000

755,000

1,050,300

48.6 %

(1.0) % Other 139,172

162,145

137,814

219,188

165,983

(14.2) %

(16.2) % Total short-term borrowings 1,179,172

862,145

937,814

974,188

1,216,283

36.8 %

(3.1) % Long-term debt 338,556

343,236

344,115

340,902

339,963

(1.4) %

(0.4) % Total borrowed funds 1,517,728

1,205,381

1,281,929

1,315,090

1,556,246

25.9 %

(2.5) % Accrued interest and other liabilities 660,091

649,706

622,200

694,700

595,606

1.6 %

10.8 % Total Liabilities 15,839,741

15,312,235

15,264,926

14,925,343

14,946,730

3.4 %

6.0 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,635,705

1,632,971

1,638,972

1,636,054

1,632,659

0.2 %

0.2 % Retained earnings 1,204,844

1,166,065

1,136,718

1,101,905

1,060,715

3.3 %

13.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (323,409)

(321,109)

(309,819)

(410,005)

(353,010)

0.7 %

(8.4) % Treasury stock, at cost (190,701)

(190,924)

(197,897)

(198,445)

(196,945)

(0.1) %

(3.2) % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,326,439

2,287,003

2,267,974

2,129,509

2,143,419

1.7 %

8.5 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,166,180

$ 17,599,238

$ 17,532,900

$ 17,054,852

$ 17,090,149

3.2 %

6.3 %



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 174,435

$ 204,119

$ 214,678

$ 211,670

$ 221,527

$ 189,277

$ 220,133 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 599,348

553,654

548,153

386,173

329,584

576,501

323,837 Investment securities 3,131,541

3,137,665

3,184,408

3,394,237

3,560,453

3,134,603

3,597,678 Loans held for sale 14,075

12,069

12,547

15,420

11,856

13,072

8,711 Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,716,083

3,543,475

3,422,381

3,443,615

3,469,683

3,629,779

3,463,218 Lease financing 509,758

480,540

419,179

371,598

323,819

495,149

288,217 Construction real estate 683,780

603,974

540,314

547,884

518,190

643,877

527,192 Commercial real estate 4,146,764

4,101,238

4,060,733

4,024,798

4,050,946

4,124,001

4,034,077 Residential real estate 1,361,133

1,336,749

1,320,670

1,260,249

1,181,053

1,348,941

1,148,651 Home equity 790,384

765,410

750,925

735,251

726,333

777,897

727,254 Installment 151,753

157,663

160,242

164,092

172,147

154,708

188,947 Credit card 67,200

65,066

64,037

60,827

59,478

66,133

57,524 Total loans 11,426,855

11,054,115

10,738,481

10,608,314

10,501,649

11,240,485

10,435,080 Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (147,666)

(143,950)

(149,398)

(150,297)

(145,578)

(145,808)

(141,024) Net loans 11,279,189

10,910,165

10,589,083

10,458,017

10,356,071

11,094,677

10,294,056 Premises and equipment 199,096

198,482

194,435

194,228

190,583

198,789

190,465 Operating leases 156,457

154,655

139,331

132,984

138,725

155,556

122,996 Goodwill 1,007,657

1,006,477

1,005,870

1,005,844

1,005,791

1,007,067

1,005,752 Other intangibles 84,577

84,109

85,101

87,427

89,878

84,343

91,225 Accrued interest and other assets 1,081,876

1,044,826

1,151,349

1,065,389

1,063,587

1,063,351

1,100,743 Total Assets $ 17,728,251

$ 17,306,221

$ 17,124,955

$ 16,951,389

$ 16,968,055

$ 17,517,236

$ 16,955,596



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,888,252

$ 2,895,768

$ 2,988,086

$ 2,927,416

$ 2,906,855

$ 2,892,010

$ 2,906,784 Savings 4,617,658

4,399,768

4,235,658

3,919,590

3,749,902

4,508,713

3,784,164 Time 2,980,158

2,813,880

2,611,075

2,446,854

2,393,707

2,897,019

2,263,431 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,486,068

10,109,416

9,834,819

9,293,860

9,050,464

10,297,742

8,954,379 Noninterest-bearing 3,144,198

3,169,750

3,368,024

3,493,305

3,663,419

3,156,974

3,808,362 Total deposits 13,630,266

13,279,166

13,202,843

12,787,165

12,713,883

13,454,716

12,762,741 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 750

4,204

3,586

10,788

21,881

2,477

24,118 FHLB short-term borrowings 669,111

646,187

554,826

878,199

1,028,207

657,649

976,960 Other 161,913

146,127

185,221

175,682

132,088

154,020

135,622 Total short-term borrowings 831,774

796,518

743,633

1,064,669

1,182,176

814,146

1,136,700 Long-term debt 339,472

342,496

340,321

338,402

341,523

340,984

342,565 Total borrowed funds 1,171,246

1,139,014

1,083,954

1,403,071

1,523,699

1,155,130

1,479,265 Accrued interest and other liabilities 645,699

622,479

693,676

607,552

592,708

634,089

603,449 Total Liabilities 15,447,211

15,040,659

14,980,473

14,797,788

14,830,290

15,243,935

14,845,455



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,634,183

1,637,835

1,637,197

1,634,102

1,631,230

1,636,009

1,632,307 Retained earnings 1,179,827

1,144,447

1,111,786

1,076,515

1,034,092

1,162,137

1,012,057 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (341,941)

(319,601)

(406,265)

(358,769)

(330,263)

(330,771)

(334,831) Treasury stock, at cost (191,029)

(197,119)

(198,236)

(198,247)

(197,294)

(194,074)

(199,392) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,281,040

2,265,562

2,144,482

2,153,601

2,137,765

2,273,301

2,110,141 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,728,251

$ 17,306,221

$ 17,124,955

$ 16,951,389

$ 16,968,055

$ 17,517,236

$ 16,955,596































FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023



Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets



















































Investments:



















































Investment securities

$ 3,131,541

$ 32,999

4.23 %

$ 3,137,665

$ 31,388

4.01 %

$ 3,560,453

$ 35,575

4.01 %

$ 3,134,603

4.14 %

$ 3,597,678

3.97 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

599,348

7,960

5.33 %

553,654

7,458

5.40 %

329,584

3,933

4.79 %

576,501

5.39 %

323,837

4.66 % Gross loans (1)

11,440,930

211,760

7.42 %

11,066,184

201,840

7.32 %

10,513,505

184,387

7.03 %

11,253,557

7.41 %

10,443,791

6.84 % Total earning assets

15,171,819

252,719

6.68 %

14,757,503

240,686

6.54 %

14,403,542

223,895

6.23 %

14,964,661

6.65 %

14,365,306

6.07 %





















































Nonearning assets



















































Allowance for credit losses

(147,666)









(143,950)









(145,578)









(145,808)





(141,024)



Cash and due from banks

174,435









204,119









221,527









189,277





220,133



Accrued interest and other assets

2,529,663









2,488,549









2,488,564









2,509,106





2,511,181



Total assets

$ 17,728,251









$ 17,306,221









$ 16,968,055









$ 17,517,236





$ 16,955,596

























































Interest-bearing liabilities



















































Deposits:



















































Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,888,252

$ 14,923

2.07 %

$ 2,895,768

$ 14,892

2.06 %

$ 2,906,855

$ 8,351

1.15 %

$ 2,892,010

2.08 %

$ 2,906,784

1.04 % Savings

4,617,658

33,142

2.88 %

4,399,768

29,486

2.69 %

3,749,902

14,055

1.50 %

4,508,713

2.80 %

3,784,164

1.16 % Time

2,980,158

34,957

4.70 %

2,813,880

31,697

4.52 %

2,393,707

21,886

3.67 %

2,897,019

4.64 %

2,263,431

3.48 % Total interest-bearing deposits

10,486,068

83,022

3.18 %

10,109,416

76,075

3.02 %

9,050,464

44,292

1.96 %

10,297,742

3.12 %

8,954,379

1.71 % Borrowed funds



















































Short-term borrowings

831,774

11,395

5.49 %

796,518

10,943

5.51 %

1,182,176

15,536

5.27 %

814,146

5.53 %

1,136,700

5.05 % Long-term debt

339,472

4,991

5.90 %

342,496

4,928

5.77 %

341,523

4,835

5.68 %

340,984

5.87 %

342,565

5.71 % Total borrowed funds

1,171,246

16,386

5.61 %

1,139,014

15,871

5.59 %

1,523,699

20,371

5.36 %

1,155,130

5.63 %

1,479,265

5.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

11,657,314

99,408

3.42 %

11,248,430

91,946

3.28 %

10,574,163

64,663

2.45 %

11,452,872

3.37 %

10,433,644

2.20 %





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,144,198









3,169,750









3,663,419









3,156,974





3,808,362



Other liabilities

645,699









622,479









592,708









634,089





603,449



Shareholders' equity

2,281,040









2,265,562









2,137,765









2,273,301





2,110,141



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 17,728,251









$ 17,306,221









$ 16,968,055









$ 17,517,236





$ 16,955,596

























































Net interest income

$ 153,311









$ 148,740









$ 159,232









$ 302,051





$ 318,550



Net interest spread









3.26 %









3.26 %









3.78 %





3.28 %





3.87 % Net interest margin









4.06 %









4.05 %









4.43 %





4.06 %





4.47 %





















































Tax equivalent adjustment









0.04 %









0.05 %









0.05 %





0.04 %





0.04 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)









4.10 %









4.10 %









4.48 %





4.10 %





4.51 %









































































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ 1,676

$ (65)

$ 1,611

$ 1,944

$ (4,520)

$ (2,576)

$ 2,993

$ (9,512)

$ (6,519) Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

(105)

607

502

444

3,583

4,027

1,184

6,757

7,941 Gross loans (2)

2,984

6,936

9,920

10,207

17,166

27,373

29,746

29,761

59,507 Total earning assets

4,555

7,478

12,033

12,595

16,229

28,824

33,923

27,006

60,929





































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,965

$ 2,982

$ 6,947

$ 27,364

$ 11,366

$ 38,730

$ 62,594

$ 20,755

$ 83,349 Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

(31)

483

452

659

(4,800)

(4,141)

2,702

(8,850)

(6,148) Long-term debt

107

(44)

63

186

(30)

156

273

(46)

227 Total borrowed funds

76

439

515

845

(4,830)

(3,985)

2,975

(8,896)

(5,921) Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,041

3,421

7,462

28,209

6,536

34,745

65,569

11,859

77,428 Net interest income (1)

$ 514

$ 4,057

$ 4,571

$ (15,614)

$ 9,693

$ (5,921)

$ (31,646)

$ 15,147

$ (16,499)































(1) Not tax equivalent.



























(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY



















Balance at beginning of period $ 144,274

$ 141,433

$ 145,201

$ 148,646

$ 141,591

$ 141,433

$ 132,977 Provision for credit losses 16,157

13,419

8,804

12,907

12,719

29,576

21,363 Gross charge-offs

























Commercial and industrial 2,149

2,695

6,866

9,207

2,372

4,844

3,102 Lease financing 190

3

4,244

76

90

193

103 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 2

5,319

1

6,008

2,648

5,321

2,714 Residential real estate 6

65

9

10

20

71

20 Home equity 122

25

174

54

21

147

112 Installment 2,034

2,236

2,054

1,349

1,515

4,270

3,039 Credit card 532

794

363

319

274

1,326

491 Total gross charge-offs 5,035

11,137

13,711

17,023

6,940

16,172

9,581 Recoveries

























Commercial and industrial 236

162

459

335

631

398

740 Lease financing 1

59

52

1

1

60

2 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 137

38

93

39

153

175

2,391 Residential real estate 37

24

24

44

113

61

179 Home equity 118

80

178

125

232

198

312 Installment 219

145

210

87

90

364

144 Credit card 41

51

123

40

56

92

119 Total recoveries 789

559

1,139

671

1,276

1,348

3,887 Total net charge-offs 4,246

10,578

12,572

16,352

5,664

14,824

5,694 Ending allowance for credit losses $ 156,185

$ 144,274

$ 141,433

$ 145,201

$ 148,646

$ 156,185

$ 148,646



























NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)



















Commercial and industrial 0.21 %

0.29 %

0.74 %

1.02 %

0.20 %

0.25 %

0.14 % Lease financing 0.15 %

(0.05) %

3.97 %

0.08 %

0.11 %

0.05 %

0.07 % Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Commercial real estate (0.01) %

0.52 %

(0.01) %

0.59 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.02 % Residential real estate (0.01) %

0.01 %

0.00 %

(0.01) %

(0.03) %

0.00 %

(0.03) % Home equity 0.00 %

(0.03) %

0.00 %

(0.04) %

(0.12) %

(0.01) %

(0.06) % Installment 4.81 %

5.33 %

4.57 %

3.05 %

3.32 %

5.08 %

3.09 % Credit card 2.94 %

4.59 %

1.49 %

1.82 %

1.47 %

3.75 %

1.30 % Total net charge-offs 0.15 %

0.38 %

0.46 %

0.61 %

0.22 %

0.27 %

0.11 %



























COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans

























Commercial and industrial $ 17,665

$ 14,532

$ 15,746

$ 17,152

$ 21,508

$ 17,665

$ 21,508 Lease financing 5,374

3,794

3,610

7,731

4,833

5,374

4,833 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 22,942

23,055

27,984

33,019

11,876

22,942

11,876 Residential real estate 12,715

12,836

14,067

12,328

11,697

12,715

11,697 Home equity 3,295

4,036

3,476

3,937

3,239

3,295

3,239 Installment 682

984

870

774

568

682

568 Total nonaccrual loans 62,673

59,237

65,753

74,941

53,721

62,673

53,721 Other real estate owned (OREO) 30

161

106

142

281

30

281 Total nonperforming assets 62,703

59,398

65,859

75,083

54,002

62,703

54,002 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 1,573

820

2,028

698

873

1,573

873 Total underperforming assets $ 64,276

$ 60,218

$ 67,887

$ 75,781

$ 54,875

$ 64,276

$ 54,875 Total classified assets $ 195,277

$ 162,348

$ 140,995

$ 140,552

$ 138,909

$ 195,277

$ 138,909



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Allowance for credit losses to

























Nonaccrual loans 249.21 %

243.55 %

215.10 %

193.75 %

276.70 %

249.21 %

276.70 % Total ending loans 1.36 %

1.29 %

1.29 %

1.36 %

1.41 %

1.36 %

1.41 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.54 %

0.53 %

0.60 %

0.70 %

0.51 %

0.54 %

0.51 % Nonperforming assets to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.54 %

0.53 %

0.60 %

0.71 %

0.51 %

0.54 %

0.51 % Total assets 0.35 %

0.34 %

0.38 %

0.44 %

0.32 %

0.35 %

0.32 % Classified assets to total assets 1.07 %

0.92 %

0.80 %

0.82 %

0.81 %

1.07 %

0.81 %

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023 PER COMMON SHARE

























Market Price

























High $ 23.78

$ 23.68

$ 24.28

$ 24.02

$ 22.27

$ 23.78

$ 26.24 Low $ 20.79

$ 21.04

$ 17.37

$ 19.19

$ 18.20

$ 20.79

$ 18.20 Close $ 22.22

$ 22.42

$ 23.75

$ 19.60

$ 20.44

$ 22.22

$ 20.44



























Average shares outstanding - basic 94,438,235

94,218,067

94,063,570

94,030,275

93,924,068

94,328,151

93,828,829 Average shares outstanding - diluted 95,470,093

95,183,998

95,126,316

95,126,269

95,169,348

95,327,045

95,065,334 Ending shares outstanding 95,486,010

95,473,595

95,141,244

95,117,180

95,185,483

95,486,010

95,185,483



























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,326,439

$ 2,287,003

$ 2,267,974

$ 2,129,509

$ 2,143,419

$ 2,326,439

$ 2,143,419



























REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary

















Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,626,345

$ 1,582,113

$ 1,568,815

$ 1,527,793

$ 1,481,913

$ 1,626,345

$ 1,481,913 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.78 %

11.67 %

11.73 %

11.60 %

11.34 %

11.78 %

11.34 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,671,258

$ 1,626,899

$ 1,613,480

$ 1,572,248

$ 1,526,362

$ 1,671,258

$ 1,526,362 Tier 1 ratio 12.11 %

12.00 %

12.06 %

11.94 %

11.68 %

12.11 %

11.68 % Total capital $ 1,997,378

$ 1,940,762

$ 1,907,441

$ 1,868,490

$ 1,851,144

$ 1,997,378

$ 1,851,144 Total capital ratio 14.47 %

14.31 %

14.26 %

14.19 %

14.16 %

14.47 %

14.16 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 548,037

$ 516,704

$ 503,152

$ 485,580

$ 478,911

$ 548,037

$ 478,911 Total risk-weighted assets $ 13,803,249

$ 13,562,455

$ 13,374,177

$ 13,170,574

$ 13,068,888

$ 13,803,249

$ 13,068,888 Leverage ratio 9.73 %

9.75 %

9.70 %

9.59 %

9.33 %

9.73 %

9.33 %



























OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

























Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 12.81 %

12.99 %

12.94 %

12.49 %

12.54 %

12.81 %

12.54 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1) 7.23 %

7.23 %

7.17 %

6.50 %

6.56 %

7.23 %

6.56 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 12.87 %

13.09 %

12.52 %

12.70 %

12.60 %

12.98 %

12.45 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1) 7.15 %

7.25 %

6.57 %

6.69 %

6.57 %

7.20 %

6.39 %



























REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)

























Shares repurchased 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Average share repurchase price N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total cost of shares repurchased N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A





























(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.









































N/A = Not applicable



























