First Financial Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

Earnings per diluted share of $0.55 ; $0.67 on an adjusted (1) basis

Return on average assets of 1.17%; 1.42% on an adjusted (1) basis

Net interest margin on FTE basis (1) of 4.08%

Noninterest income of $45.7 million ; $58.8 million on an adjusted (1) basis

Average deposit growth of $166.2 million ; 4.9% on an annualized basis

1.37% ACL ratio to total loans; Net charge-offs 0.25% of total loans

Tangible book value increased 10.2% from linked quarter to $14.26

Board of Directors approved quarterly dividend of $0.24

CINCINNATI, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $52.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $60.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $1.74 compared to $2.12 for the same period in 2023.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.17% while return on average tangible common equity was 16.29%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.38% and return on average tangible common equity of 20.57%(1) in the second quarter of 2024.

Third quarter 2024 highlights include:

Net interest margin of 4.05%, or 4.08% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1) 2 bp decline from second quarter, better than initial expectations Slight increase in cost of deposits offset by favorable shift in funding mix; Asset yields flat compared to prior quarter

Noninterest income of $45.7 million , or $58.8 million as adjusted (1) Adjustments include: $17.5 million loss on securities; includes $9.7 million of impairment losses and $8.0 million loss on sales from restructuring activities $4.4 million deferred tax gain Strong results from foreign exchange, wealth management, and leasing businesses

, or as adjusted Noninterest expenses of $125.8 million , or $124.7 million as adjusted (1) ; 1.8% increase from linked quarter Third quarter adjustments (1) include $0.4 million of efficiency related costs and $0.7 million of other costs such as acquisition, severance and branch consolidation costs Increase driven by $1.8 million increase in leasing business expenses and $0.5 million supplemental contribution to the First Financial Foundation Efficiency ratio of 62.5%; 58.2% as adjusted (1)

, or as adjusted ; 1.8% increase from linked quarter Modest loan growth during the quarter Loan balances increased $31.9 million compared to the linked quarter; 1% annualized growth Growth driven by leasing and mortgage Payoffs increased 27% compared to the linked quarter



_________________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Strong average deposit growth during the quarter Average deposits increased $166.2 million , or 4.9% on an annualized basis Growth in money market accounts, retail CDs and brokered CDs offset seasonal decline in public funds and modest declines in noninterest bearing checking and savings accounts

Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $176.0 million ; Total quarterly provision expense of $10.6 million Loans and leases - ACL of $158.8 million ; ratio to total loans of 1.37% increased 1 bp from second quarter Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $17.1 million Provision expense driven by net charge offs and slower prepayment rates; Classified assets 1.14% of total assets Annualized net charge-offs were 25 bps of total loans

; Total quarterly provision expense of Capital ratios stable and strong Total capital ratio increased 11 bps to 14.58% Tier 1 common equity increased 26 bps to 12.04% Tangible common equity of 7.98% (1) ; 9.34% (1) excluding impact from AOCI Tangible book value per share of $14.26 (1) ; 10.2% increase from linked quarter



Additionally, the board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2024.

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on third quarter results, "Third quarter financial results reflect our ongoing commitment to industry leading performance. Adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.67, which resulted in an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.42% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 19.77%.

We are particularly pleased with our 4.08% net interest margin. With only a 2 bp decline from the second quarter, the margin has proven to be more durable than expected due to high asset yields from Agile, investment portfolio restructuring and moderating funding costs.

Average deposit balances grew 4.9% on an annualized basis, as declines in our low cost products moderated. Consistent with our expectations, loan growth slowed during the third quarter as softer pipelines in the second quarter led to fewer fundings in the current period. Loan growth was also impacted by higher payoffs in our commercial banking and investment commercial real estate portfolios. Loan pipelines strengthened during the third quarter, and we expect higher growth rates as we close out the year."

Mr. Brown continued, "Third quarter noninterest income was $45.7 million, or $58.8 million on an adjusted(1) basis, with strong earnings from foreign exchange, wealth management and the leasing business. There were several large non-recurring items that impacted noninterest income, including $17.5 million of losses on securities, which included a $9.7 million impairment charge on two bonds secured by skilled nursing homes. While third quarter noninterest income was noisy, noninterest expenses were relatively flat compared to the prior quarter. We remain diligent in managing our expenses, and our workforce efficiency initiative has resulted in the elimination of 120 positions to date, with additional savings expected into 2025."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality and capital, "Asset quality was stable for the quarter and our ACL increased to 1.37% of total loans. Additionally, third quarter net charge-offs were 25 bps on an annualized basis and nonperforming assets as a percent of assets increased 1 bp to 36 bps. We are optimistic about asset quality and are confident in our ability to manage the portfolio through the expected interest rate reductions and economic uncertainty in the near-term.

With regard to capital, strong earnings and the decline in interest rates led to significant improvement in tangible book value per share and tangible common equity. Tangible book value per share increased 10% from the linked quarter and over 30% from the same quarter last year to $14.26, while tangible common equity increased 75 basis points from June 30 to 7.98% as of the end of September."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We are very proud of our financial results in the first nine months of 2024. Overall, the economy remains healthy, and the general easing of interest rates should extend economic growth in the coming periods. We believe we are in a strong position to finish the year on a high note and head into 2025 with continued momentum."

Full detail of the Company's third quarter 2024 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $18.1 billion in assets, $11.6 billion in loans, $13.9 billion in deposits and $2.5 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. The Company operated 128 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2024, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 52,451

$ 60,805

$ 50,689

$ 56,732

$ 63,061

$ 163,945

$ 199,131 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.56

$ 0.64

$ 0.54

$ 0.60

$ 0.67

$ 1.74

$ 2.12 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.55

$ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 0.60

$ 0.66

$ 1.72

$ 2.09 Dividends declared per share $ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.70

$ 0.69



























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.17 %

1.38 %

1.18 %

1.31 %

1.48 %

1.24 %

1.57 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.80 %

10.72 %

9.00 %

10.50 %

11.62 %

9.50 %

12.53 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 16.29 %

20.57 %

17.35 %

21.36 %

23.60 %

18.02 %

25.87 %



























Net interest margin 4.05 %

4.06 %

4.05 %

4.21 %

4.28 %

4.05 %

4.41 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 4.08 %

4.10 %

4.10 %

4.26 %

4.33 %

4.09 %

4.45 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 13.50 %

12.81 %

12.99 %

12.94 %

12.49 %

13.50 %

12.49 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets (1) 7.98 %

7.23 %

7.23 %

7.17 %

6.50 %

7.98 %

6.50 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 9.87 %

8.95 %

8.80 %

8.81 %

7.88 %

9.87 %

7.88 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 13.28 %

12.87 %

13.09 %

12.52 %

12.70 %

13.08 %

12.53 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of average tangible assets (1) 7.64 %

7.15 %

7.25 %

6.57 %

6.69 %

7.35 %

6.49 %



























Book value per share $ 25.66

$ 24.36

$ 23.95

$ 23.84

$ 22.39

$ 25.66

$ 22.39 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 14.26

$ 12.94

$ 12.50

$ 12.38

$ 10.91

$ 14.26

$ 10.91



























Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 12.04 %

11.78 %

11.67 %

11.73 %

11.60 %

12.04 %

11.60 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 12.37 %

12.11 %

12.00 %

12.06 %

11.94 %

12.37 %

11.94 % Total capital ratio (3) 14.58 %

14.47 %

14.31 %

14.26 %

14.19 %

14.58 %

14.19 % Leverage ratio (3) 9.93 %

9.73 %

9.75 %

9.70 %

9.59 %

9.93 %

9.59 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (4) $ 11,534,000

$ 11,440,930

$ 11,066,184

$ 10,751,028

$ 10,623,734

$ 11,347,720

$ 10,504,431 Investment securities 3,274,498

3,131,541

3,137,665

3,184,408

3,394,237

3,181,575

3,529,119 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 483,880

599,348

553,654

548,153

386,173

545,402

344,844 Total earning assets $ 15,292,378

$ 15,171,819

$ 14,757,503

$ 14,483,589

$ 14,404,144

$ 15,074,697

$ 14,378,394 Total assets $ 17,854,191

$ 17,728,251

$ 17,306,221

$ 17,124,955

$ 16,951,389

$ 17,630,374

$ 16,954,178 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,106,239

$ 3,144,198

$ 3,169,750

$ 3,368,024

$ 3,493,305

$ 3,139,939

$ 3,702,189 Interest-bearing deposits 10,690,265

10,486,068

10,109,416

9,834,819

9,293,860

10,429,538

9,068,783 Total deposits $ 13,796,504

$ 13,630,266

$ 13,279,166

$ 13,202,843

$ 12,787,165

$ 13,569,477

$ 12,770,972 Borrowings $ 1,053,737

$ 1,171,246

$ 1,139,014

$ 1,083,954

$ 1,403,071

$ 1,121,086

$ 1,453,588 Shareholders' equity $ 2,371,125

$ 2,281,040

$ 2,265,562

$ 2,144,482

$ 2,153,601

$ 2,306,147

$ 2,124,787



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.37 %

1.36 %

1.29 %

1.29 %

1.36 %

1.37 %

1.36 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 242.72 %

249.21 %

243.55 %

215.10 %

193.75 %

242.72 %

193.75 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.57 %

0.54 %

0.53 %

0.60 %

0.70 %

0.57 %

0.70 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.57 %

0.54 %

0.53 %

0.60 %

0.71 %

0.57 %

0.71 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 %

0.35 %

0.34 %

0.38 %

0.44 %

0.36 %

0.44 % Classified assets to total assets 1.14 %

1.07 %

0.92 %

0.80 %

0.82 %

1.14 %

0.82 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.25 %

0.15 %

0.38 %

0.46 %

0.61 %

0.26 %

0.28 %



(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) September 30, 2024 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 215,433

$ 192,261

12.1 %

$ 629,033

$ 546,354

15.1 % Investment securities





















Taxable 32,367

31,297

3.4 %

90,958

95,226

(4.5) % Tax-exempt 2,616

3,522

(25.7) %

8,412

10,499

(19.9) % Total investment securities interest 34,983

34,819

0.5 %

99,370

105,725

(6.0) % Other earning assets 6,703

5,011

33.8 %

22,121

12,488

77.1 % Total interest income 257,119

232,091

10.8 %

750,524

664,567

12.9 %























Interest expense





















Deposits 86,554

57,069

51.7 %

245,651

132,817

85.0 % Short-term borrowings 9,932

14,615

(32.0) %

32,270

43,101

(25.1) % Long-term borrowings 5,073

4,952

2.4 %

14,992

14,644

2.4 % Total interest expense 101,559

76,636

32.5 %

292,913

190,562

53.7 % Net interest income 155,560

155,455

0.1 %

457,611

474,005

(3.5) % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 9,930

12,907

(23.1) %

39,506

34,270

15.3 % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 694

(1,234)

(156.2) %

(1,279)

(1,393)

(8.2) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 144,936

143,782

0.8 %

419,384

441,128

(4.9) %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,547

6,957

8.5 %

21,647

20,443

5.9 % Wealth management fees 6,910

6,943

(0.5) %

20,758

19,990

3.8 % Bankcard income 3,698

3,406

8.6 %

10,740

10,690

0.5 % Client derivative fees 1,160

1,612

(28.0) %

3,173

4,444

(28.6) % Foreign exchange income 12,048

13,384

(10.0) %

39,270

45,321

(13.4) % Leasing business income 16,811

14,537

15.6 %

48,228

38,466

25.4 % Net gains from sales of loans 5,021

4,086

22.9 %

13,284

10,260

29.5 % Net gain (loss) on investment securities (17,468)

(58)

N/M

(22,719)

(403)

N/M Other 9,974

5,761

73.1 %

19,333

16,218

19.2 % Total noninterest income 45,701

56,628

(19.3) %

153,714

165,429

(7.1) %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 74,813

75,641

(1.1) %

224,075

222,094

0.9 % Net occupancy 5,919

5,809

1.9 %

17,635

17,100

3.1 % Furniture and equipment 3,617

3,341

8.3 %

10,951

10,020

9.3 % Data processing 8,857

8,473

4.5 %

26,039

27,364

(4.8) % Marketing 2,255

2,598

(13.2) %

6,822

7,560

(9.8) % Communication 851

744

14.4 %

2,462

2,022

21.8 % Professional services 2,303

2,524

(8.8) %

7,456

6,778

10.0 % State intangible tax 876

981

(10.7) %

2,628

2,930

(10.3) % FDIC assessments 3,036

2,665

13.9 %

8,473

8,297

2.1 % Intangible amortization 2,395

2,600

(7.9) %

7,092

7,801

(9.1) % Leasing business expense 11,899

8,877

34.0 %

31,781

23,545

35.0 % Other 8,938

7,791

14.7 %

26,274

23,841

10.2 % Total noninterest expenses 125,759

122,044

3.0 %

371,688

359,352

3.4 % Income before income taxes 64,878

78,366

(17.2) %

201,410

247,205

(18.5) % Income tax expense (benefit) 12,427

15,305

(18.8) %

37,465

48,074

(22.1) % Net income $ 52,451

$ 63,061

(16.8) %

$ 163,945

$ 199,131

(17.7) %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.56

$ 0.67





$ 1.74

$ 2.12



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.55

$ 0.66





$ 1.72

$ 2.09



Dividends declared per share $ 0.24

$ 0.23





$ 0.70

$ 0.69



























Return on average assets 1.17 %

1.48 %





1.24 %

1.57 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 8.80 %

11.62 %





9.50 %

12.53 %



























Interest income $ 257,119

$ 232,091

10.8 %

$ 750,524

$ 664,567

12.9 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,362

1,659

(17.9) %

4,315

4,684

(7.9) % Interest income - tax equivalent 258,481

233,750

10.6 %

754,839

669,251

12.8 % Interest expense 101,559

76,636

32.5 %

292,913

190,562

53.7 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 156,922

$ 157,114

(0.1) %

$ 461,926

$ 478,689

(3.5) %























Net interest margin 4.05 %

4.28 %





4.05 %

4.41 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.08 %

4.33 %





4.09 %

4.45 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,084

2,121









































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2024

Third

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr. Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 215,433

$ 211,760

$ 201,840

$ 629,033

1.7 % Investment securities

















Taxable 32,367

30,295

28,296

90,958

6.8 % Tax-exempt 2,616

2,704

3,092

8,412

(3.3) % Total investment securities interest 34,983

32,999

31,388

99,370

6.0 % Other earning assets 6,703

7,960

7,458

22,121

(15.8) % Total interest income 257,119

252,719

240,686

750,524

1.7 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 86,554

83,022

76,075

245,651

4.3 % Short-term borrowings 9,932

11,395

10,943

32,270

(12.8) % Long-term borrowings 5,073

4,991

4,928

14,992

1.6 % Total interest expense 101,559

99,408

91,946

292,913

2.2 % Net interest income 155,560

153,311

148,740

457,611

1.5 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 9,930

16,157

13,419

39,506

(38.5) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 694

286

(2,259)

(1,279)

142.7 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 144,936

136,868

137,580

419,384

5.9 %



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,547

7,188

6,912

21,647

5.0 % Wealth management fees 6,910

7,172

6,676

20,758

(3.7) % Bankcard income 3,698

3,900

3,142

10,740

(5.2) % Client derivative fees 1,160

763

1,250

3,173

52.0 % Foreign exchange income 12,048

16,787

10,435

39,270

(28.2) % Leasing business income 16,811

16,828

14,589

48,228

(0.1) % Net gains from sales of loans 5,021

4,479

3,784

13,284

12.1 % Net gain (loss) on investment securities (17,468)

(64)

(5,187)

(22,719)

N/M Other 9,974

4,448

4,911

19,333

124.2 % Total noninterest income 45,701

61,501

46,512

153,714

(25.7) %



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 74,813

75,225

74,037

224,075

(0.5) % Net occupancy 5,919

5,793

5,923

17,635

2.2 % Furniture and equipment 3,617

3,646

3,688

10,951

(0.8) % Data processing 8,857

8,877

8,305

26,039

(0.2) % Marketing 2,255

2,605

1,962

6,822

(13.4) % Communication 851

816

795

2,462

4.3 % Professional services 2,303

2,885

2,268

7,456

(20.2) % State intangible tax 876

875

877

2,628

0.1 % FDIC assessments 3,036

2,657

2,780

8,473

14.3 % Intangible amortization 2,395

2,396

2,301

7,092

0.0 % Leasing business expense 11,899

10,128

9,754

31,781

17.5 % Other 8,938

7,671

9,665

26,274

16.5 % Total noninterest expenses 125,759

123,574

122,355

371,688

1.8 % Income before income taxes 64,878

74,795

61,737

201,410

(13.3) % Income tax expense (benefit) 12,427

13,990

11,048

37,465

(11.2) % Net income $ 52,451

$ 60,805

$ 50,689

$ 163,945

(13.7) %



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.56

$ 0.64

$ 0.54

$ 1.74



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.55

$ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 1.72



Dividends declared per share $ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.70























Return on average assets 1.17 %

1.38 %

1.18 %

1.24 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 8.80 %

10.72 %

9.00 %

9.50 %























Interest income $ 257,119

$ 252,719

$ 240,686

$ 750,524

1.7 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,362

1,418

1,535

4,315

(3.9) % Interest income - tax equivalent 258,481

254,137

242,221

754,839

1.7 % Interest expense 101,559

99,408

91,946

292,913

2.2 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 156,922

$ 154,729

$ 150,275

$ 461,926

1.4 %



















Net interest margin 4.05 %

4.06 %

4.05 %

4.05 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.08 %

4.10 %

4.10 %

4.09 %























Full-time equivalent employees 2,084

2,144

2,116





























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2023

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 197,416

$ 192,261

$ 184,387

$ 169,706

$ 743,770 Investment securities

















Taxable 30,294

31,297

32,062

31,867

125,520 Tax-exempt 3,402

3,522

3,513

3,464

13,901 Total investment securities interest 33,696

34,819

35,575

35,331

139,421 Other earning assets 7,325

5,011

3,933

3,544

19,813 Total interest income 238,437

232,091

223,895

208,581

903,004



















Interest expense

















Deposits 69,193

57,069

44,292

31,456

202,010 Short-term borrowings 10,277

14,615

15,536

12,950

53,378 Long-term borrowings 5,202

4,952

4,835

4,857

19,846 Total interest expense 84,672

76,636

64,663

49,263

275,234 Net interest income 153,765

155,455

159,232

159,318

627,770 Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 8,804

12,907

12,719

8,644

43,074 Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,426

(1,234)

(1,994)

1,835

33 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 143,535

143,782

148,507

148,839

584,663



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 6,846

6,957

6,972

6,514

27,289 Wealth management fees 6,091

6,943

6,713

6,334

26,081 Bankcard income 3,349

3,406

3,692

3,592

14,039 Client derivative fees 711

1,612

1,827

1,005

5,155 Foreign exchange income 8,730

13,384

15,039

16,898

54,051 Leasing business income 12,856

14,537

10,265

13,664

51,322 Net gains from sales of loans 2,957

4,086

3,839

2,335

13,217 Net gain (loss) on investment securities (649)

(58)

(466)

121

(1,052) Other 6,102

5,761

5,377

5,080

22,320 Total noninterest income 46,993

56,628

53,258

55,543

212,422



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 70,637

75,641

74,199

72,254

292,731 Net occupancy 5,890

5,809

5,606

5,685

22,990 Furniture and equipment 3,523

3,341

3,362

3,317

13,543 Data processing 8,488

8,473

9,871

9,020

35,852 Marketing 2,087

2,598

2,802

2,160

9,647 Communication 707

744

644

634

2,729 Professional services 3,148

2,524

2,308

1,946

9,926 State intangible tax 984

981

964

985

3,914 FDIC assessments 3,651

2,665

2,806

2,826

11,948 Intangible amortization 2,601

2,600

2,601

2,600

10,402 Leasing business expense 8,955

8,877

6,730

7,938

32,500 Other 8,466

7,791

8,722

7,328

32,307 Total noninterest expenses 119,137

122,044

120,615

116,693

478,489 Income before income taxes 71,391

78,366

81,150

87,689

318,596 Income tax expense (benefit) 14,659

15,305

15,483

17,286

62,733 Net income $ 56,732

$ 63,061

$ 65,667

$ 70,403

$ 255,863



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.60

$ 0.67

$ 0.70

$ 0.75

$ 2.72 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.60

$ 0.66

$ 0.69

$ 0.74

$ 2.69 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92



















Return on average assets 1.31 %

1.48 %

1.55 %

1.69 %

1.51 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.50 %

11.62 %

12.32 %

13.71 %

12.01 %



















Interest income $ 238,437

$ 232,091

$ 223,895

$ 208,581

$ 903,004 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,672

1,659

1,601

1,424

6,356 Interest income - tax equivalent 240,109

233,750

225,496

210,005

909,360 Interest expense 84,672

76,636

64,663

49,263

275,234 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 155,437

$ 157,114

$ 160,833

$ 160,742

$ 634,126



















Net interest margin 4.21 %

4.28 %

4.43 %

4.51 %

4.36 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.26 %

4.33 %

4.48 %

4.55 %

4.40 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,129

2,121

2,193

2,066

























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

% Change

% Change

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 190,618

$ 193,794

$ 199,407

$ 213,059

$ 220,335

(1.6) %

(13.5) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 660,576

738,555

751,290

792,960

452,867

(10.6) %

45.9 % Investment securities available-for-sale 3,157,265

3,036,758

2,850,667

3,021,126

3,044,361

4.0 %

3.7 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 77,985

78,921

79,542

80,321

81,236

(1.2) %

(4.0) % Other investments 120,318

132,412

125,548

129,945

133,725

(9.1) %

(10.0) % Loans held for sale 12,685

16,911

11,534

9,213

12,391

(25.0) %

2.4 % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,678,546

3,782,487

3,591,428

3,501,221

3,420,873

(2.7) %

7.5 % Lease financing 587,415

534,557

492,862

474,817

399,973

9.9 %

46.9 % Construction real estate 802,264

741,406

641,596

564,832

578,824

8.2 %

38.6 % Commercial real estate 4,034,820

4,076,596

4,145,969

4,080,939

3,992,654

(1.0) %

1.1 % Residential real estate 1,422,186

1,377,290

1,344,677

1,333,674

1,293,470

3.3 %

10.0 % Home equity 825,431

800,860

773,811

758,676

743,991

3.1 %

10.9 % Installment 141,270

148,530

153,838

159,078

160,648

(4.9) %

(12.1) % Credit card 61,140

59,477

60,939

59,939

56,386

2.8 %

8.4 % Total loans 11,553,072

11,521,203

11,205,120

10,933,176

10,646,819

0.3 %

8.5 % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (158,831)

(156,185)

(144,274)

(141,433)

(145,201)

1.7 %

9.4 % Net loans 11,394,241

11,365,018

11,060,846

10,791,743

10,501,618

0.3 %

8.5 % Premises and equipment 196,692

197,873

198,428

194,740

192,572

(0.6) %

2.1 % Operating leases 201,080

167,472

161,473

153,214

136,883

20.1 %

46.9 % Goodwill 1,007,656

1,007,656

1,007,656

1,005,868

1,005,868

0.0 %

0.2 % Other intangibles 81,547

83,528

85,603

83,949

86,378

(2.4) %

(5.6) % Accrued interest and other assets 1,045,669

1,147,282

1,067,244

1,056,762

1,186,618

(8.9) %

(11.9) % Total Assets $ 18,146,332

$ 18,166,180

$ 17,599,238

$ 17,532,900

$ 17,054,852

(0.1) %

6.4 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,884,971

$ 2,922,540

$ 2,916,518

$ 2,993,219

$ 2,880,617

(1.3) %

0.2 % Savings 4,710,223

4,628,320

4,467,894

4,331,228

4,023,455

1.8 %

17.1 % Time 3,244,861

3,049,635

2,896,860

2,718,390

2,572,909

6.4 %

26.1 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,840,055

10,600,495

10,281,272

10,042,837

9,476,981

2.3 %

14.4 % Noninterest-bearing 3,107,699

3,061,427

3,175,876

3,317,960

3,438,572

1.5 %

(9.6) % Total deposits 13,947,754

13,661,922

13,457,148

13,360,797

12,915,553

2.1 %

8.0 % FHLB short-term borrowings 765,000

1,040,000

700,000

800,000

755,000

(26.4) %

1.3 % Other 46,653

139,172

162,145

137,814

219,188

(66.5) %

(78.7) % Total short-term borrowings 811,653

1,179,172

862,145

937,814

974,188

(31.2) %

(16.7) % Long-term debt 344,086

338,556

343,236

344,115

340,902

1.6 %

0.9 % Total borrowed funds 1,155,739

1,517,728

1,205,381

1,281,929

1,315,090

(23.9) %

(12.1) % Accrued interest and other liabilities 592,401

660,091

649,706

622,200

694,700

(10.3) %

(14.7) % Total Liabilities 15,695,894

15,839,741

15,312,235

15,264,926

14,925,343

(0.9) %

5.2 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,639,045

1,635,705

1,632,971

1,638,972

1,636,054

0.2 %

0.2 % Retained earnings 1,234,375

1,204,844

1,166,065

1,136,718

1,101,905

2.5 %

12.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (232,262)

(323,409)

(321,109)

(309,819)

(410,005)

(28.2) %

(43.4) % Treasury stock, at cost (190,720)

(190,701)

(190,924)

(197,897)

(198,445)

0.0 %

(3.9) % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,450,438

2,326,439

2,287,003

2,267,974

2,129,509

5.3 %

15.1 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,146,332

$ 18,166,180

$ 17,599,238

$ 17,532,900

$ 17,054,852

(0.1) %

6.4 %



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 179,321

$ 174,435

$ 204,119

$ 214,678

$ 211,670

$ 185,934

$ 217,281 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 483,880

599,348

553,654

548,153

386,173

545,402

344,844 Investment securities 3,274,498

3,131,541

3,137,665

3,184,408

3,394,237

3,181,575

3,529,119 Loans held for sale 16,399

14,075

12,069

12,547

15,420

14,189

10,972 Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,723,761

3,716,083

3,543,475

3,422,381

3,443,615

3,661,335

3,456,612 Lease financing 550,634

509,758

480,540

419,179

371,598

513,779

316,316 Construction real estate 763,779

683,780

603,974

540,314

547,884

684,136

534,165 Commercial real estate 4,059,939

4,146,764

4,101,238

4,060,733

4,024,798

4,102,491

4,030,950 Residential real estate 1,399,932

1,361,133

1,336,749

1,320,670

1,260,249

1,366,062

1,186,259 Home equity 811,265

790,384

765,410

750,925

735,251

789,101

729,949 Installment 143,102

151,753

157,663

160,242

164,092

150,811

180,571 Credit card 65,189

67,200

65,066

64,037

60,827

65,816

58,637 Total loans 11,517,601

11,426,855

11,054,115

10,738,481

10,608,314

11,333,531

10,493,459 Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (159,252)

(147,666)

(143,950)

(149,398)

(150,297)

(150,322)

(144,149) Net loans 11,358,349

11,279,189

10,910,165

10,589,083

10,458,017

11,183,209

10,349,310 Premises and equipment 197,881

199,096

198,482

194,435

194,228

198,484

191,733 Operating leases 180,118

156,457

154,655

139,331

132,984

163,803

126,362 Goodwill 1,007,654

1,007,657

1,006,477

1,005,870

1,005,844

1,007,264

1,005,783 Other intangibles 82,619

84,577

84,109

85,101

87,427

83,764

89,945 Accrued interest and other assets 1,073,472

1,081,876

1,044,826

1,151,349

1,065,389

1,066,750

1,088,829 Total Assets $ 17,854,191

$ 17,728,251

$ 17,306,221

$ 17,124,955

$ 16,951,389

$ 17,630,374

$ 16,954,178



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,914,934

$ 2,888,252

$ 2,895,768

$ 2,988,086

$ 2,927,416

$ 2,899,707

$ 2,913,737 Savings 4,694,923

4,617,658

4,399,768

4,235,658

3,919,590

4,571,236

3,829,802 Time 3,080,408

2,980,158

2,813,880

2,611,075

2,446,854

2,958,595

2,325,244 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,690,265

10,486,068

10,109,416

9,834,819

9,293,860

10,429,538

9,068,783 Noninterest-bearing 3,106,239

3,144,198

3,169,750

3,368,024

3,493,305

3,139,939

3,702,189 Total deposits 13,796,504

13,630,266

13,279,166

13,202,843

12,787,165

13,569,477

12,770,972 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 10,807

750

4,204

3,586

10,788

5,274

19,626 FHLB short-term borrowings 626,490

669,111

646,187

554,826

878,199

647,187

943,678 Other 76,859

161,913

146,127

185,221

175,682

128,112

149,122 Total short-term borrowings 714,156

831,774

796,518

743,633

1,064,669

780,573

1,112,426 Long-term debt 339,581

339,472

342,496

340,321

338,402

340,513

341,162 Total borrowed funds 1,053,737

1,171,246

1,139,014

1,083,954

1,403,071

1,121,086

1,453,588 Accrued interest and other liabilities 632,825

645,699

622,479

693,676

607,552

633,664

604,831 Total Liabilities 15,483,066

15,447,211

15,040,659

14,980,473

14,797,788

15,324,227

14,829,391



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,637,045

1,634,183

1,637,835

1,637,197

1,634,102

1,636,357

1,632,912 Retained earnings 1,210,924

1,179,827

1,144,447

1,111,786

1,076,515

1,178,518

1,033,779 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (285,978)

(341,941)

(319,601)

(406,265)

(358,769)

(315,731)

(342,898) Treasury stock, at cost (190,866)

(191,029)

(197,119)

(198,236)

(198,247)

(192,997)

(199,006) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,371,125

2,281,040

2,265,562

2,144,482

2,153,601

2,306,147

2,124,787 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,854,191

$ 17,728,251

$ 17,306,221

$ 17,124,955

$ 16,951,389

$ 17,630,374

$ 16,954,178































FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023



Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets



















































Investments:



















































Investment securities

$ 3,274,498

$ 34,983

4.24 %

$ 3,131,541

$ 32,999

4.23 %

$ 3,394,237

$ 34,819

4.07 %

$ 3,181,575

4.18 %

$ 3,529,119

4.01 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

483,880

6,703

5.50 %

599,348

7,960

5.33 %

386,173

5,011

5.15 %

545,402

5.42 %

344,844

4.84 % Gross loans (1)

11,534,000

215,433

7.41 %

11,440,930

211,760

7.42 %

10,623,734

192,261

7.18 %

11,347,720

7.41 %

10,504,431

6.95 % Total earning assets

15,292,378

257,119

6.67 %

15,171,819

252,719

6.68 %

14,404,144

232,091

6.39 %

15,074,697

6.66 %

14,378,394

6.18 %





















































Nonearning assets



















































Allowance for credit losses

(159,252)









(147,666)









(150,297)









(150,322)





(144,149)



Cash and due from banks

179,321









174,435









211,670









185,934





217,281



Accrued interest and other assets

2,541,744









2,529,663









2,485,872









2,520,065





2,502,652



Total assets

$ 17,854,191









$ 17,728,251









$ 16,951,389









$ 17,630,374





$ 16,954,178

























































Interest-bearing liabilities



















































Deposits:



















































Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,914,934

$ 15,919

2.17 %

$ 2,888,252

$ 14,923

2.07 %

$ 2,927,416

$ 12,953

1.76 %

$ 2,899,707

2.11 %

$ 2,913,737

1.28 % Savings

4,694,923

34,220

2.89 %

4,617,658

33,142

2.88 %

3,919,590

19,853

2.01 %

4,571,236

2.83 %

3,829,802

1.45 % Time

3,080,408

36,415

4.69 %

2,980,158

34,957

4.70 %

2,446,854

24,263

3.93 %

2,958,595

4.66 %

2,325,244

3.64 % Total interest-bearing deposits

10,690,265

86,554

3.21 %

10,486,068

83,022

3.18 %

9,293,860

57,069

2.44 %

10,429,538

3.15 %

9,068,783

1.96 % Borrowed funds



















































Short-term borrowings

714,156

9,932

5.52 %

831,774

11,395

5.49 %

1,064,669

14,615

5.45 %

780,573

5.53 %

1,112,426

5.18 % Long-term debt

339,581

5,073

5.93 %

339,472

4,991

5.90 %

338,402

4,952

5.81 %

340,513

5.89 %

341,162

5.74 % Total borrowed funds

1,053,737

15,005

5.65 %

1,171,246

16,386

5.61 %

1,403,071

19,567

5.53 %

1,121,086

5.64 %

1,453,588

5.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

11,744,002

101,559

3.43 %

11,657,314

99,408

3.42 %

10,696,931

76,636

2.84 %

11,550,624

3.39 %

10,522,371

2.42 %





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,106,239









3,144,198









3,493,305









3,139,939





3,702,189



Other liabilities

632,825









645,699









607,552









633,664





604,831



Shareholders' equity

2,371,125









2,281,040









2,153,601









2,306,147





2,124,787



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 17,854,191









$ 17,728,251









$ 16,951,389









$ 17,630,374





$ 16,954,178

























































Net interest income

$ 155,560









$ 153,311









$ 155,455









$ 457,611





$ 474,005



Net interest spread









3.24 %









3.26 %









3.55 %





3.27 %





3.76 % Net interest margin









4.05 %









4.06 %









4.28 %





4.05 %





4.41 %





















































Tax equivalent adjustment









0.03 %









0.04 %









0.05 %





0.04 %





0.04 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)









4.08 %









4.10 %









4.33 %





4.09 %





4.45 %











































































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ 93

$ 1,891

$ 1,984

$ 1,443

$ (1,279)

$ 164

$ 4,500

$ (10,855)

$ (6,355) Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

252

(1,509)

(1,257)

339

1,353

1,692

1,499

8,134

9,633 Gross loans (2)

(388)

4,061

3,673

6,170

17,002

23,172

35,933

46,746

82,679 Total earning assets

(43)

4,443

4,400

7,952

17,076

25,028

41,932

44,025

85,957





































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 956

$ 2,576

$ 3,532

$ 18,179

$ 11,306

$ 29,485

$ 80,784

$ 32,050

$ 112,834 Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

47

(1,510)

(1,463)

192

(4,875)

(4,683)

2,888

(13,719)

(10,831) Long-term debt

25

57

82

103

18

121

377

(29)

348 Total borrowed funds

72

(1,453)

(1,381)

295

(4,857)

(4,562)

3,265

(13,748)

(10,483) Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,028

1,123

2,151

18,474

6,449

24,923

84,049

18,302

102,351 Net interest income (1)

$ (1,071)

$ 3,320

$ 2,249

$ (10,522)

$ 10,627

$ 105

$ (42,117)

$ 25,723

$ (16,394)





































(1) Not tax equivalent.



































(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.







