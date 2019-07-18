First Financial Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

CINCINNATI, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the second quarter 2019 and an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.22 to $0.23 per share, payable on September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $52.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $45.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $36.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 income before taxes was negatively impacted by $5.2 million of severance and merger related costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, First Financial had earnings per diluted common share of $1.00 compared to $0.83 for the same period in 2018.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2019 was 1.50% while return on average tangible common equity was 17.33%. These compare to returns on average assets of 1.33% and 1.05%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 15.95% and 13.75%, in the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively.

Second quarter 2019 highlights include:

After adjustments (1) for merger-related and nonrecurring items:

for merger-related and nonrecurring items: Net income of $0.58 per diluted common share

per diluted common share

1.63% return on average assets



18.87% return on average tangible common equity

Loan balances grew 7.8% on an annualized basis

$171.6 million increase compared to the linked quarter

increase compared to the linked quarter Net interest margin of 4.04% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1)

6 basis point reduction from the linked quarter driven by higher funding costs and day count

Noninterest income increased 29.1% compared to the linked quarter

Driven by record client derivative fees and solid mortgage banking activity combined with higher bankcard and service charge income

Noninterest expenses of $84.4 million , or $78.9 million as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted Efficiency ratio of 53.8% for the second quarter; 50.3% as adjusted (1)

Provision expense of $6.7 million ; primarily impacted by additional reserves required for the franchise relationship discussed in the first quarter

; primarily impacted by additional reserves required for the franchise relationship discussed in the first quarter Strong capital ratios

Total capital of 14.21%; Tier 1 common equity of 12.02%; Tangible common equity of 9.34%



Tangible book value increased to $12.79

(1) Financial information in this release that is described as "adjusted" or that is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis is non-GAAP. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The second quarter of 2019 was another highly successful one for First Financial, and further demonstrates the consistency and capabilities of the Company. Loan growth, net interest margin, fee income and efficiency all met or surpassed our expectations resulting in adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.58 and a top quartile adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.63%."

Mr. Brown continued, "We remain optimistic about the prospect of sustained success in the near term. We were particularly pleased with the level of loan growth during the quarter, in addition to record fee income and prudent expense management. While we face some pressure on the margin given the expected rate environment, we are working to mitigate the potential impact through disciplined deposit pricing initiatives. Aside from additional provision related to the workout of the franchise credit disclosed last quarter, credit costs were better than expectations and overall credit remains stable."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We were excited to announce the acquisition of Bannockburn Global Forex, LLC, which will enhance our capabilities to serve middle market clients, broaden our customer base and drive higher fee income. Additionally, we are pleased to announce an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.23, reflecting our commitment to deploying capital in a way that sustains financial and operating success in addition to directly rewarding shareholders. While the announced acquisition impacted potential share repurchase activity during the quarter, our strong capital levels provide the flexibility for further additional capital deployment opportunities in the future."

Full detail of the Company's second quarter and year to date performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.



About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $14.4 billion in assets, $9.0 billion in loans, $10.1 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. The Company operated 159 banking centers as of June 30, 2019, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Six months ended,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

2019

2018 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 52,703



$ 45,839



$ 55,014



$ 50,657



$ 36,418



$ 98,542



$ 66,924

Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.54



$ 0.47



$ 0.56



$ 0.52



$ 0.37



$ 1.01



$ 0.84

Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.53



$ 0.47



$ 0.56



$ 0.51



$ 0.37



$ 1.00



$ 0.83

Dividends declared per share $ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.20



$ 0.20



$ 0.19



$ 0.44



$ 0.38





























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.50 %

1.33 %

1.59 %

1.45 %

1.05 %

1.42 %

1.18 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.85 %

8.88 %

10.68 %

9.94 %

7.36 %

9.37 %

9.19 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 17.33 %

15.95 %

19.63 %

18.52 %

13.75 %

16.66 %

15.12 %



























Net interest margin 3.99 %

4.05 %

4.16 %

4.06 %

4.10 %

4.02 %

3.98 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.04 %

4.10 %

4.21 %

4.12 %

4.15 %

4.07 %

4.03 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 15.16 %

15.14 %

14.86 %

14.70 %

14.46 %

15.16 %

14.46 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets 9.34 %

9.15 %

8.79 %

8.53 %

8.30 %

9.34 %

8.30 % Risk-weighted assets 11.84 %

11.61 %

11.20 %

10.77 %

10.52 %

11.84 %

10.52 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 15.22 %

15.01 %

14.84 %

14.62 %

14.33 %

15.12 %

12.87 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

























average tangible assets 9.26 %

8.95 %

8.66 %

8.42 %

8.16 %

9.11 %

8.24 %



























Book value per share $ 22.18



$ 21.60



$ 21.23



$ 20.79



$ 20.56



$ 22.18



$ 20.56

Tangible book value per share $ 12.79



$ 12.19



$ 11.72



$ 11.25



$ 11.01



$ 12.79



$ 11.01





























Common equity tier 1 ratio (2) 12.02 %

12.03 %

11.87 %

11.52 %

11.15 %

12.02 %

11.15 % Tier 1 ratio (2) 12.42 %

12.43 %

12.28 %

11.93 %

11.55 %

12.42 %

11.55 % Total capital ratio (2) 14.21 %

14.24 %

14.10 %

13.77 %

13.36 %

14.21 %

13.36 % Leverage ratio (2) 10.02 %

9.84 %

9.71 %

9.41 %

9.06 %

10.02 %

9.06 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (3) $ 8,852,662



$ 8,773,310



$ 8,766,302



$ 8,848,710



$ 8,933,400



$ 8,813,206



$ 7,483,004

FDIC indemnification asset —



—



—



—



—



—



747

Investment securities 3,408,994



3,355,732



3,204,758



3,168,044



3,157,339



3,382,510



2,603,139

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 33,255



34,709



32,013



39,873



29,261



33,978



28,173

Total earning assets $ 12,294,911



$ 12,163,751



$ 12,003,073



$ 12,056,627



$ 12,120,000



$ 12,229,694



$ 10,115,063

Total assets $ 14,102,733



$ 13,952,551



$ 13,768,958



$ 13,822,675



$ 13,956,360



$ 14,028,058



$ 11,407,429

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,484,214



$ 2,457,587



$ 2,476,773



$ 2,388,976



$ 2,421,230



$ 2,470,974



$ 1,998,251

Interest-bearing deposits 7,612,146



7,610,092



7,573,069



7,499,112



7,961,405



7,611,125



6,654,334

Total deposits $ 10,096,360



$ 10,067,679



$ 10,049,842



$ 9,888,088



$ 10,382,635



$ 10,082,099



$ 8,652,585

Borrowings $ 1,656,570



$ 1,587,068



$ 1,509,642



$ 1,748,415



$ 1,408,024



$ 1,622,011



$ 1,138,931

Shareholders' equity $ 2,146,997



$ 2,094,234



$ 2,042,884



$ 2,021,400



$ 2,000,093



$ 2,120,762



$ 1,467,741





























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 0.69 %

0.64 %

0.64 %

0.65 %

0.61 %

0.69 %

0.61 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 119.86 %

95.40 %

79.97 %

136.22 %

133.65 %

119.86 %

133.65 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 69.33 %

68.94 %

65.13 %

92.08 %

86.80 %

69.33 %

86.80 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.99 %

0.93 %

0.98 %

0.71 %

0.70 %

0.99 %

0.70 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 1.00 %

0.95 %

1.00 %

0.73 %

0.72 %

1.00 %

0.72 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.62 %

0.60 %

0.63 %

0.47 %

0.46 %

0.62 %

0.46 % Classified assets to total assets 1.02 %

1.01 %

0.94 %

1.00 %

1.00 %

1.02 %

1.00 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.08 %

0.64 %

0.29 %

(0.02) %

0.18 %

0.36 %

0.16 %











































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (2) June 30, 2019 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (3) Includes loans held for sale.