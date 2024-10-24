First Financial Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend
Oct 24, 2024
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.55; $0.67 on an adjusted(1) basis
- Return on average assets of 1.17%; 1.42% on an adjusted(1) basis
- Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 4.08%
- Noninterest income of $45.7 million; $58.8 million on an adjusted(1) basis
- Average deposit growth of $166.2 million; 4.9% on an annualized basis
- 1.37% ACL ratio to total loans; Net charge-offs 0.25% of total loans
- Tangible book value increased 10.2% from linked quarter to $14.26
- Board of Directors approved quarterly dividend of $0.24
CINCINNATI, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.
For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $52.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $60.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $1.74 compared to $2.12 for the same period in 2023.
Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.17% while return on average tangible common equity was 16.29%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.38% and return on average tangible common equity of 20.57%(1) in the second quarter of 2024.
Third quarter 2024 highlights include:
- Net interest margin of 4.05%, or 4.08% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
- 2 bp decline from second quarter, better than initial expectations
- Slight increase in cost of deposits offset by favorable shift in funding mix; Asset yields flat compared to prior quarter
- Noninterest income of $45.7 million, or $58.8 million as adjusted(1)
- Adjustments include:
- $17.5 million loss on securities; includes $9.7 million of impairment losses and $8.0 million loss on sales from restructuring activities
- $4.4 million deferred tax gain
- Strong results from foreign exchange, wealth management, and leasing businesses
- Adjustments include:
- Noninterest expenses of $125.8 million, or $124.7 million as adjusted(1); 1.8% increase from linked quarter
- Third quarter adjustments(1) include $0.4 million of efficiency related costs and $0.7 million of other costs such as acquisition, severance and branch consolidation costs
- Increase driven by $1.8 million increase in leasing business expenses and $0.5 million supplemental contribution to the First Financial Foundation
- Efficiency ratio of 62.5%; 58.2% as adjusted(1)
- Modest loan growth during the quarter
- Loan balances increased $31.9 million compared to the linked quarter; 1% annualized growth
- Growth driven by leasing and mortgage
- Payoffs increased 27% compared to the linked quarter
_________________________________________________________________________________________
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
- Strong average deposit growth during the quarter
- Average deposits increased $166.2 million, or 4.9% on an annualized basis
- Growth in money market accounts, retail CDs and brokered CDs offset seasonal decline in public funds and modest declines in noninterest bearing checking and savings accounts
- Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $176.0 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $10.6 million
- Loans and leases - ACL of $158.8 million; ratio to total loans of 1.37% increased 1 bp from second quarter
- Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $17.1 million
- Provision expense driven by net charge offs and slower prepayment rates; Classified assets 1.14% of total assets
- Annualized net charge-offs were 25 bps of total loans
- Capital ratios stable and strong
- Total capital ratio increased 11 bps to 14.58%
- Tier 1 common equity increased 26 bps to 12.04%
- Tangible common equity of 7.98%(1); 9.34%(1) excluding impact from AOCI
- Tangible book value per share of $14.26(1); 10.2% increase from linked quarter
Additionally, the board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2024.
Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on third quarter results, "Third quarter financial results reflect our ongoing commitment to industry leading performance. Adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.67, which resulted in an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.42% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 19.77%.
We are particularly pleased with our 4.08% net interest margin. With only a 2 bp decline from the second quarter, the margin has proven to be more durable than expected due to high asset yields from Agile, investment portfolio restructuring and moderating funding costs.
Average deposit balances grew 4.9% on an annualized basis, as declines in our low cost products moderated. Consistent with our expectations, loan growth slowed during the third quarter as softer pipelines in the second quarter led to fewer fundings in the current period. Loan growth was also impacted by higher payoffs in our commercial banking and investment commercial real estate portfolios. Loan pipelines strengthened during the third quarter, and we expect higher growth rates as we close out the year."
Mr. Brown continued, "Third quarter noninterest income was $45.7 million, or $58.8 million on an adjusted(1) basis, with strong earnings from foreign exchange, wealth management and the leasing business. There were several large non-recurring items that impacted noninterest income, including $17.5 million of losses on securities, which included a $9.7 million impairment charge on two bonds secured by skilled nursing homes. While third quarter noninterest income was noisy, noninterest expenses were relatively flat compared to the prior quarter. We remain diligent in managing our expenses, and our workforce efficiency initiative has resulted in the elimination of 120 positions to date, with additional savings expected into 2025."
Mr. Brown commented on asset quality and capital, "Asset quality was stable for the quarter and our ACL increased to 1.37% of total loans. Additionally, third quarter net charge-offs were 25 bps on an annualized basis and nonperforming assets as a percent of assets increased 1 bp to 36 bps. We are optimistic about asset quality and are confident in our ability to manage the portfolio through the expected interest rate reductions and economic uncertainty in the near-term.
With regard to capital, strong earnings and the decline in interest rates led to significant improvement in tangible book value per share and tangible common equity. Tangible book value per share increased 10% from the linked quarter and over 30% from the same quarter last year to $14.26, while tangible common equity increased 75 basis points from June 30 to 7.98% as of the end of September."
Mr. Brown concluded, "We are very proud of our financial results in the first nine months of 2024. Overall, the economy remains healthy, and the general easing of interest rates should extend economic growth in the coming periods. We believe we are in a strong position to finish the year on a high note and head into 2025 with continued momentum."
Full detail of the Company's third quarter 2024 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended,
|
Nine months ended,
|
Sep. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Sep. 30,
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|
Net income
|
$ 52,451
|
$ 60,805
|
$ 50,689
|
$ 56,732
|
$ 63,061
|
$ 163,945
|
$ 199,131
|
Net earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 1.74
|
$ 2.12
|
Net earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.55
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 1.72
|
$ 2.09
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.69
|
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
1.17 %
|
1.38 %
|
1.18 %
|
1.31 %
|
1.48 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.57 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
8.80 %
|
10.72 %
|
9.00 %
|
10.50 %
|
11.62 %
|
9.50 %
|
12.53 %
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
|
16.29 %
|
20.57 %
|
17.35 %
|
21.36 %
|
23.60 %
|
18.02 %
|
25.87 %
|
Net interest margin
|
4.05 %
|
4.06 %
|
4.05 %
|
4.21 %
|
4.28 %
|
4.05 %
|
4.41 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)
|
4.08 %
|
4.10 %
|
4.10 %
|
4.26 %
|
4.33 %
|
4.09 %
|
4.45 %
|
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
|
13.50 %
|
12.81 %
|
12.99 %
|
12.94 %
|
12.49 %
|
13.50 %
|
12.49 %
|
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
|
Ending tangible assets (1)
|
7.98 %
|
7.23 %
|
7.23 %
|
7.17 %
|
6.50 %
|
7.98 %
|
6.50 %
|
Risk-weighted assets (1)
|
9.87 %
|
8.95 %
|
8.80 %
|
8.81 %
|
7.88 %
|
9.87 %
|
7.88 %
|
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
|
13.28 %
|
12.87 %
|
13.09 %
|
12.52 %
|
12.70 %
|
13.08 %
|
12.53 %
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of average tangible assets (1)
|
7.64 %
|
7.15 %
|
7.25 %
|
6.57 %
|
6.69 %
|
7.35 %
|
6.49 %
|
Book value per share
|
$ 25.66
|
$ 24.36
|
$ 23.95
|
$ 23.84
|
$ 22.39
|
$ 25.66
|
$ 22.39
|
Tangible book value per share (1)
|
$ 14.26
|
$ 12.94
|
$ 12.50
|
$ 12.38
|
$ 10.91
|
$ 14.26
|
$ 10.91
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)
|
12.04 %
|
11.78 %
|
11.67 %
|
11.73 %
|
11.60 %
|
12.04 %
|
11.60 %
|
Tier 1 ratio (3)
|
12.37 %
|
12.11 %
|
12.00 %
|
12.06 %
|
11.94 %
|
12.37 %
|
11.94 %
|
Total capital ratio (3)
|
14.58 %
|
14.47 %
|
14.31 %
|
14.26 %
|
14.19 %
|
14.58 %
|
14.19 %
|
Leverage ratio (3)
|
9.93 %
|
9.73 %
|
9.75 %
|
9.70 %
|
9.59 %
|
9.93 %
|
9.59 %
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
|
Loans (4)
|
$ 11,534,000
|
$ 11,440,930
|
$ 11,066,184
|
$ 10,751,028
|
$ 10,623,734
|
$ 11,347,720
|
$ 10,504,431
|
Investment securities
|
3,274,498
|
3,131,541
|
3,137,665
|
3,184,408
|
3,394,237
|
3,181,575
|
3,529,119
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
483,880
|
599,348
|
553,654
|
548,153
|
386,173
|
545,402
|
344,844
|
Total earning assets
|
$ 15,292,378
|
$ 15,171,819
|
$ 14,757,503
|
$ 14,483,589
|
$ 14,404,144
|
$ 15,074,697
|
$ 14,378,394
|
Total assets
|
$ 17,854,191
|
$ 17,728,251
|
$ 17,306,221
|
$ 17,124,955
|
$ 16,951,389
|
$ 17,630,374
|
$ 16,954,178
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$ 3,106,239
|
$ 3,144,198
|
$ 3,169,750
|
$ 3,368,024
|
$ 3,493,305
|
$ 3,139,939
|
$ 3,702,189
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
10,690,265
|
10,486,068
|
10,109,416
|
9,834,819
|
9,293,860
|
10,429,538
|
9,068,783
|
Total deposits
|
$ 13,796,504
|
$ 13,630,266
|
$ 13,279,166
|
$ 13,202,843
|
$ 12,787,165
|
$ 13,569,477
|
$ 12,770,972
|
Borrowings
|
$ 1,053,737
|
$ 1,171,246
|
$ 1,139,014
|
$ 1,083,954
|
$ 1,403,071
|
$ 1,121,086
|
$ 1,453,588
|
Shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,371,125
|
$ 2,281,040
|
$ 2,265,562
|
$ 2,144,482
|
$ 2,153,601
|
$ 2,306,147
|
$ 2,124,787
|
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
|
Allowance to ending loans
|
1.37 %
|
1.36 %
|
1.29 %
|
1.29 %
|
1.36 %
|
1.37 %
|
1.36 %
|
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
|
242.72 %
|
249.21 %
|
243.55 %
|
215.10 %
|
193.75 %
|
242.72 %
|
193.75 %
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.57 %
|
0.54 %
|
0.53 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.70 %
|
0.57 %
|
0.70 %
|
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
|
0.57 %
|
0.54 %
|
0.53 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.71 %
|
0.57 %
|
0.71 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.36 %
|
0.35 %
|
0.34 %
|
0.38 %
|
0.44 %
|
0.36 %
|
0.44 %
|
Classified assets to total assets
|
1.14 %
|
1.07 %
|
0.92 %
|
0.80 %
|
0.82 %
|
1.14 %
|
0.82 %
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
0.25 %
|
0.15 %
|
0.38 %
|
0.46 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.26 %
|
0.28 %
|
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
|
(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
|
(3) September 30, 2024 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
|
(4) Includes loans held for sale.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three months ended,
|
Nine months ended,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Sep. 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
% Change
|
2024
|
2023
|
% Change
|
Interest income
|
Loans and leases, including fees
|
$ 215,433
|
$ 192,261
|
12.1 %
|
$ 629,033
|
$ 546,354
|
15.1 %
|
Investment securities
|
Taxable
|
32,367
|
31,297
|
3.4 %
|
90,958
|
95,226
|
(4.5) %
|
Tax-exempt
|
2,616
|
3,522
|
(25.7) %
|
8,412
|
10,499
|
(19.9) %
|
Total investment securities interest
|
34,983
|
34,819
|
0.5 %
|
99,370
|
105,725
|
(6.0) %
|
Other earning assets
|
6,703
|
5,011
|
33.8 %
|
22,121
|
12,488
|
77.1 %
|
Total interest income
|
257,119
|
232,091
|
10.8 %
|
750,524
|
664,567
|
12.9 %
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
86,554
|
57,069
|
51.7 %
|
245,651
|
132,817
|
85.0 %
|
Short-term borrowings
|
9,932
|
14,615
|
(32.0) %
|
32,270
|
43,101
|
(25.1) %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
5,073
|
4,952
|
2.4 %
|
14,992
|
14,644
|
2.4 %
|
Total interest expense
|
101,559
|
76,636
|
32.5 %
|
292,913
|
190,562
|
53.7 %
|
Net interest income
|
155,560
|
155,455
|
0.1 %
|
457,611
|
474,005
|
(3.5) %
|
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
|
9,930
|
12,907
|
(23.1) %
|
39,506
|
34,270
|
15.3 %
|
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
|
694
|
(1,234)
|
(156.2) %
|
(1,279)
|
(1,393)
|
(8.2) %
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
144,936
|
143,782
|
0.8 %
|
419,384
|
441,128
|
(4.9) %
|
Noninterest income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
7,547
|
6,957
|
8.5 %
|
21,647
|
20,443
|
5.9 %
|
Wealth management fees
|
6,910
|
6,943
|
(0.5) %
|
20,758
|
19,990
|
3.8 %
|
Bankcard income
|
3,698
|
3,406
|
8.6 %
|
10,740
|
10,690
|
0.5 %
|
Client derivative fees
|
1,160
|
1,612
|
(28.0) %
|
3,173
|
4,444
|
(28.6) %
|
Foreign exchange income
|
12,048
|
13,384
|
(10.0) %
|
39,270
|
45,321
|
(13.4) %
|
Leasing business income
|
16,811
|
14,537
|
15.6 %
|
48,228
|
38,466
|
25.4 %
|
Net gains from sales of loans
|
5,021
|
4,086
|
22.9 %
|
13,284
|
10,260
|
29.5 %
|
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
|
(17,468)
|
(58)
|
N/M
|
(22,719)
|
(403)
|
N/M
|
Other
|
9,974
|
5,761
|
73.1 %
|
19,333
|
16,218
|
19.2 %
|
Total noninterest income
|
45,701
|
56,628
|
(19.3) %
|
153,714
|
165,429
|
(7.1) %
|
Noninterest expenses
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
74,813
|
75,641
|
(1.1) %
|
224,075
|
222,094
|
0.9 %
|
Net occupancy
|
5,919
|
5,809
|
1.9 %
|
17,635
|
17,100
|
3.1 %
|
Furniture and equipment
|
3,617
|
3,341
|
8.3 %
|
10,951
|
10,020
|
9.3 %
|
Data processing
|
8,857
|
8,473
|
4.5 %
|
26,039
|
27,364
|
(4.8) %
|
Marketing
|
2,255
|
2,598
|
(13.2) %
|
6,822
|
7,560
|
(9.8) %
|
Communication
|
851
|
744
|
14.4 %
|
2,462
|
2,022
|
21.8 %
|
Professional services
|
2,303
|
2,524
|
(8.8) %
|
7,456
|
6,778
|
10.0 %
|
State intangible tax
|
876
|
981
|
(10.7) %
|
2,628
|
2,930
|
(10.3) %
|
FDIC assessments
|
3,036
|
2,665
|
13.9 %
|
8,473
|
8,297
|
2.1 %
|
Intangible amortization
|
2,395
|
2,600
|
(7.9) %
|
7,092
|
7,801
|
(9.1) %
|
Leasing business expense
|
11,899
|
8,877
|
34.0 %
|
31,781
|
23,545
|
35.0 %
|
Other
|
8,938
|
7,791
|
14.7 %
|
26,274
|
23,841
|
10.2 %
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
125,759
|
122,044
|
3.0 %
|
371,688
|
359,352
|
3.4 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
64,878
|
78,366
|
(17.2) %
|
201,410
|
247,205
|
(18.5) %
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
12,427
|
15,305
|
(18.8) %
|
37,465
|
48,074
|
(22.1) %
|
Net income
|
$ 52,451
|
$ 63,061
|
(16.8) %
|
$ 163,945
|
$ 199,131
|
(17.7) %
|
ADDITIONAL DATA
|
Net earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 1.74
|
$ 2.12
|
Net earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.55
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 1.72
|
$ 2.09
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.69
|
Return on average assets
|
1.17 %
|
1.48 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.57 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
8.80 %
|
11.62 %
|
9.50 %
|
12.53 %
|
Interest income
|
$ 257,119
|
$ 232,091
|
10.8 %
|
$ 750,524
|
$ 664,567
|
12.9 %
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
1,362
|
1,659
|
(17.9) %
|
4,315
|
4,684
|
(7.9) %
|
Interest income - tax equivalent
|
258,481
|
233,750
|
10.6 %
|
754,839
|
669,251
|
12.8 %
|
Interest expense
|
101,559
|
76,636
|
32.5 %
|
292,913
|
190,562
|
53.7 %
|
Net interest income - tax equivalent
|
$ 156,922
|
$ 157,114
|
(0.1) %
|
$ 461,926
|
$ 478,689
|
(3.5) %
|
Net interest margin
|
4.05 %
|
4.28 %
|
4.05 %
|
4.41 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
|
4.08 %
|
4.33 %
|
4.09 %
|
4.45 %
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,084
|
2,121
|
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
2024
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Year to
|
% Change
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Date
|
Linked Qtr.
|
Interest income
|
Loans and leases, including fees
|
$ 215,433
|
$ 211,760
|
$ 201,840
|
$ 629,033
|
1.7 %
|
Investment securities
|
Taxable
|
32,367
|
30,295
|
28,296
|
90,958
|
6.8 %
|
Tax-exempt
|
2,616
|
2,704
|
3,092
|
8,412
|
(3.3) %
|
Total investment securities interest
|
34,983
|
32,999
|
31,388
|
99,370
|
6.0 %
|
Other earning assets
|
6,703
|
7,960
|
7,458
|
22,121
|
(15.8) %
|
Total interest income
|
257,119
|
252,719
|
240,686
|
750,524
|
1.7 %
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
86,554
|
83,022
|
76,075
|
245,651
|
4.3 %
|
Short-term borrowings
|
9,932
|
11,395
|
10,943
|
32,270
|
(12.8) %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
5,073
|
4,991
|
4,928
|
14,992
|
1.6 %
|
Total interest expense
|
101,559
|
99,408
|
91,946
|
292,913
|
2.2 %
|
Net interest income
|
155,560
|
153,311
|
148,740
|
457,611
|
1.5 %
|
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
|
9,930
|
16,157
|
13,419
|
39,506
|
(38.5) %
|
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
|
694
|
286
|
(2,259)
|
(1,279)
|
142.7 %
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
144,936
|
136,868
|
137,580
|
419,384
|
5.9 %
|
Noninterest income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
7,547
|
7,188
|
6,912
|
21,647
|
5.0 %
|
Wealth management fees
|
6,910
|
7,172
|
6,676
|
20,758
|
(3.7) %
|
Bankcard income
|
3,698
|
3,900
|
3,142
|
10,740
|
(5.2) %
|
Client derivative fees
|
1,160
|
763
|
1,250
|
3,173
|
52.0 %
|
Foreign exchange income
|
12,048
|
16,787
|
10,435
|
39,270
|
(28.2) %
|
Leasing business income
|
16,811
|
16,828
|
14,589
|
48,228
|
(0.1) %
|
Net gains from sales of loans
|
5,021
|
4,479
|
3,784
|
13,284
|
12.1 %
|
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
|
(17,468)
|
(64)
|
(5,187)
|
(22,719)
|
N/M
|
Other
|
9,974
|
4,448
|
4,911
|
19,333
|
124.2 %
|
Total noninterest income
|
45,701
|
61,501
|
46,512
|
153,714
|
(25.7) %
|
Noninterest expenses
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
74,813
|
75,225
|
74,037
|
224,075
|
(0.5) %
|
Net occupancy
|
5,919
|
5,793
|
5,923
|
17,635
|
2.2 %
|
Furniture and equipment
|
3,617
|
3,646
|
3,688
|
10,951
|
(0.8) %
|
Data processing
|
8,857
|
8,877
|
8,305
|
26,039
|
(0.2) %
|
Marketing
|
2,255
|
2,605
|
1,962
|
6,822
|
(13.4) %
|
Communication
|
851
|
816
|
795
|
2,462
|
4.3 %
|
Professional services
|
2,303
|
2,885
|
2,268
|
7,456
|
(20.2) %
|
State intangible tax
|
876
|
875
|
877
|
2,628
|
0.1 %
|
FDIC assessments
|
3,036
|
2,657
|
2,780
|
8,473
|
14.3 %
|
Intangible amortization
|
2,395
|
2,396
|
2,301
|
7,092
|
0.0 %
|
Leasing business expense
|
11,899
|
10,128
|
9,754
|
31,781
|
17.5 %
|
Other
|
8,938
|
7,671
|
9,665
|
26,274
|
16.5 %
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
125,759
|
123,574
|
122,355
|
371,688
|
1.8 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
64,878
|
74,795
|
61,737
|
201,410
|
(13.3) %
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
12,427
|
13,990
|
11,048
|
37,465
|
(11.2) %
|
Net income
|
$ 52,451
|
$ 60,805
|
$ 50,689
|
$ 163,945
|
(13.7) %
|
ADDITIONAL DATA
|
Net earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 1.74
|
Net earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.55
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 1.72
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.70
|
Return on average assets
|
1.17 %
|
1.38 %
|
1.18 %
|
1.24 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
8.80 %
|
10.72 %
|
9.00 %
|
9.50 %
|
Interest income
|
$ 257,119
|
$ 252,719
|
$ 240,686
|
$ 750,524
|
1.7 %
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
1,362
|
1,418
|
1,535
|
4,315
|
(3.9) %
|
Interest income - tax equivalent
|
258,481
|
254,137
|
242,221
|
754,839
|
1.7 %
|
Interest expense
|
101,559
|
99,408
|
91,946
|
292,913
|
2.2 %
|
Net interest income - tax equivalent
|
$ 156,922
|
$ 154,729
|
$ 150,275
|
$ 461,926
|
1.4 %
|
Net interest margin
|
4.05 %
|
4.06 %
|
4.05 %
|
4.05 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
|
4.08 %
|
4.10 %
|
4.10 %
|
4.09 %
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,084
|
2,144
|
2,116
|
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
2023
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Full
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Year
|
Interest income
|
Loans and leases, including fees
|
$ 197,416
|
$ 192,261
|
$ 184,387
|
$ 169,706
|
$ 743,770
|
Investment securities
|
Taxable
|
30,294
|
31,297
|
32,062
|
31,867
|
125,520
|
Tax-exempt
|
3,402
|
3,522
|
3,513
|
3,464
|
13,901
|
Total investment securities interest
|
33,696
|
34,819
|
35,575
|
35,331
|
139,421
|
Other earning assets
|
7,325
|
5,011
|
3,933
|
3,544
|
19,813
|
Total interest income
|
238,437
|
232,091
|
223,895
|
208,581
|
903,004
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
69,193
|
57,069
|
44,292
|
31,456
|
202,010
|
Short-term borrowings
|
10,277
|
14,615
|
15,536
|
12,950
|
53,378
|
Long-term borrowings
|
5,202
|
4,952
|
4,835
|
4,857
|
19,846
|
Total interest expense
|
84,672
|
76,636
|
64,663
|
49,263
|
275,234
|
Net interest income
|
153,765
|
155,455
|
159,232
|
159,318
|
627,770
|
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
|
8,804
|
12,907
|
12,719
|
8,644
|
43,074
|
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
|
1,426
|
(1,234)
|
(1,994)
|
1,835
|
33
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
143,535
|
143,782
|
148,507
|
148,839
|
584,663
|
Noninterest income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
6,846
|
6,957
|
6,972
|
6,514
|
27,289
|
Wealth management fees
|
6,091
|
6,943
|
6,713
|
6,334
|
26,081
|
Bankcard income
|
3,349
|
3,406
|
3,692
|
3,592
|
14,039
|
Client derivative fees
|
711
|
1,612
|
1,827
|
1,005
|
5,155
|
Foreign exchange income
|
8,730
|
13,384
|
15,039
|
16,898
|
54,051
|
Leasing business income
|
12,856
|
14,537
|
10,265
|
13,664
|
51,322
|
Net gains from sales of loans
|
2,957
|
4,086
|
3,839
|
2,335
|
13,217
|
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
|
(649)
|
(58)
|
(466)
|
121
|
(1,052)
|
Other
|
6,102
|
5,761
|
5,377
|
5,080
|
22,320
|
Total noninterest income
|
46,993
|
56,628
|
53,258
|
55,543
|
212,422
|
Noninterest expenses
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
70,637
|
75,641
|
74,199
|
72,254
|
292,731
|
Net occupancy
|
5,890
|
5,809
|
5,606
|
5,685
|
22,990
|
Furniture and equipment
|
3,523
|
3,341
|
3,362
|
3,317
|
13,543
|
Data processing
|
8,488
|
8,473
|
9,871
|
9,020
|
35,852
|
Marketing
|
2,087
|
2,598
|
2,802
|
2,160
|
9,647
|
Communication
|
707
|
744
|
644
|
634
|
2,729
|
Professional services
|
3,148
|
2,524
|
2,308
|
1,946
|
9,926
|
State intangible tax
|
984
|
981
|
964
|
985
|
3,914
|
FDIC assessments
|
3,651
|
2,665
|
2,806
|
2,826
|
11,948
|
Intangible amortization
|
2,601
|
2,600
|
2,601
|
2,600
|
10,402
|
Leasing business expense
|
8,955
|
8,877
|
6,730
|
7,938
|
32,500
|
Other
|
8,466
|
7,791
|
8,722
|
7,328
|
32,307
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
119,137
|
122,044
|
120,615
|
116,693
|
478,489
|
Income before income taxes
|
71,391
|
78,366
|
81,150
|
87,689
|
318,596
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
14,659
|
15,305
|
15,483
|
17,286
|
62,733
|
Net income
|
$ 56,732
|
$ 63,061
|
$ 65,667
|
$ 70,403
|
$ 255,863
|
ADDITIONAL DATA
|
Net earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.75
|
$ 2.72
|
Net earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.60
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.74
|
$ 2.69
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.92
|
Return on average assets
|
1.31 %
|
1.48 %
|
1.55 %
|
1.69 %
|
1.51 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
10.50 %
|
11.62 %
|
12.32 %
|
13.71 %
|
12.01 %
|
Interest income
|
$ 238,437
|
$ 232,091
|
$ 223,895
|
$ 208,581
|
$ 903,004
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
1,672
|
1,659
|
1,601
|
1,424
|
6,356
|
Interest income - tax equivalent
|
240,109
|
233,750
|
225,496
|
210,005
|
909,360
|
Interest expense
|
84,672
|
76,636
|
64,663
|
49,263
|
275,234
|
Net interest income - tax equivalent
|
$ 155,437
|
$ 157,114
|
$ 160,833
|
$ 160,742
|
$ 634,126
|
Net interest margin
|
4.21 %
|
4.28 %
|
4.43 %
|
4.51 %
|
4.36 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
|
4.26 %
|
4.33 %
|
4.48 %
|
4.55 %
|
4.40 %
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,129
|
2,121
|
2,193
|
2,066
|
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Sep. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
Linked Qtr.
|
Comp Qtr.
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 190,618
|
$ 193,794
|
$ 199,407
|
$ 213,059
|
$ 220,335
|
(1.6) %
|
(13.5) %
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
660,576
|
738,555
|
751,290
|
792,960
|
452,867
|
(10.6) %
|
45.9 %
|
Investment securities available-for-sale
|
3,157,265
|
3,036,758
|
2,850,667
|
3,021,126
|
3,044,361
|
4.0 %
|
3.7 %
|
Investment securities held-to-maturity
|
77,985
|
78,921
|
79,542
|
80,321
|
81,236
|
(1.2) %
|
(4.0) %
|
Other investments
|
120,318
|
132,412
|
125,548
|
129,945
|
133,725
|
(9.1) %
|
(10.0) %
|
Loans held for sale
|
12,685
|
16,911
|
11,534
|
9,213
|
12,391
|
(25.0) %
|
2.4 %
|
Loans and leases
|
Commercial and industrial
|
3,678,546
|
3,782,487
|
3,591,428
|
3,501,221
|
3,420,873
|
(2.7) %
|
7.5 %
|
Lease financing
|
587,415
|
534,557
|
492,862
|
474,817
|
399,973
|
9.9 %
|
46.9 %
|
Construction real estate
|
802,264
|
741,406
|
641,596
|
564,832
|
578,824
|
8.2 %
|
38.6 %
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,034,820
|
4,076,596
|
4,145,969
|
4,080,939
|
3,992,654
|
(1.0) %
|
1.1 %
|
Residential real estate
|
1,422,186
|
1,377,290
|
1,344,677
|
1,333,674
|
1,293,470
|
3.3 %
|
10.0 %
|
Home equity
|
825,431
|
800,860
|
773,811
|
758,676
|
743,991
|
3.1 %
|
10.9 %
|
Installment
|
141,270
|
148,530
|
153,838
|
159,078
|
160,648
|
(4.9) %
|
(12.1) %
|
Credit card
|
61,140
|
59,477
|
60,939
|
59,939
|
56,386
|
2.8 %
|
8.4 %
|
Total loans
|
11,553,072
|
11,521,203
|
11,205,120
|
10,933,176
|
10,646,819
|
0.3 %
|
8.5 %
|
Less:
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(158,831)
|
(156,185)
|
(144,274)
|
(141,433)
|
(145,201)
|
1.7 %
|
9.4 %
|
Net loans
|
11,394,241
|
11,365,018
|
11,060,846
|
10,791,743
|
10,501,618
|
0.3 %
|
8.5 %
|
Premises and equipment
|
196,692
|
197,873
|
198,428
|
194,740
|
192,572
|
(0.6) %
|
2.1 %
|
Operating leases
|
201,080
|
167,472
|
161,473
|
153,214
|
136,883
|
20.1 %
|
46.9 %
|
Goodwill
|
1,007,656
|
1,007,656
|
1,007,656
|
1,005,868
|
1,005,868
|
0.0 %
|
0.2 %
|
Other intangibles
|
81,547
|
83,528
|
85,603
|
83,949
|
86,378
|
(2.4) %
|
(5.6) %
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
1,045,669
|
1,147,282
|
1,067,244
|
1,056,762
|
1,186,618
|
(8.9) %
|
(11.9) %
|
Total Assets
|
$ 18,146,332
|
$ 18,166,180
|
$ 17,599,238
|
$ 17,532,900
|
$ 17,054,852
|
(0.1) %
|
6.4 %
|
LIABILITIES
|
Deposits
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 2,884,971
|
$ 2,922,540
|
$ 2,916,518
|
$ 2,993,219
|
$ 2,880,617
|
(1.3) %
|
0.2 %
|
Savings
|
4,710,223
|
4,628,320
|
4,467,894
|
4,331,228
|
4,023,455
|
1.8 %
|
17.1 %
|
Time
|
3,244,861
|
3,049,635
|
2,896,860
|
2,718,390
|
2,572,909
|
6.4 %
|
26.1 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
10,840,055
|
10,600,495
|
10,281,272
|
10,042,837
|
9,476,981
|
2.3 %
|
14.4 %
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
3,107,699
|
3,061,427
|
3,175,876
|
3,317,960
|
3,438,572
|
1.5 %
|
(9.6) %
|
Total deposits
|
13,947,754
|
13,661,922
|
13,457,148
|
13,360,797
|
12,915,553
|
2.1 %
|
8.0 %
|
FHLB short-term borrowings
|
765,000
|
1,040,000
|
700,000
|
800,000
|
755,000
|
(26.4) %
|
1.3 %
|
Other
|
46,653
|
139,172
|
162,145
|
137,814
|
219,188
|
(66.5) %
|
(78.7) %
|
Total short-term borrowings
|
811,653
|
1,179,172
|
862,145
|
937,814
|
974,188
|
(31.2) %
|
(16.7) %
|
Long-term debt
|
344,086
|
338,556
|
343,236
|
344,115
|
340,902
|
1.6 %
|
0.9 %
|
Total borrowed funds
|
1,155,739
|
1,517,728
|
1,205,381
|
1,281,929
|
1,315,090
|
(23.9) %
|
(12.1) %
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
592,401
|
660,091
|
649,706
|
622,200
|
694,700
|
(10.3) %
|
(14.7) %
|
Total Liabilities
|
15,695,894
|
15,839,741
|
15,312,235
|
15,264,926
|
14,925,343
|
(0.9) %
|
5.2 %
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock
|
1,639,045
|
1,635,705
|
1,632,971
|
1,638,972
|
1,636,054
|
0.2 %
|
0.2 %
|
Retained earnings
|
1,234,375
|
1,204,844
|
1,166,065
|
1,136,718
|
1,101,905
|
2.5 %
|
12.0 %
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(232,262)
|
(323,409)
|
(321,109)
|
(309,819)
|
(410,005)
|
(28.2) %
|
(43.4) %
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(190,720)
|
(190,701)
|
(190,924)
|
(197,897)
|
(198,445)
|
0.0 %
|
(3.9) %
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,450,438
|
2,326,439
|
2,287,003
|
2,267,974
|
2,129,509
|
5.3 %
|
15.1 %
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 18,146,332
|
$ 18,166,180
|
$ 17,599,238
|
$ 17,532,900
|
$ 17,054,852
|
(0.1) %
|
6.4 %
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarterly Averages
|
Year-to-Date Averages
|
Sep. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Sep. 30,
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 179,321
|
$ 174,435
|
$ 204,119
|
$ 214,678
|
$ 211,670
|
$ 185,934
|
$ 217,281
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
483,880
|
599,348
|
553,654
|
548,153
|
386,173
|
545,402
|
344,844
|
Investment securities
|
3,274,498
|
3,131,541
|
3,137,665
|
3,184,408
|
3,394,237
|
3,181,575
|
3,529,119
|
Loans held for sale
|
16,399
|
14,075
|
12,069
|
12,547
|
15,420
|
14,189
|
10,972
|
Loans and leases
|
Commercial and industrial
|
3,723,761
|
3,716,083
|
3,543,475
|
3,422,381
|
3,443,615
|
3,661,335
|
3,456,612
|
Lease financing
|
550,634
|
509,758
|
480,540
|
419,179
|
371,598
|
513,779
|
316,316
|
Construction real estate
|
763,779
|
683,780
|
603,974
|
540,314
|
547,884
|
684,136
|
534,165
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,059,939
|
4,146,764
|
4,101,238
|
4,060,733
|
4,024,798
|
4,102,491
|
4,030,950
|
Residential real estate
|
1,399,932
|
1,361,133
|
1,336,749
|
1,320,670
|
1,260,249
|
1,366,062
|
1,186,259
|
Home equity
|
811,265
|
790,384
|
765,410
|
750,925
|
735,251
|
789,101
|
729,949
|
Installment
|
143,102
|
151,753
|
157,663
|
160,242
|
164,092
|
150,811
|
180,571
|
Credit card
|
65,189
|
67,200
|
65,066
|
64,037
|
60,827
|
65,816
|
58,637
|
Total loans
|
11,517,601
|
11,426,855
|
11,054,115
|
10,738,481
|
10,608,314
|
11,333,531
|
10,493,459
|
Less:
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(159,252)
|
(147,666)
|
(143,950)
|
(149,398)
|
(150,297)
|
(150,322)
|
(144,149)
|
Net loans
|
11,358,349
|
11,279,189
|
10,910,165
|
10,589,083
|
10,458,017
|
11,183,209
|
10,349,310
|
Premises and equipment
|
197,881
|
199,096
|
198,482
|
194,435
|
194,228
|
198,484
|
191,733
|
Operating leases
|
180,118
|
156,457
|
154,655
|
139,331
|
132,984
|
163,803
|
126,362
|
Goodwill
|
1,007,654
|
1,007,657
|
1,006,477
|
1,005,870
|
1,005,844
|
1,007,264
|
1,005,783
|
Other intangibles
|
82,619
|
84,577
|
84,109
|
85,101
|
87,427
|
83,764
|
89,945
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
1,073,472
|
1,081,876
|
1,044,826
|
1,151,349
|
1,065,389
|
1,066,750
|
1,088,829
|
Total Assets
|
$ 17,854,191
|
$ 17,728,251
|
$ 17,306,221
|
$ 17,124,955
|
$ 16,951,389
|
$ 17,630,374
|
$ 16,954,178
|
LIABILITIES
|
Deposits
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 2,914,934
|
$ 2,888,252
|
$ 2,895,768
|
$ 2,988,086
|
$ 2,927,416
|
$ 2,899,707
|
$ 2,913,737
|
Savings
|
4,694,923
|
4,617,658
|
4,399,768
|
4,235,658
|
3,919,590
|
4,571,236
|
3,829,802
|
Time
|
3,080,408
|
2,980,158
|
2,813,880
|
2,611,075
|
2,446,854
|
2,958,595
|
2,325,244
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
10,690,265
|
10,486,068
|
10,109,416
|
9,834,819
|
9,293,860
|
10,429,538
|
9,068,783
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
3,106,239
|
3,144,198
|
3,169,750
|
3,368,024
|
3,493,305
|
3,139,939
|
3,702,189
|
Total deposits
|
13,796,504
|
13,630,266
|
13,279,166
|
13,202,843
|
12,787,165
|
13,569,477
|
12,770,972
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|
under agreements to repurchase
|
10,807
|
750
|
4,204
|
3,586
|
10,788
|
5,274
|
19,626
|
FHLB short-term borrowings
|
626,490
|
669,111
|
646,187
|
554,826
|
878,199
|
647,187
|
943,678
|
Other
|
76,859
|
161,913
|
146,127
|
185,221
|
175,682
|
128,112
|
149,122
|
Total short-term borrowings
|
714,156
|
831,774
|
796,518
|
743,633
|
1,064,669
|
780,573
|
1,112,426
|
Long-term debt
|
339,581
|
339,472
|
342,496
|
340,321
|
338,402
|
340,513
|
341,162
|
Total borrowed funds
|
1,053,737
|
1,171,246
|
1,139,014
|
1,083,954
|
1,403,071
|
1,121,086
|
1,453,588
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
632,825
|
645,699
|
622,479
|
693,676
|
607,552
|
633,664
|
604,831
|
Total Liabilities
|
15,483,066
|
15,447,211
|
15,040,659
|
14,980,473
|
14,797,788
|
15,324,227
|
14,829,391
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock
|
1,637,045
|
1,634,183
|
1,637,835
|
1,637,197
|
1,634,102
|
1,636,357
|
1,632,912
|
Retained earnings
|
1,210,924
|
1,179,827
|
1,144,447
|
1,111,786
|
1,076,515
|
1,178,518
|
1,033,779
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(285,978)
|
(341,941)
|
(319,601)
|
(406,265)
|
(358,769)
|
(315,731)
|
(342,898)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(190,866)
|
(191,029)
|
(197,119)
|
(198,236)
|
(198,247)
|
(192,997)
|
(199,006)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,371,125
|
2,281,040
|
2,265,562
|
2,144,482
|
2,153,601
|
2,306,147
|
2,124,787
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 17,854,191
|
$ 17,728,251
|
$ 17,306,221
|
$ 17,124,955
|
$ 16,951,389
|
$ 17,630,374
|
$ 16,954,178
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarterly Averages
|
Year-to-Date Averages
|
September 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2024
|
September 30, 2023
|
September 30, 2024
|
September 30, 2023
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield
|
Balance
|
Yield
|
Balance
|
Yield
|
Earning assets
|
Investments:
|
Investment securities
|
$ 3,274,498
|
$ 34,983
|
4.24 %
|
$ 3,131,541
|
$ 32,999
|
4.23 %
|
$ 3,394,237
|
$ 34,819
|
4.07 %
|
$ 3,181,575
|
4.18 %
|
$ 3,529,119
|
4.01 %
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
483,880
|
6,703
|
5.50 %
|
599,348
|
7,960
|
5.33 %
|
386,173
|
5,011
|
5.15 %
|
545,402
|
5.42 %
|
344,844
|
4.84 %
|
Gross loans (1)
|
11,534,000
|
215,433
|
7.41 %
|
11,440,930
|
211,760
|
7.42 %
|
10,623,734
|
192,261
|
7.18 %
|
11,347,720
|
7.41 %
|
10,504,431
|
6.95 %
|
Total earning assets
|
15,292,378
|
257,119
|
6.67 %
|
15,171,819
|
252,719
|
6.68 %
|
14,404,144
|
232,091
|
6.39 %
|
15,074,697
|
6.66 %
|
14,378,394
|
6.18 %
|
Nonearning assets
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(159,252)
|
(147,666)
|
(150,297)
|
(150,322)
|
(144,149)
|
Cash and due from banks
|
179,321
|
174,435
|
211,670
|
185,934
|
217,281
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
2,541,744
|
2,529,663
|
2,485,872
|
2,520,065
|
2,502,652
|
Total assets
|
$ 17,854,191
|
$ 17,728,251
|
$ 16,951,389
|
$ 17,630,374
|
$ 16,954,178
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 2,914,934
|
$ 15,919
|
2.17 %
|
$ 2,888,252
|
$ 14,923
|
2.07 %
|
$ 2,927,416
|
$ 12,953
|
1.76 %
|
$ 2,899,707
|
2.11 %
|
$ 2,913,737
|
1.28 %
|
Savings
|
4,694,923
|
34,220
|
2.89 %
|
4,617,658
|
33,142
|
2.88 %
|
3,919,590
|
19,853
|
2.01 %
|
4,571,236
|
2.83 %
|
3,829,802
|
1.45 %
|
Time
|
3,080,408
|
36,415
|
4.69 %
|
2,980,158
|
34,957
|
4.70 %
|
2,446,854
|
24,263
|
3.93 %
|
2,958,595
|
4.66 %
|
2,325,244
|
3.64 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
10,690,265
|
86,554
|
3.21 %
|
10,486,068
|
83,022
|
3.18 %
|
9,293,860
|
57,069
|
2.44 %
|
10,429,538
|
3.15 %
|
9,068,783
|
1.96 %
|
Borrowed funds
|
Short-term borrowings
|
714,156
|
9,932
|
5.52 %
|
831,774
|
11,395
|
5.49 %
|
1,064,669
|
14,615
|
5.45 %
|
780,573
|
5.53 %
|
1,112,426
|
5.18 %
|
Long-term debt
|
339,581
|
5,073
|
5.93 %
|
339,472
|
4,991
|
5.90 %
|
338,402
|
4,952
|
5.81 %
|
340,513
|
5.89 %
|
341,162
|
5.74 %
|
Total borrowed funds
|
1,053,737
|
15,005
|
5.65 %
|
1,171,246
|
16,386
|
5.61 %
|
1,403,071
|
19,567
|
5.53 %
|
1,121,086
|
5.64 %
|
1,453,588
|
5.31 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
11,744,002
|
101,559
|
3.43 %
|
11,657,314
|
99,408
|
3.42 %
|
10,696,931
|
76,636
|
2.84 %
|
11,550,624
|
3.39 %
|
10,522,371
|
2.42 %
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
3,106,239
|
3,144,198
|
3,493,305
|
3,139,939
|
3,702,189
|
Other liabilities
|
632,825
|
645,699
|
607,552
|
633,664
|
604,831
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,371,125
|
2,281,040
|
2,153,601
|
2,306,147
|
2,124,787
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
$ 17,854,191
|
$ 17,728,251
|
$ 16,951,389
|
$ 17,630,374
|
$ 16,954,178
|
Net interest income
|
$ 155,560
|
$ 153,311
|
$ 155,455
|
$ 457,611
|
$ 474,005
|
Net interest spread
|
3.24 %
|
3.26 %
|
3.55 %
|
3.27 %
|
3.76 %
|
Net interest margin
|
4.05 %
|
4.06 %
|
4.28 %
|
4.05 %
|
4.41 %
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
0.03 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.04 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
|
4.08 %
|
4.10 %
|
4.33 %
|
4.09 %
|
4.45 %
|
(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
|
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
|
Year-to-Date Income Variance
|
Rate
|
Volume
|
Total
|
Rate
|
Volume
|
Total
|
Rate
|
Volume
|
Total
|
Earning assets
|
Investment securities
|
$ 93
|
$ 1,891
|
$ 1,984
|
$ 1,443
|
$ (1,279)
|
$ 164
|
$ 4,500
|
$ (10,855)
|
$ (6,355)
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
252
|
(1,509)
|
(1,257)
|
339
|
1,353
|
1,692
|
1,499
|
8,134
|
9,633
|
Gross loans (2)
|
(388)
|
4,061
|
3,673
|
6,170
|
17,002
|
23,172
|
35,933
|
46,746
|
82,679
|
Total earning assets
|
(43)
|
4,443
|
4,400
|
7,952
|
17,076
|
25,028
|
41,932
|
44,025
|
85,957
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 956
|
$ 2,576
|
$ 3,532
|
$ 18,179
|
$ 11,306
|
$ 29,485
|
$ 80,784
|
$ 32,050
|
$ 112,834
|
Borrowed funds
|
Short-term borrowings
|
47
|
(1,510)
|
(1,463)
|
192
|
(4,875)
|
(4,683)
|
2,888
|
(13,719)
|
(10,831)
|
Long-term debt
|
25
|
57
|
82
|
103
|
18
|
121
|
377
|
(29)
|
348
|
Total borrowed funds
|
72
|
(1,453)
|
(1,381)
|
295
|
(4,857)
|
(4,562)
|
3,265
|
(13,748)
|
(10,483)
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,028
|
1,123
|
2,151
|
18,474
|
6,449
|
24,923
|
84,049
|
18,302
|
102,351
|
Net interest income (1)
|
$ (1,071)
|
$ 3,320
|
$ 2,249
|
$ (10,522)
|
$ 10,627
|
$ 105
|
$ (42,117)
|
$ 25,723
|
$ (16,394)
|
(1) Not tax equivalent.
|
(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CREDIT QUALITY
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Nine months ended,
|
Sep. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Sep. 30,
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 156,185
|
$ 144,274
|
$ 141,433
|
$ 145,201
|
$ 148,646
|
$ 141,433
|
$ 132,977
|
Provision for credit losses
|
9,930
|
16,157
|
13,419
|
8,804
|
12,907
|
39,506
|
34,270
|
Gross charge-offs
|
Commercial and industrial
|
5,471
|
2,149
|
2,695
|
6,866
|
9,207
|
10,315
|
12,309
|
Lease financing
|
368
|
190
|
3
|
4,244
|
76
|
561
|
179
|
Construction real estate
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Commercial real estate
|
261
|
2
|
5,319
|
1
|
6,008
|
5,582
|
8,722
|
Residential real estate
|
60
|
6
|
65
|
9
|
10
|
131
|
30
|
Home equity
|
90
|
122
|
25
|
174
|
54
|
237
|
166
|
Installment
|
1,510
|
2,034
|
2,236
|
2,054
|
1,349
|
5,780
|
4,388
|
Credit card
|
768
|
532
|
794
|
363
|
319
|
2,094
|
810
|
Total gross charge-offs
|
8,528
|
5,035
|
11,137
|
13,711
|
17,023
|
24,700
|
26,604
|
Recoveries
|
Commercial and industrial
|
434
|
236
|
162
|
459
|
335
|
832
|
1,075
|
Lease financing
|
11
|
1
|
59
|
52
|
1
|
71
|
3
|
Construction real estate
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Commercial real estate
|
25
|
137
|
38
|
93
|
39
|
200
|
2,430
|
Residential real estate
|
22
|
37
|
24
|
24
|
44
|
83
|
223
|
Home equity
|
240
|
118
|
80
|
178
|
125
|
438
|
437
|
Installment
|
421
|
219
|
145
|
210
|
87
|
785
|
231
|
Credit card
|
91
|
41
|
51
|
123
|
40
|
183
|
159
|
Total recoveries
|
1,244
|
789
|
559
|
1,139
|
671
|
2,592
|
4,558
|
Total net charge-offs
|
7,284
|
4,246
|
10,578
|
12,572
|
16,352
|
22,108
|
22,046
|
Ending allowance for credit losses
|
$ 158,831
|
$ 156,185
|
$ 144,274
|
$ 141,433
|
$ 145,201
|
$ 158,831
|
$ 145,201
|
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.54 %
|
0.21 %
|
0.29 %
|
0.74 %
|
1.02 %
|
0.35 %
|
0.43 %
|
Lease financing
|
0.26 %
|
0.15 %
|
(0.05) %
|
3.97 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.07 %
|
Construction real estate
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.00 %
|
Commercial real estate
|
0.02 %
|
(0.01) %
|
0.52 %
|
(0.01) %
|
0.59 %
|
0.18 %
|
0.21 %
|
Residential real estate
|
0.01 %
|
(0.01) %
|
0.01 %
|
0.00 %
|
(0.01) %
|
0.00 %
|
(0.02) %
|
Home equity
|
(0.07) %
|
0.00 %
|
(0.03) %
|
0.00 %
|
(0.04) %
|
(0.03) %
|
(0.05) %
|
Installment
|
3.03 %
|
4.81 %
|
5.33 %
|
4.57 %
|
3.05 %
|
4.42 %
|
3.08 %
|
Credit card
|
4.13 %
|
2.94 %
|
4.59 %
|
1.49 %
|
1.82 %
|
3.88 %
|
1.48 %
|
Total net charge-offs
|
0.25 %
|
0.15 %
|
0.38 %
|
0.46 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.26 %
|
0.28 %
|
COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 10,703
|
$ 17,665
|
$ 14,532
|
$ 15,746
|
$ 17,152
|
$ 10,703
|
$ 17,152
|
Lease financing
|
11,632
|
5,374
|
3,794
|
3,610
|
7,731
|
11,632
|
7,731
|
Construction real estate
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Commercial real estate
|
23,608
|
22,942
|
23,055
|
27,984
|
33,019
|
23,608
|
33,019
|
Residential real estate
|
14,596
|
12,715
|
12,836
|
14,067
|
12,328
|
14,596
|
12,328
|
Home equity
|
4,074
|
3,295
|
4,036
|
3,476
|
3,937
|
4,074
|
3,937
|
Installment
|
826
|
682
|
984
|
870
|
774
|
826
|
774
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
65,439
|
62,673
|
59,237
|
65,753
|
74,941
|
65,439
|
74,941
|
Other real estate owned (OREO)
|
30
|
30
|
161
|
106
|
142
|
30
|
142
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
65,469
|
62,703
|
59,398
|
65,859
|
75,083
|
65,469
|
75,083
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
463
|
1,573
|
820
|
2,028
|
698
|
463
|
698
|
Total underperforming assets
|
$ 65,932
|
$ 64,276
|
$ 60,218
|
$ 67,887
|
$ 75,781
|
$ 65,932
|
$ 75,781
|
Total classified assets
|
$ 206,194
|
$ 195,277
|
$ 162,348
|
$ 140,995
|
$ 140,552
|
$ 206,194
|
$ 140,552
|
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
|
Allowance for credit losses to
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
242.72 %
|
249.21 %
|
243.55 %
|
215.10 %
|
193.75 %
|
242.72 %
|
193.75 %
|
Total ending loans
|
1.37 %
|
1.36 %
|
1.29 %
|
1.29 %
|
1.36 %
|
1.37 %
|
1.36 %
Nonaccrual loans
