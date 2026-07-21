First Financial Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results, Quarterly Dividend Increase & Acquisition of Finward Bancorp

Earnings per diluted share of $0.73; $0.80 on an adjusted (1) basis is highest in Company history

Return on average assets of 1.37%; 1.50% on an adjusted (1) basis

Net interest margin on FTE basis (1) of 3.98%

Loan growth of $240 million, or 7.1% on an annualized basis

Net charge-offs 0.20% of total loans

ROTCE of 18.0%; 19.7% on adjusted (1) basis

Board of Directors approved quarterly dividend increase to $0.26 to be paid in 3Q26

Agreement to acquire Finward Bancorp, the holding company for Peoples Bank, in all stock transaction

CINCINNATI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, as well as the pending acquisition of Finward Bancorp ("Finward").

Second Quarter Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $76.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $74.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $1.44 compared to $1.27 for the same period in 2025.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2026 was 1.37% while return on average tangible common equity was 17.95%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.34% and return on average tangible common equity of 17.78%(1) in the first quarter of 2026.

Second quarter 2026 highlights include:

Robust net interest margin of 3.96%, or 3.98% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1) 1 bp decline from first quarter driven by a 7 bp decline in asset yields, which was partially offset by a 6 bp decrease in funding costs Decline in loan accretion diluted net interest margin 5 bps; accretion decline primarily related to lower-than-expected prepayment rates on acquired mortgage loans

Noninterest income of $73.8 million; $71.9 million on an adjusted (1) basis Adjustments include a $0.3 million loss on securities and $2.2 million of acquisition-related adjustments Leasing business income continues strong performance with a 5.3% increase from first quarter to $22.8 million Other noninterest income increased $3.6 million, or 111.3%, from the linked quarter, due to higher income from bank owned life insurance and limited partnership investments Foreign exchange income of $13.1 million

basis Noninterest expenses of $161.5 million, or $149.1 million as adjusted (1) ; 3.7% decrease from linked quarter Adjustments (1) include $11.6 million of acquisition related expenses and $0.8 million of amortization of tax credit investments and other expenses not expected to recur Decrease from prior quarter driven by lower compensation costs Efficiency ratio of 61.2%; 56.8% as adjusted (1)

; 3.7% decrease from linked quarter Strong loan growth during the quarter End of period loan balances increased $240 million compared to the linked quarter Quarterly growth was broad-based, highlighted by C&I, Summit and seasonal growth from Agile

Stable deposit balances during the quarter Total average deposit balances increased $41 million, or 0.9% on an annualized basis Growth in interest-bearing demand accounts and seasonal influx of public funds offset a decline in time deposits and brokered CDs Excluding brokered CD, average deposits increased $168.6 million

Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $208.2 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $8.2 million Loans and leases - ACL of $189.9 million ACL to total loans of 1.38%; increased 2 bps from linked quarter Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $18.3 million Annualized net charge-offs were 20 bps of total loans; 15 bp decline from linked quarter Slight declines in classified and nonperforming assets

Capital ratios remain strong Total capital ratio increased 5 bps to 15.75% Tier 1 common equity increased 11 bps to 12.33% Tangible common equity of 8.24% (1) ; 9.30% (1) excluding impact from AOCI Tangible book value per share of $16.64 (1) ; 3.0% increase from linked quarter



Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2026.

Archie Brown, President and CEO commented on Second Quarter results, "The second quarter was another active quarter as we remained focused on post-integration efforts related to the Westfield acquisition and successfully converted BankFinancial systems. Our second quarter operating results were strong, and we are very pleased with our performance. Adjusted(1) net income for the period was a record $83.9 million or $0.80 per share, with an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.50% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 19.7%. These adjusted(1) earnings per share represented an 8% increase from the second quarter of 2025 and were driven by increases in earning assets from a combination of organic loan growth and our recent acquisitions. Our net interest margin was stable at approximately 4.00% as lower funding costs offset a decline in loan accretion income. Assuming no significant changes in interest rates, we expect our margin to remain stable over the near-term."

Mr. Brown continued, "Loan growth for the quarter was 7% on an annualized basis, and reflected continued momentum across the portfolio with C&I, Agile and Summit being the primary drivers of our increase in balances. Loan originations increased 23% over the first quarter and advanced stage pipelines remain strong heading into the back half of the year. We expect loan production to remain healthy and contribute to solid growth in the third quarter."

Mr. Brown commented on fee income and expenses, "Second quarter adjusted(1) fee income was below our expectations. After a very strong first quarter, lower foreign exchange, swap income and investment banking fees led to a decline in total noninterest income compared to the linked quarter. While results in these business lines can vary from quarter to quarter, we anticipate a rebound in the third quarter. Conversely, adjusted(1) noninterest expenses were materially lower than the linked quarter, driven by lower commission expense, payroll taxes and acquisition-related synergies. As of June 30th, virtually all of the expected Westfield cost reductions have been realized, while savings related to the BankFinancial acquisition will gradually phase in over the course of the third quarter with full synergies expected by quarter-end."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality and capital, "Asset quality was stable for the quarter with net charge-offs declining by 15 basis points to 0.20% of total loans. Capital levels remain strong with tangible common equity increasing to 8.2% and tangible book value increasing 3% from the linked quarter to $16.64. No shares were repurchased during the quarter as we focused on integrating recent acquisitions and preparing for the acquisition of Finward."

Mr. Brown concluded, "The second quarter was another great quarter for our Company. We achieved record earnings while successfully integrating two bank acquisitions and positioning the Company for continued success in the second half of the year. Regarding the acquisitions, we are most pleased with how our newer associates have assimilated into the Company. They remain deeply committed to serving their clients and communities, and their efforts have been instrumental in strong client retention levels. We are thankful for their dedication, hard work and client-focused approach over the past year. I am very proud of the work our teams have done throughout the integration process, and their efforts position us for success in our newly expanded markets."

Full detail of the Company's second quarter 2026 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Finward Bancorp Acquisition

First Financial Bancorp. has agreed to acquire Finward Bancorp, the holding company for Peoples Bank, headquartered in Munster, Indiana

Strategically expands First Financial's presence in northwest Indiana and Chicago, with the addition of a low cost core deposit franchise and 24 locations

Finward has approximately $2.0 billion in assets, $1.7 billion in deposits, $1.5 billion in loans and $412 million in assets under management

Transaction is expected to be approximately 5% accretive to First Financial's earnings per share

First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) and Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWD) jointly announced today that they have entered into an agreement by which First Financial will acquire Munster-based Finward in an all-stock transaction, further expanding First Financial's presence in the economically robust Chicagoland market with a strong core deposit franchise including 24 financial centers and a 116 year presence in the Northwest Indiana and Chicago markets. Combined with the 15 retail locations from First Financial's recent acquisition in the Chicagoland market, the Finward acquisition enhances First Financial's market presence and increases its pro forma deposits in the Chicago metropolitan statistical area by 75% to over $4 billion.

"The addition of Finward Bancorp and Peoples Bank is expected to strategically expand First Financial's ability to serve the consumers and businesses of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana markets. We are excited to partner with a bank with a similar operating philosophy and strong credit culture," said Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Financial Bank. "We have built an impressive combination of retail and commercial banking services, wealth management services, and specialty banking solutions, complemented by our client-centered, community-focused business model, that offers an alternative to larger banks. To demonstrate our further commitment to Chicago and Northwest Indiana, First Financial has committed to donate $500,000 to its Foundation for the benefit of local organizations in the communities served by Finward, in addition to the $1 million we donated to the Foundation when we entered the Chicago market with the completed acquisition of BankFinancial Corporation in January 2026."

Upon completion of the transaction, Finward's consumer, trust/wealth management and commercial credit lines of business will be incorporated into First Financial's respective business lines, and Peoples Bank employees will become First Financial associates.

"This partnership represents an exciting next chapter for our organization and the communities we serve," said Benjamin Bochnowski, Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Bank. "First Financial shares our deep commitment to customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities that have placed their trust in us for more than 100 years. Together, we are accelerating our common strategy to better serve the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana markets. We are creating a stronger regional banking franchise with expanded capabilities, greater resources, and a sharper focus on delivering exceptional service. We are confident this partnership will create meaningful opportunities for our customers and employees, while preserving the community-centered values that have defined our organization for generations."

Through this addition, First Financial continues its recent period of growth, including the recent acquisitions of Westfield Bancorp in Northeast Ohio and BankFinancial Corporation in Chicago, and its commercial banking expansion into Chicago, Cleveland and Grand Rapids. First Financial's Midwestern base includes Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, Dayton, Cleveland and Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN; and Louisville, KY. The acquisition of Finward enhances First Financial's existing Chicagoland footprint that includes its commercial loan production office in Fulton Market; the Agile Premium Finance division in Lincolnshire, IL; and Bannockburn Capital Markets in downtown Chicago. Additionally in the area, First Financial offers retail and business banking solutions in Northwest Indiana and Northeast Illinois.

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of Finward common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.35 shares of First Financial common stock, valuing the transaction at approximately $208 million, based on First Financial's closing stock price on July 20, 2026. The transaction is expected to be approximately 5% accretive to First Financial's earnings per share, and First Financial's tangible book value per share ("TBV") at closing is estimated to be only slightly diluted (0.4% dilution) with an anticipated TBV earnback of 0.6 years. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of First Financial and Finward.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and approval of Finward's shareholders.

Transaction Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to First Financial. Stephens Inc. is serving as financial advisor to Finward and rendered a fairness opinion to Finward's Board of Directors. Squire Patton Boggs, (US) LLP is serving as legal counsel to First Financial. Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP is serving as legal counsel to Finward.

Teleconference / Webcast Information

First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (833) 461-5787 (U.S. toll free), meeting ID 657340574. The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com . The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website

This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, which statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) statements regarding First Financial Bancorp's (the "Company" or "First Financial") operations, such as (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements; and (b) statements regarding the proposed transaction, such as (i) statements regarding the outlook and expectations of First Financial and Finward Bancorp ("Finward"), respectively, with respect to the proposed transaction, (ii) the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the proposed transaction, including the expected impact of the proposed transactions on the combined First Financial's future financial performance (including anticipated accretion to earnings per share, the tangible book value earn-back period and other operating and return metrics), (iii) the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, and (iv) the ability to successfully integrate the combined businesses. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "project" and "intend," as well as words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of First Financial or Finward or their respective management about future events. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the time they are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any reference to forward-looking statements by Finward herein is solely related to the proposed transaction. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, among others, the following:

Risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding First Financial's operations

economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with First Financial's business;

future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses;

the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;

management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;

pursuit of mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the acquisition and/or integration of any acquired companies;

the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of First Financial's prior or contemplated acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;

changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;

the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;

current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices, fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, trade and tariff policies, and any slowdown in global economic growth;

our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;

financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;

the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;

the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;

the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and

our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding the proposed transaction

the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement;

the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined First Financial or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) and the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory approvals, the approval by Finward's shareholders, or other approvals and the other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all;

the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against First Financial or Finward;

the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated synergies and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which First Financial and Finward operate;

the possibility that the integration of the two companies may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected;

the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the proposed transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks;

the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive or take longer to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events;

the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;

potential adverse reactions of First Financial's or Finward's customers or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction;

a material adverse change in the financial condition of First Financial or Finward;

changes in First Financial's share price before closing;

risks relating to the potential dilutive effect of shares of First Financial's common stock to be issued in the proposed transaction;

general competitive, economic, political and market conditions;

the ability to retain key employees, management personnel and other associates of First Financial and Finward following announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction;

major catastrophes such as earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks; and

other factors that may affect future results of First Financial or Finward, including, among others, changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions, the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions, and any other state or federal legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

These factors are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause First Financial, Finward, or the combined company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm the results of First Financial, Finward, or the combined company.

Although each of First Financial and Finward believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results of First Financial or Finward (as related to the proposed transaction) will not differ materially from any projected future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in each of First Financial's and Finward's most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents subsequently filed by First Financial and Finward with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The actual results anticipated for the proposed transaction or First Financial's operations may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on First Financial, Finward or each of their respective businesses or operations. Investors are cautioned not to rely too heavily on any such forward-looking statements. First Financial and Finward urge you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by First Financial and Finward. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and First Financial and Finward undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction between First Financial and Finward. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy shall be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Important Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, First Financial intends to file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") to register the shares of First Financial capital stock to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement will include a proxy statement of Finward and a prospectus of First Financial (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"), and First Financial and Finward may file with the SEC other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT FIRST FINANCIAL, FINWARD AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS.

A copy of the Registration Statement, Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about First Financial and Finward, may be obtained, free of charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) when they are filed. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by First Financial will be made available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of First Financial's website, https://www.bankatfirst.com/about/investor-relations.html. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Finward will be made available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of Finward's website, https://www.investorrelations.ibankpeoples.com. The information on First Financial's and Finward's websites is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this communication or incorporated into other filings either First Financial makes with the SEC.

Participants in Solicitation

Finward and its directors, executive officers, management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the Merger. Information concerning Finward's participants is set forth in the Proxy Statement, dated April 3, 2026, for Finward's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders as filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A. Additional information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and interests of participants of Finward in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the Merger will be included in the Registration Statement and Proxy Statement/Prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $22.4 billion in assets, $13.7 billion in loans, $17.6 billion in deposits and $3.0 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $4.6 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. The Company operated 151 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2026, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. In 2025, First Financial Bank received its second consecutive Outstanding rating from the Federal Reserve for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act and was recognized as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, one of only 70 Gallup clients worldwide to receive this designation. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 24 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp's common stock is quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank's products and services, and Finward Bancorp's investor relations.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2026

2025 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 76,456

$ 74,445

$ 62,393

$ 71,923

$ 69,996

$ 150,901

$ 121,289 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.74

$ 0.72

$ 0.65

$ 0.76

$ 0.74

$ 1.45

$ 1.28 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.71

$ 0.64

$ 0.75

$ 0.73

$ 1.44

$ 1.27 Dividends declared per share $ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.24

$ 0.50

$ 0.48



























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.37 %

1.34 %

1.22 %

1.54 %

1.52 %

1.36 %

1.33 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.39 %

10.24 %

9.18 %

11.08 %

11.16 %

10.32 %

9.83 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 17.95 %

17.78 %

16.27 %

19.11 %

19.61 %

17.87 %

17.44 %



























Net interest margin 3.96 %

3.97 %

3.96 %

3.99 %

4.01 %

3.96 %

3.93 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 3.98 %

3.99 %

3.98 %

4.02 %

4.05 %

3.98 %

3.96 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 13.31 %

12.91 %

13.11 %

14.18 %

13.73 %

13.31 %

13.73 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets (1) 8.24 %

7.87 %

7.79 %

8.87 %

8.40 %

8.24 %

8.40 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 10.62 %

10.51 %

9.76 %

10.94 %

10.44 %

10.62 %

10.44 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 13.18 %

13.12 %

13.31 %

13.87 %

13.66 %

13.15 %

13.52 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

average tangible assets (1) 8.08 %

8.01 %

7.97 %

8.54 %

8.26 %

8.04 %

8.10 %



























Book value per share $ 28.46

$ 28.02

$ 28.11

$ 27.48

$ 26.71

$ 28.46

$ 26.71 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 16.64

$ 16.15

$ 15.74

$ 16.19

$ 15.40

$ 16.64

$ 15.40



























Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 12.33 %

12.22 %

11.32 %

12.91 %

12.57 %

12.33 %

12.57 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 12.61 %

12.50 %

11.60 %

13.23 %

12.89 %

12.61 %

12.89 % Total capital ratio (3) 15.75 %

15.70 %

15.46 %

15.32 %

14.98 %

15.75 %

14.98 % Leverage ratio (3) 9.66 %

9.39 %

9.53 %

10.50 %

10.28 %

9.66 %

10.28 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (4) $ 13,619,039

$ 14,028,324

$ 12,812,267

$ 11,806,065

$ 11,792,840

$ 13,822,551

$ 11,758,972 Investment securities 5,079,730

4,769,261

3,988,846

3,552,014

3,478,921

4,925,353

3,445,443 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 605,647

596,094

647,347

610,074

542,815

600,897

579,112 Total earning assets $ 19,304,416

$ 19,393,679

$ 17,448,460

$ 15,968,153

$ 15,814,576

$ 19,348,801

$ 15,783,527 Total assets $ 22,391,439

$ 22,459,721

$ 20,256,539

$ 18,566,188

$ 18,419,437

$ 22,425,392

$ 18,394,161 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,811,391

$ 3,745,002

$ 3,436,709

$ 3,124,277

$ 3,143,081

$ 3,778,380

$ 3,117,203 Interest-bearing deposits 13,875,384

13,900,550

12,521,948

11,387,648

11,211,694

13,887,898

11,180,835 Total deposits $ 17,686,775

$ 17,645,552

$ 15,958,657

$ 14,511,925

$ 14,354,775

$ 17,666,278

$ 14,298,038 Borrowings $ 891,636

$ 1,012,161

$ 848,650

$ 823,346

$ 910,573

$ 951,566

$ 955,704 Shareholders' equity $ 2,951,237

$ 2,947,585

$ 2,695,581

$ 2,575,203

$ 2,515,747

$ 2,949,421

$ 2,486,926



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.38 %

1.36 %

1.39 %

1.38 %

1.34 %

1.38 %

1.34 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 197.51 %

182.73 %

183.18 %

213.18 %

206.08 %

197.51 %

206.08 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.70 %

0.75 %

0.76 %

0.65 %

0.65 %

0.70 %

0.65 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.70 %

0.75 %

0.76 %

0.65 %

0.65 %

0.70 %

0.65 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43 %

0.44 %

0.48 %

0.41 %

0.41 %

0.43 %

0.41 % Classified assets to total assets 1.01 %

1.02 %

1.11 %

1.18 %

1.15 %

1.01 %

1.15 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.20 %

0.35 %

0.27 %

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.27 %

0.28 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) June 30, 2026 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 219,164

$ 201,460

8.8 %

$ 444,115

$ 398,623

11.4 % Investment securities





















Taxable 53,904

36,243

48.7 %

103,395

70,644

46.4 % Tax-exempt 2,472

2,233

10.7 %

4,998

4,437

12.6 % Total investment securities interest 56,376

38,476

46.5 %

108,393

75,081

44.4 % Other earning assets 5,381

5,964

(9.8) %

10,831

12,615

(14.1) % Total interest income 280,921

245,900

14.2 %

563,339

486,319

15.8 %























Interest expense





















Deposits 79,250

75,484

5.0 %

158,985

154,125

3.2 % Short-term borrowings 4,997

6,393

(21.8) %

10,165

13,938

(27.1) % Long-term borrowings 6,297

5,754

9.4 %

14,202

10,691

32.8 % Total interest expense 90,544

87,631

3.3 %

183,352

178,754

2.6 % Net interest income 190,377

158,269

20.3 %

379,987

307,565

23.5 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 12,933

9,084

42.4 %

18,963

18,225

4.0 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (4,743)

718

(760.6) %

(2,233)

277

(906.1) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 182,187

148,467

22.7 %

363,257

289,063

25.7 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 8,896

7,766

14.6 %

17,909

15,229

17.6 % Wealth management fees 8,252

7,787

6.0 %

18,734

15,924

17.6 % Bankcard income 3,032

3,737

(18.9) %

6,612

7,047

(6.2) % Client derivative fees 1,443

1,674

(13.8) %

5,453

3,245

68.0 % Foreign exchange income 13,101

13,760

(4.8) %

29,414

26,304

11.8 % Leasing business income 22,750

20,797

9.4 %

44,358

39,500

12.3 % Net gains from sales of loans 6,658

6,687

(0.4) %

12,705

11,009

15.4 % Net gain (loss) on investment securities (337)

243

(238.7) %

(1,597)

(9,706)

(83.5) % Gain on bargain purchase 3,189

0

100.0 %

12,081

0

100.0 % Other 6,807

5,612

21.3 %

10,028

10,594

(5.3) % Total noninterest income 73,791

68,063

8.4 %

155,697

119,146

30.7 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 86,917

74,917

16.0 %

186,773

150,155

24.4 % Net occupancy 7,535

5,845

28.9 %

15,088

11,864

27.2 % Furniture and equipment 4,310

3,441

25.3 %

9,003

7,254

24.1 % Data processing 13,554

9,020

50.3 %

26,208

17,779

47.4 % Marketing 3,616

2,737

32.1 %

6,268

4,755

31.8 % Professional services 7,387

3,549

108.1 %

11,373

6,288

80.9 % Amortization of tax credit investments 669

111

502.7 %

1,338

223

500.0 % FDIC assessments 2,878

2,611

10.2 %

6,523

5,670

15.0 % Intangible amortization 6,229

2,358

164.2 %

12,490

4,717

164.8 % Leasing business expense 14,633

13,155

11.2 %

28,762

25,957

10.8 % Other 13,814

10,927

26.4 %

27,124

22,085

22.8 % Total noninterest expenses 161,542

128,671

25.5 %

330,950

256,747

28.9 % Income before income taxes 94,436

87,859

7.5 %

188,004

151,462

24.1 % Income tax expense 17,980

17,863

0.7 %

37,103

30,173

23.0 % Net income $ 76,456

$ 69,996

9.2 %

$ 150,901

$ 121,289

24.4 %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.74

$ 0.74





$ 1.45

$ 1.28



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.73





$ 1.44

$ 1.27



Dividends declared per share $ 0.25

$ 0.24





$ 0.50

$ 0.48



























Return on average assets 1.37 %

1.52 %





1.36 %

1.33 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 10.39 %

11.16 %





10.32 %

9.83 %



























Interest income $ 280,921

$ 245,900

14.2 %

$ 563,339

$ 486,319

15.8 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,161

1,246

(6.8) %

2,347

2,459

(4.6) % Interest income - tax equivalent 282,082

247,146

14.1 %

565,686

488,778

15.7 % Interest expense 90,544

87,631

3.3 %

183,352

178,754

2.6 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 191,538

$ 159,515

20.1 %

$ 382,334

$ 310,024

23.3 %























Net interest margin 3.96 %

4.01 %





3.96 %

3.93 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.98 %

4.05 %





3.98 %

3.96 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,371

2,033

















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















2026

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr. Interest income













Loans and leases, including fees $ 219,164

$ 224,951

$ 444,115

(2.6) % Investment securities













Taxable 53,904

49,491

103,395

8.9 % Tax-exempt 2,472

2,526

4,998

(2.1) % Total investment securities interest 56,376

52,017

108,393

8.4 % Other earning assets 5,381

5,450

10,831

(1.3) % Total interest income 280,921

282,418

563,339

(0.5) %















Interest expense













Deposits 79,250

79,735

158,985

(0.6) % Short-term borrowings 4,997

5,168

10,165

(3.3) % Long-term borrowings 6,297

7,905

14,202

(20.3) % Total interest expense 90,544

92,808

183,352

(2.4) % Net interest income 190,377

189,610

379,987

0.4 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 12,933

6,030

18,963

114.5 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (4,743)

2,510

(2,233)

(289.0) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 182,187

181,070

363,257

0.6 %















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 8,896

9,013

17,909

(1.3) % Wealth management fees 8,252

10,482

18,734

(21.3) % Bankcard income 3,032

3,580

6,612

(15.3) % Client derivative fees 1,443

4,010

5,453

(64.0) % Foreign exchange income 13,101

16,313

29,414

(19.7) % Leasing business income 22,750

21,608

44,358

5.3 % Net gains from sales of loans 6,658

6,047

12,705

10.1 % Net gain (loss) on investment securities (337)

(1,260)

(1,597)

(73.3) % Gain on bargain purchase 3,189

8,892

12,081

(64.1) % Other 6,807

3,221

10,028

111.3 % Total noninterest income 73,791

81,906

155,697

(9.9) %















Noninterest expenses













Salaries and employee benefits 86,917

99,856

186,773

(13.0) % Net occupancy 7,535

7,553

15,088

(0.2) % Furniture and equipment 4,310

4,693

9,003

(8.2) % Data processing 13,554

12,654

26,208

7.1 % Marketing 3,616

2,652

6,268

36.3 % Professional services 7,387

3,986

11,373

85.3 % Amortization of tax credit investments 669

669

1,338

0.0 % FDIC assessments 2,878

3,645

6,523

(21.0) % Intangible amortization 6,229

6,261

12,490

(0.5) % Leasing business expense 14,633

14,129

28,762

3.6 % Other 13,814

13,310

27,124

3.8 % Total noninterest expenses 161,542

169,408

330,950

(4.6) % Income before income taxes 94,436

93,568

188,004

0.9 % Income tax expense 17,980

19,123

37,103

(6.0) % Net income $ 76,456

$ 74,445

$ 150,901

2.7 %















ADDITIONAL DATA













Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.74

$ 0.72

$ 1.45



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.71

$ 1.44



Dividends declared per share $ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.50



















Return on average assets 1.37 %

1.34 %

1.36 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 10.39 %

10.24 %

10.32 %



















Interest income $ 280,921

$ 282,418

$ 563,339

(0.5) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,161

1,186

2,347

(2.1) % Interest income - tax equivalent 282,082

283,604

565,686

(0.5) % Interest expense 90,544

92,808

183,352

(2.4) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 191,538

$ 190,796

$ 382,334

0.4 %















Net interest margin 3.96 %

3.97 %

3.96 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.98 %

3.99 %

3.98 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,371

2,319









(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2025

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 215,663

$ 204,865

$ 201,460

$ 197,163

$ 819,151 Investment securities

















Taxable 40,971

36,421

36,243

34,401

148,036 Tax-exempt 2,363

2,195

2,233

2,204

8,995 Total investment securities interest 43,334

38,616

38,476

36,605

157,031 Other earning assets 6,334

6,773

5,964

6,651

25,722 Total interest income 265,331

250,254

245,900

240,419

1,001,904



















Interest expense

















Deposits 78,861

77,766

75,484

78,641

310,752 Short-term borrowings 4,925

5,979

6,393

7,545

24,842 Long-term borrowings 7,550

6,023

5,754

4,937

24,264 Total interest expense 91,336

89,768

87,631

91,123

359,858 Net interest income 173,995

160,486

158,269

149,296

642,046 Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 9,688

8,612

9,084

9,141

36,525 Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 412

453

718

(441)

1,142 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 163,895

151,421

148,467

140,596

604,379



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 8,308

7,829

7,766

7,463

31,366 Wealth management fees 9,288

7,351

7,787

8,137

32,563 Bankcard income 3,590

3,589

3,737

3,310

14,226 Client derivative fees 2,681

1,876

1,674

1,571

7,802 Foreign exchange income 22,696

16,666

13,760

12,544

65,666 Leasing business income 19,523

20,997

20,797

18,703

80,020 Net gains from sales of loans 7,041

6,835

6,687

4,322

24,885 Net gain (loss) on investment securities (12,576)

(42)

243

(9,949)

(22,324) Other 4,216

8,424

5,612

4,982

23,234 Total noninterest income 64,767

73,525

68,063

51,083

257,438



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 85,123

80,607

74,917

75,238

315,885 Net occupancy 6,315

6,003

5,845

6,019

24,182 Furniture and equipment 3,940

3,582

3,441

3,813

14,776 Data processing 10,465

9,591

9,020

8,759

37,835 Marketing 3,056

2,359

2,737

2,018

10,170 Professional services 6,231

2,314

3,549

2,739

14,833 Amortization of tax credit investments 800

112

111

112

1,135 FDIC assessments 2,923

2,611

2,611

3,059

11,204 Intangible amortization 3,927

2,359

2,358

2,359

11,003 Leasing business expense 13,837

13,911

13,155

12,802

53,705 Other 12,914

10,820

10,927

11,158

45,819 Total noninterest expenses 149,531

134,269

128,671

128,076

540,547 Income before income taxes 79,131

90,677

87,859

63,603

321,270 Income tax expense 16,738

18,754

17,863

12,310

65,665 Net income $ 62,393

$ 71,923

$ 69,996

$ 51,293

$ 255,605



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.65

$ 0.76

$ 0.74

$ 0.54

$ 2.68 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.64

$ 0.75

$ 0.73

$ 0.54

$ 2.66 Dividends declared per share $ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.98



















Return on average assets 1.22 %

1.54 %

1.52 %

1.13 %

1.35 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.18 %

11.08 %

11.16 %

8.46 %

9.98 %



















Interest income $ 265,331

$ 250,254

$ 245,900

$ 240,419

$ 1,001,904 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,227

1,248

1,246

1,213

4,934 Interest income - tax equivalent 266,558

251,502

247,146

241,632

1,006,838 Interest expense 91,336

89,768

87,631

91,123

359,858 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 175,222

$ 161,734

$ 159,515

$ 150,509

$ 646,980



















Net interest margin 3.96 %

3.99 %

4.01 %

3.84 %

3.95 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.98 %

4.02 %

4.05 %

3.88 %

3.98 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,164

1,986

2,033

2,021





(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

% Change

% Change

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 206,361

$ 170,641

$ 178,553

$ 174,659

$ 210,187

20.9 %

(1.8) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 579,194

1,032,259

597,338

565,080

570,173

(43.9) %

1.6 % Investment securities available-for-sale 4,733,713

4,953,023

3,971,932

3,422,595

3,386,562

(4.4) %

39.8 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 46,067

49,631

58,545

71,595

72,994

(7.2) %

(36.9) % Other investments 137,755

137,018

129,564

117,120

122,322

0.5 %

12.6 % Loans held for sale 33,125

18,280

16,953

21,466

26,504

81.2 %

25.0 % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 4,842,347

4,693,786

4,632,241

3,838,630

3,927,771

3.2 %

23.3 % Lease financing 659,328

649,645

638,527

596,734

587,176

1.5 %

12.3 % Construction real estate 599,258

591,080

677,339

627,960

732,777

1.4 %

(18.2) % Commercial real estate 4,548,887

4,473,468

4,384,556

4,048,370

3,961,513

1.7 %

14.8 % Residential real estate 1,805,044

1,831,338

1,832,184

1,494,464

1,492,688

(1.4) %

20.9 % Home equity 1,058,175

1,026,839

1,005,204

935,975

903,299

3.1 %

17.1 % Installment 156,470

162,314

188,694

109,764

116,598

(3.6) %

34.2 % Credit card 65,405

66,371

65,325

62,654

64,374

(1.5) %

1.6 % Total loans 13,734,914

13,494,841

13,424,070

11,714,551

11,786,196

1.8 %

16.5 % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (189,912)

(183,716)

(186,487)

(161,916)

(158,522)

3.4 %

19.8 % Net loans 13,545,002

13,311,125

13,237,583

11,552,635

11,627,674

1.8 %

16.5 % Premises and equipment 229,763

228,384

204,760

198,251

197,741

0.6 %

16.2 % Operating leases 241,742

220,061

214,003

214,667

217,100

9.9 %

11.4 % Goodwill 1,099,936

1,099,543

1,099,524

1,007,656

1,007,656

0.0 %

9.2 % Other intangibles 140,705

145,927

118,832

73,797

75,458

(3.6) %

86.5 % Accrued interest and other assets 1,446,316

1,413,923

1,301,792

1,134,985

1,119,884

2.3 %

29.1 % Total Assets $ 22,439,679

$ 22,779,815

$ 21,129,379

$ 18,554,506

$ 18,634,255

(1.5) %

20.4 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,804,301

$ 3,658,155

$ 3,360,613

$ 2,983,132

$ 3,057,232

4.0 %

24.4 % Savings 6,423,986

6,460,546

5,973,532

5,029,097

4,979,124

(0.6) %

29.0 % Time 3,650,043

3,817,268

3,622,227

3,293,707

3,201,711

(4.4) %

14.0 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13,878,330

13,935,969

12,956,372

11,305,936

11,238,067

(0.4) %

23.5 % Noninterest-bearing 3,704,899

3,982,753

3,465,470

3,127,512

3,131,926

(7.0) %

18.3 % Total deposits 17,583,229

17,918,722

16,421,842

14,433,448

14,369,993

(1.9) %

22.4 % FHLB short-term borrowings 570,000

550,000

675,000

550,000

680,000

3.6 %

(16.2) % Other 39,532

70,457

332

45,167

4,699

(43.9) %

741.3 % Total short-term borrowings 609,532

620,457

675,332

595,167

684,699

(1.8) %

(11.0) % Long-term debt 382,550

380,176

514,052

221,823

344,955

0.6 %

10.9 % Total borrowed funds 992,082

1,000,633

1,189,384

816,990

1,029,654

(0.9) %

(3.6) % Accrued interest and other liabilities 876,880

919,835

748,937

672,213

676,453

(4.7) %

29.6 % Total Liabilities 19,452,191

19,839,190

18,360,163

15,922,651

16,076,100

(2.0) %

21.0 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,792,158

1,789,676

1,647,618

1,641,315

1,638,796

0.1 %

9.4 % Retained earnings 1,535,765

1,485,573

1,437,286

1,399,577

1,351,674

3.4 %

13.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (223,720)

(217,430)

(189,942)

(223,000)

(246,384)

2.9 %

(9.2) % Treasury stock, at cost (116,715)

(117,194)

(125,746)

(186,037)

(185,931)

(0.4) %

(37.2) % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,987,488

2,940,625

2,769,216

2,631,855

2,558,155

1.6 %

16.8 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 22,439,679

$ 22,779,815

$ 21,129,379

$ 18,554,506

$ 18,634,255

(1.5) %

20.4 %

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

2026

2025 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 182,261

$ 227,115

$ 178,403

$ 165,210

$ 174,375

$ 204,564

$ 169,581 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 605,647

596,094

647,347

610,074

542,815

600,897

579,112 Investment securities 5,079,730

4,769,261

3,988,846

3,552,014

3,478,921

4,925,353

3,445,443 Loans held for sale 32,458

451,139

32,425

26,366

25,026

240,642

17,660 Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 4,723,431

4,771,066

4,310,399

3,890,886

3,881,001

4,747,117

3,834,363 Lease financing 646,520

630,204

617,518

592,510

581,091

638,407

583,094 Construction real estate 583,146

643,270

679,884

711,011

784,028

613,042

790,528 Commercial real estate 4,546,901

4,446,231

4,240,042

3,993,549

3,958,730

4,496,844

3,988,306 Residential real estate 1,812,228

1,834,467

1,717,439

1,489,942

1,485,479

1,823,286

1,480,618 Home equity 1,043,805

1,016,080

981,406

919,368

891,761

1,030,019

875,050 Installment 158,760

166,979

164,013

114,058

117,724

162,847

122,432 Credit card 71,790

68,888

69,141

68,375

68,000

70,347

66,921 Total loans 13,586,581

13,577,185

12,779,842

11,779,699

11,767,814

13,581,909

11,741,312 Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (186,331)

(200,745)

(179,275)

(162,417)

(158,170)

(193,498)

(158,188) Net loans 13,400,250

13,376,440

12,600,567

11,617,282

11,609,644

13,388,411

11,583,124 Premises and equipment 230,343

230,154

202,956

199,167

198,407

230,249

198,701 Operating leases 234,460

215,318

211,091

217,404

212,684

224,942

208,953 Goodwill 1,099,742

1,099,543

1,069,781

1,007,656

1,007,656

1,099,643

1,007,656 Other intangibles 143,403

149,631

104,184

74,448

76,076

146,500

77,142 Accrued interest and other assets 1,383,145

1,345,026

1,220,939

1,096,567

1,093,833

1,364,191

1,106,789 Total Assets $ 22,391,439

$ 22,459,721

$ 20,256,539

$ 18,566,188

$ 18,419,437

$ 22,425,392

$ 18,394,161



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,762,177

$ 3,626,103

$ 3,276,425

$ 3,036,296

$ 3,066,986

$ 3,694,516

$ 3,078,691 Savings 6,434,399

6,406,223

5,740,651

5,054,563

5,005,526

6,420,389

4,962,007 Time 3,678,808

3,868,224

3,504,872

3,296,789

3,139,182

3,772,993

3,140,137 Total interest-bearing deposits 13,875,384

13,900,550

12,521,948

11,387,648

11,211,694

13,887,898

11,180,835 Noninterest-bearing 3,811,391

3,745,002

3,436,709

3,124,277

3,143,081

3,778,380

3,117,203 Total deposits 17,686,775

17,645,552

15,958,657

14,511,925

14,354,775

17,666,278

14,298,038 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 3,351

16,278

2,283

12,434

4,780

9,779

3,425 FHLB short-term borrowings 508,931

538,084

444,511

497,092

532,198

523,427

542,873 Other 0

0

13,891

21,519

26,226

0

62,600 Total short-term borrowings 512,282

554,362

460,685

531,045

563,204

533,206

608,898 Long-term debt 379,354

457,799

387,965

292,301

347,369

418,360

346,806 Total borrowed funds 891,636

1,012,161

848,650

823,346

910,573

951,566

955,704 Accrued interest and other liabilities 861,791

854,423

753,651

655,714

638,342

858,127

653,493 Total Liabilities 19,440,202

19,512,136

17,560,958

15,990,985

15,903,690

19,475,971

15,907,235



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,790,690

1,795,255

1,644,923

1,639,986

1,637,782

1,792,960

1,639,390 Retained earnings 1,499,207

1,448,012

1,406,388

1,369,069

1,322,168

1,473,751

1,302,344 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (221,515)

(173,065)

(209,767)

(247,746)

(257,873)

(197,424)

(266,423) Treasury stock, at cost (117,145)

(122,617)

(145,963)

(186,106)

(186,330)

(119,866)

(188,385) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,951,237

2,947,585

2,695,581

2,575,203

2,515,747

2,949,421

2,486,926 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 22,391,439

$ 22,459,721

$ 20,256,539

$ 18,566,188

$ 18,419,437

$ 22,425,392

$ 18,394,161

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025



Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets



















































Investments:



















































Investment securities

$ 5,079,730

$ 56,376

4.45 %

$ 4,769,261

$ 52,017

4.42 %

$ 3,478,921

$ 38,476

4.44 %

$ 4,925,353

4.44 %

$ 3,445,443

4.39 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

605,647

5,381

3.56 %

596,094

5,450

3.71 %

542,815

5,964

4.41 %

600,897

3.63 %

579,112

4.39 % Gross loans (1)

13,619,039

219,164

6.45 %

14,028,324

224,951

6.50 %

11,792,840

201,460

6.85 %

13,822,551

6.48 %

11,758,972

6.84 % Total earning assets

19,304,416

280,921

5.84 %

19,393,679

282,418

5.91 %

15,814,576

245,900

6.24 %

19,348,801

5.87 %

15,783,527

6.21 %





















































Nonearning assets



















































Allowance for credit losses

(186,331)









(200,745)









(158,170)









(193,498)





(158,188)



Cash and due from banks

182,261









227,115









174,375









204,564





169,581



Accrued interest and other assets

3,091,093









3,039,672









2,588,656









3,065,525





2,599,241



Total assets

$ 22,391,439









$ 22,459,721









$ 18,419,437









$ 22,425,392





$ 18,394,161

























































Interest-bearing liabilities



















































Deposits:



















































Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,762,177

$ 14,288

1.52 %

$ 3,626,103

$ 13,281

1.49 %

$ 3,066,986

$ 14,139

1.85 %

$ 3,694,516

1.50 %

$ 3,078,691

1.92 % Savings

6,434,399

33,405

2.08 %

6,406,223

32,480

2.06 %

5,005,526

29,942

2.40 %

6,420,389

2.07 %

4,962,007

2.45 % Time

3,678,808

31,557

3.44 %

3,868,224

33,974

3.56 %

3,139,182

31,403

4.01 %

3,772,993

3.50 %

3,140,137

4.14 % Total interest-bearing deposits

13,875,384

79,250

2.29 %

13,900,550

79,735

2.33 %

11,211,694

75,484

2.70 %

13,887,898

2.31 %

11,180,835

2.78 % Borrowed funds



















































Short-term borrowings

512,282

4,997

3.91 %

554,362

5,168

3.78 %

563,204

6,393

4.55 %

533,206

3.84 %

608,898

4.62 % Long-term debt

379,354

6,297

6.66 %

457,799

7,905

7.00 %

347,369

5,754

6.64 %

418,360

6.85 %

346,806

6.22 % Total borrowed funds

891,636

11,294

5.08 %

1,012,161

13,073

5.24 %

910,573

12,147

5.35 %

951,566

5.16 %

955,704

5.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

14,767,020

90,544

2.46 %

14,912,711

92,808

2.52 %

12,122,267

87,631

2.90 %

14,839,464

2.49 %

12,136,539

2.97 %





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,811,391









3,745,002









3,143,081









3,778,380





3,117,203



Other liabilities

861,791









854,423









638,342









858,127





653,493



Shareholders' equity

2,951,237









2,947,585









2,515,747









2,949,421





2,486,926



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 22,391,439









$ 22,459,721









$ 18,419,437









$ 22,425,392





$ 18,394,161

























































Net interest income

$ 190,377









$ 189,610









$ 158,269









$ 379,987





$ 307,565



Net interest spread









3.38 %









3.39 %









3.34 %





3.38 %





3.24 % Net interest margin









3.96 %









3.97 %









4.01 %





3.96 %





3.93 %





















































Tax equivalent adjustment









0.02 %









0.02 %









0.04 %





0.02 %





0.03 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)









3.98 %









3.99 %









4.05 %





3.98 %





3.96 %

(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ 332

$ 4,027

$ 4,359

$ 134

$ 17,766

$ 17,900

$ 743

$ 32,569

$ 33,312 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

(212)

143

(69)

(1,141)

558

(583)

(2,177)

393

(1,784) Gross loans (2)

(1,681)

(4,106)

(5,787)

(11,684)

29,388

17,704

(20,810)

66,302

45,492 Total earning assets

(1,561)

64

(1,497)

(12,691)

47,712

35,021

(22,244)

99,264

77,020





































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ (1,214)

$ 729

$ (485)

$ (11,448)

$ 15,214

$ 3,766

$ (26,130)

$ 30,990

$ 4,860 Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

180

(351)

(171)

(899)

(497)

(1,396)

(2,330)

(1,443)

(3,773) Long-term debt

(389)

(1,219)

(1,608)

12

531

543

1,082

2,429

3,511 Total borrowed funds

(209)

(1,570)

(1,779)

(887)

34

(853)

(1,248)

986

(262) Total interest-bearing liabilities

(1,423)

(841)

(2,264)

(12,335)

15,248

2,913

(27,378)

31,976

4,598 Net interest income (1)

$ (138)

$ 905

$ 767

$ (356)

$ 32,464

$ 32,108

$ 5,134

$ 67,288

$ 72,422

(1) Not tax equivalent. (2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.