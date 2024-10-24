First Financial Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.55; $0.67 on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Return on average assets of 1.17%; 1.42% on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 4.08%
  • Noninterest income of $45.7 million; $58.8 million on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Average deposit growth of $166.2 million; 4.9% on an annualized basis
  • 1.37% ACL ratio to total loans; Net charge-offs 0.25% of total loans
  • Tangible book value increased 10.2% from linked quarter to $14.26
  • Board of Directors approved quarterly dividend of $0.24

CINCINNATI, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. 

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $52.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share.  These results compare to net income of $60.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $1.74 compared to $2.12 for the same period in 2023.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.17% while return on average tangible common equity was 16.29%(1).  These compare to return on average assets of 1.38% and return on average tangible common equity of 20.57%(1) in the second quarter of 2024.

Third quarter 2024 highlights include:

  • Net interest margin of 4.05%, or 4.08% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
    • 2 bp decline from second quarter, better than initial expectations
    • Slight increase in cost of deposits offset by favorable shift in funding mix; Asset yields flat compared to prior quarter
  • Noninterest income of $45.7 million, or $58.8 million as adjusted(1)
    • Adjustments include:
      • $17.5 million loss on securities; includes $9.7 million of impairment losses and $8.0 million loss on sales from restructuring activities
      • $4.4 million deferred tax gain
    • Strong results from foreign exchange, wealth management, and leasing businesses
  • Noninterest expenses of $125.8 million, or $124.7 million as adjusted(1); 1.8% increase from linked quarter
    • Third quarter adjustments(1) include $0.4 million of efficiency related costs and $0.7 million of other costs such as acquisition, severance and branch consolidation costs
    • Increase driven by $1.8 million increase in leasing business expenses and $0.5 million supplemental contribution to the First Financial Foundation
    • Efficiency ratio of 62.5%; 58.2% as adjusted(1)
  • Modest loan growth during the quarter
    • Loan balances increased $31.9 million compared to the linked quarter; 1% annualized growth
    • Growth driven by leasing and mortgage
    • Payoffs increased 27% compared to the linked quarter

_________________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

  • Strong average deposit growth during the quarter
    • Average deposits increased $166.2 million, or 4.9% on an annualized basis
    • Growth in money market accounts, retail CDs and brokered CDs offset seasonal decline in public funds and modest declines in noninterest bearing checking and savings accounts
  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $176.0 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $10.6 million
    • Loans and leases - ACL of $158.8 million; ratio to total loans of 1.37% increased 1 bp from second quarter
    • Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $17.1 million
    • Provision expense driven by net charge offs and slower prepayment rates; Classified assets 1.14% of total assets
    • Annualized net charge-offs were 25 bps of total loans
  • Capital ratios stable and strong 
    • Total capital ratio increased 11 bps to 14.58%
    • Tier 1 common equity increased 26 bps to 12.04%
    • Tangible common equity of 7.98%(1); 9.34%(1) excluding impact from AOCI
    • Tangible book value per share of $14.26(1); 10.2% increase from linked quarter

Additionally, the board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2024.

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on third quarter results, "Third quarter financial results reflect our ongoing commitment to industry leading performance.  Adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.67, which resulted in an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.42% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 19.77%. 

We are particularly pleased with our 4.08% net interest margin.  With only a 2 bp decline from the second quarter, the margin has proven to be more durable than expected due to high asset yields from Agile, investment portfolio restructuring and moderating funding costs. 

Average deposit balances grew 4.9% on an annualized basis, as declines in our low cost products moderated.  Consistent with our expectations, loan growth slowed during the third quarter as softer pipelines in the second quarter led to fewer fundings in the current period.  Loan growth was also impacted by higher payoffs in our commercial banking and investment commercial real estate portfolios.  Loan pipelines strengthened during the third quarter, and we expect higher growth rates as we close out the year." 

Mr. Brown continued, "Third quarter noninterest income was $45.7 million, or $58.8 million on an adjusted(1) basis, with strong earnings from foreign exchange, wealth management and the leasing business.  There were several large non-recurring items that impacted noninterest income, including $17.5 million of losses on securities, which included a $9.7 million impairment charge on two bonds secured by skilled nursing homes.  While third quarter noninterest income was noisy, noninterest expenses were relatively flat compared to the prior quarter.  We remain diligent in managing our expenses, and our workforce efficiency initiative has resulted in the elimination of 120 positions to date, with additional savings expected into 2025." 

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality and capital, "Asset quality was stable for the quarter and our ACL increased to 1.37% of total loans.  Additionally, third quarter net charge-offs were 25 bps on an annualized basis and nonperforming assets as a percent of assets increased 1 bp to 36 bps.  We are optimistic about asset quality and are confident in our ability to manage the portfolio through the expected interest rate reductions and economic uncertainty in the near-term.  

With regard to capital, strong earnings and the decline in interest rates led to significant improvement in tangible book value per share and tangible common equity.  Tangible book value per share increased 10% from the linked quarter and over 30% from the same quarter last year to $14.26, while tangible common equity increased 75 basis points from June 30 to 7.98% as of the end of September."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We are very proud of our financial results in the first nine months of 2024.  Overall, the economy remains healthy, and the general easing of interest rates should extend economic growth in the coming periods.  We believe we are in a strong position to finish the year on a high note and head into 2025 with continued momentum."

Full detail of the Company's third quarter 2024 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position.  Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company.  As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $18.1 billion in assets, $11.6 billion in loans, $13.9 billion in deposits and $2.5 billion in shareholders' equity.  The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management.  These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients.  Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024.  The Company operated 128 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2024, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.  Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended,

Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS












Net income

$      52,451

$      60,805

$      50,689

$      56,732

$      63,061

$    163,945

$    199,131

Net earnings per share - basic

$         0.56

$         0.64

$         0.54

$         0.60

$         0.67

$         1.74

$         2.12

Net earnings per share - diluted

$         0.55

$         0.64

$         0.53

$         0.60

$         0.66

$         1.72

$         2.09

Dividends declared per share

$         0.24

$         0.23

$         0.23

$         0.23

$         0.23

$         0.70

$         0.69














KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.17 %

1.38 %

1.18 %

1.31 %

1.48 %

1.24 %

1.57 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.80 %

10.72 %

9.00 %

10.50 %

11.62 %

9.50 %

12.53 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

16.29 %

20.57 %

17.35 %

21.36 %

23.60 %

18.02 %

25.87 %














Net interest margin

4.05 %

4.06 %

4.05 %

4.21 %

4.28 %

4.05 %

4.41 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)

4.08 %

4.10 %

4.10 %

4.26 %

4.33 %

4.09 %

4.45 %














Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

13.50 %

12.81 %

12.99 %

12.94 %

12.49 %

13.50 %

12.49 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:












Ending tangible assets (1)

7.98 %

7.23 %

7.23 %

7.17 %

6.50 %

7.98 %

6.50 %

Risk-weighted assets (1)

9.87 %

8.95 %

8.80 %

8.81 %

7.88 %

9.87 %

7.88 %














Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

13.28 %

12.87 %

13.09 %

12.52 %

12.70 %

13.08 %

12.53 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of average tangible assets (1)

7.64 %

7.15 %

7.25 %

6.57 %

6.69 %

7.35 %

6.49 %














Book value per share

$        25.66

$        24.36

$        23.95

$        23.84

$        22.39

$        25.66

$        22.39

Tangible book value per share (1)

$        14.26

$        12.94

$        12.50

$        12.38

$        10.91

$        14.26

$        10.91














Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)

12.04 %

11.78 %

11.67 %

11.73 %

11.60 %

12.04 %

11.60 %

Tier 1 ratio (3)

12.37 %

12.11 %

12.00 %

12.06 %

11.94 %

12.37 %

11.94 %

Total capital ratio (3)

14.58 %

14.47 %

14.31 %

14.26 %

14.19 %

14.58 %

14.19 %

Leverage ratio (3)

9.93 %

9.73 %

9.75 %

9.70 %

9.59 %

9.93 %

9.59 %














AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS












Loans (4)

$  11,534,000

$  11,440,930

$  11,066,184

$  10,751,028

$  10,623,734

$  11,347,720

$  10,504,431

Investment securities

3,274,498

3,131,541

3,137,665

3,184,408

3,394,237

3,181,575

3,529,119

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

483,880

599,348

553,654

548,153

386,173

545,402

344,844

  Total earning assets

$  15,292,378

$  15,171,819

$  14,757,503

$  14,483,589

$  14,404,144

$  15,074,697

$  14,378,394

Total assets

$  17,854,191

$  17,728,251

$  17,306,221

$  17,124,955

$  16,951,389

$  17,630,374

$  16,954,178

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$  3,106,239

$  3,144,198

$  3,169,750

$  3,368,024

$  3,493,305

$  3,139,939

$  3,702,189

Interest-bearing deposits

10,690,265

10,486,068

10,109,416

9,834,819

9,293,860

10,429,538

9,068,783

  Total deposits

$  13,796,504

$  13,630,266

$  13,279,166

$  13,202,843

$  12,787,165

$  13,569,477

$  12,770,972

Borrowings

$  1,053,737

$  1,171,246

$  1,139,014

$  1,083,954

$  1,403,071

$  1,121,086

$  1,453,588

Shareholders' equity

$  2,371,125

$  2,281,040

$  2,265,562

$  2,144,482

$  2,153,601

$  2,306,147

$  2,124,787














CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance to ending loans

1.37 %

1.36 %

1.29 %

1.29 %

1.36 %

1.37 %

1.36 %

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

242.72 %

249.21 %

243.55 %

215.10 %

193.75 %

242.72 %

193.75 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.57 %

0.54 %

0.53 %

0.60 %

0.70 %

0.57 %

0.70 %

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.57 %

0.54 %

0.53 %

0.60 %

0.71 %

0.57 %

0.71 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.36 %

0.35 %

0.34 %

0.38 %

0.44 %

0.36 %

0.44 %

Classified assets to total assets

1.14 %

1.07 %

0.92 %

0.80 %

0.82 %

1.14 %

0.82 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.25 %

0.15 %

0.38 %

0.46 %

0.61 %

0.26 %

0.28 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(3) September 30, 2024 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended,

Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Interest income










  Loans and leases, including fees

$     215,433

$     192,261

12.1 %

$     629,033

$     546,354

15.1 %

  Investment securities










     Taxable

32,367

31,297

3.4 %

90,958

95,226

(4.5) %

     Tax-exempt

2,616

3,522

(25.7) %

8,412

10,499

(19.9) %

        Total investment securities interest

34,983

34,819

0.5 %

99,370

105,725

(6.0) %

  Other earning assets

6,703

5,011

33.8 %

22,121

12,488

77.1 %

       Total interest income

257,119

232,091

10.8 %

750,524

664,567

12.9 %












Interest expense










  Deposits

86,554

57,069

51.7 %

245,651

132,817

85.0 %

  Short-term borrowings

9,932

14,615

(32.0) %

32,270

43,101

(25.1) %

  Long-term borrowings

5,073

4,952

2.4 %

14,992

14,644

2.4 %

      Total interest expense

101,559

76,636

32.5 %

292,913

190,562

53.7 %

      Net interest income

155,560

155,455

0.1 %

457,611

474,005

(3.5) %

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

9,930

12,907

(23.1) %

39,506

34,270

15.3 %

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

694

(1,234)

(156.2) %

(1,279)

(1,393)

(8.2) %

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

144,936

143,782

0.8 %

419,384

441,128

(4.9) %












Noninterest income










  Service charges on deposit accounts

7,547

6,957

8.5 %

21,647

20,443

5.9 %

  Wealth management fees

6,910

6,943

(0.5) %

20,758

19,990

3.8 %

  Bankcard income

3,698

3,406

8.6 %

10,740

10,690

0.5 %

  Client derivative fees

1,160

1,612

(28.0) %

3,173

4,444

(28.6) %

  Foreign exchange income

12,048

13,384

(10.0) %

39,270

45,321

(13.4) %

  Leasing business income

16,811

14,537

15.6 %

48,228

38,466

25.4 %

  Net gains from sales of loans

5,021

4,086

22.9 %

13,284

10,260

29.5 %

  Net gain (loss) on investment securities

(17,468)

(58)

N/M

(22,719)

(403)

N/M

  Other

9,974

5,761

73.1 %

19,333

16,218

19.2 %

      Total noninterest income

45,701

56,628

(19.3) %

153,714

165,429

(7.1) %












Noninterest expenses










  Salaries and employee benefits

74,813

75,641

(1.1) %

224,075

222,094

0.9 %

  Net occupancy

5,919

5,809

1.9 %

17,635

17,100

3.1 %

  Furniture and equipment

3,617

3,341

8.3 %

10,951

10,020

9.3 %

  Data processing

8,857

8,473

4.5 %

26,039

27,364

(4.8) %

  Marketing

2,255

2,598

(13.2) %

6,822

7,560

(9.8) %

  Communication

851

744

14.4 %

2,462

2,022

21.8 %

  Professional services

2,303

2,524

(8.8) %

7,456

6,778

10.0 %

  State intangible tax

876

981

(10.7) %

2,628

2,930

(10.3) %

  FDIC assessments

3,036

2,665

13.9 %

8,473

8,297

2.1 %

  Intangible amortization

2,395

2,600

(7.9) %

7,092

7,801

(9.1) %

  Leasing business expense

11,899

8,877

34.0 %

31,781

23,545

35.0 %

  Other

8,938

7,791

14.7 %

26,274

23,841

10.2 %

      Total noninterest expenses

125,759

122,044

3.0 %

371,688

359,352

3.4 %

Income before income taxes

64,878

78,366

(17.2) %

201,410

247,205

(18.5) %

Income tax expense (benefit)

12,427

15,305

(18.8) %

37,465

48,074

(22.1) %

      Net income

$       52,451

$       63,061

(16.8) %

$     163,945

$     199,131

(17.7) %












ADDITIONAL DATA










Net earnings per share - basic

$          0.56

$          0.67


$          1.74

$          2.12

Net earnings per share - diluted

$          0.55

$          0.66


$          1.72

$          2.09

Dividends declared per share

$          0.24

$          0.23


$          0.70

$          0.69













Return on average assets

1.17 %

1.48 %


1.24 %

1.57 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.80 %

11.62 %


9.50 %

12.53 %













Interest income

$     257,119

$     232,091

10.8 %

$     750,524

$     664,567

12.9 %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,362

1,659

(17.9) %

4,315

4,684

(7.9) %

   Interest income - tax equivalent

258,481

233,750

10.6 %

754,839

669,251

12.8 %

Interest expense

101,559

76,636

32.5 %

292,913

190,562

53.7 %

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$     156,922

$     157,114

(0.1) %

$     461,926

$     478,689

(3.5) %












Net interest margin

4.05 %

4.28 %


4.05 %

4.41 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.08 %

4.33 %


4.09 %

4.45 %













Full-time equivalent employees

2,084

2,121



















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











2024

Third

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr.

Interest income








  Loans and leases, including fees

$ 215,433

$ 211,760

$ 201,840

$ 629,033

1.7 %

  Investment securities








     Taxable

32,367

30,295

28,296

90,958

6.8 %

     Tax-exempt

2,616

2,704

3,092

8,412

(3.3) %

        Total investment securities interest

34,983

32,999

31,388

99,370

6.0 %

  Other earning assets

6,703

7,960

7,458

22,121

(15.8) %

       Total interest income

257,119

252,719

240,686

750,524

1.7 %










Interest expense








  Deposits

86,554

83,022

76,075

245,651

4.3 %

  Short-term borrowings

9,932

11,395

10,943

32,270

(12.8) %

  Long-term borrowings

5,073

4,991

4,928

14,992

1.6 %

      Total interest expense

101,559

99,408

91,946

292,913

2.2 %

      Net interest income

155,560

153,311

148,740

457,611

1.5 %

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

9,930

16,157

13,419

39,506

(38.5) %

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

694

286

(2,259)

(1,279)

142.7 %

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

144,936

136,868

137,580

419,384

5.9 %










Noninterest income








  Service charges on deposit accounts

7,547

7,188

6,912

21,647

5.0 %

  Wealth management fees

6,910

7,172

6,676

20,758

(3.7) %

  Bankcard income

3,698

3,900

3,142

10,740

(5.2) %

  Client derivative fees

1,160

763

1,250

3,173

52.0 %

  Foreign exchange income

12,048

16,787

10,435

39,270

(28.2) %

  Leasing business income

16,811

16,828

14,589

48,228

(0.1) %

  Net gains from sales of loans

5,021

4,479

3,784

13,284

12.1 %

  Net gain (loss) on investment securities

(17,468)

(64)

(5,187)

(22,719)

N/M

  Other

9,974

4,448

4,911

19,333

124.2 %

      Total noninterest income

45,701

61,501

46,512

153,714

(25.7) %










Noninterest expenses








  Salaries and employee benefits

74,813

75,225

74,037

224,075

(0.5) %

  Net occupancy

5,919

5,793

5,923

17,635

2.2 %

  Furniture and equipment

3,617

3,646

3,688

10,951

(0.8) %

  Data processing

8,857

8,877

8,305

26,039

(0.2) %

  Marketing

2,255

2,605

1,962

6,822

(13.4) %

  Communication

851

816

795

2,462

4.3 %

  Professional services

2,303

2,885

2,268

7,456

(20.2) %

  State intangible tax

876

875

877

2,628

0.1 %

  FDIC assessments

3,036

2,657

2,780

8,473

14.3 %

  Intangible amortization

2,395

2,396

2,301

7,092

0.0 %

  Leasing business expense

11,899

10,128

9,754

31,781

17.5 %

  Other

8,938

7,671

9,665

26,274

16.5 %

      Total noninterest expenses

125,759

123,574

122,355

371,688

1.8 %

Income before income taxes

64,878

74,795

61,737

201,410

(13.3) %

Income tax expense (benefit)

12,427

13,990

11,048

37,465

(11.2) %

      Net income

$   52,451

$   60,805

$   50,689

$ 163,945

(13.7) %










ADDITIONAL DATA








Net earnings per share - basic

$      0.56

$      0.64

$      0.54

$      1.74

Net earnings per share - diluted

$      0.55

$      0.64

$      0.53

$      1.72

Dividends declared per share

$      0.24

$      0.23

$      0.23

$      0.70











Return on average assets

1.17 %

1.38 %

1.18 %

1.24 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.80 %

10.72 %

9.00 %

9.50 %











Interest income

$ 257,119

$ 252,719

$ 240,686

$ 750,524

1.7 %

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,362

1,418

1,535

4,315

(3.9) %

   Interest income - tax equivalent

258,481

254,137

242,221

754,839

1.7 %

Interest expense

101,559

99,408

91,946

292,913

2.2 %

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 156,922

$ 154,729

$ 150,275

$ 461,926

1.4 %










Net interest margin

4.05 %

4.06 %

4.05 %

4.05 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.08 %

4.10 %

4.10 %

4.09 %











Full-time equivalent employees

2,084

2,144

2,116













(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











2023

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year

Interest income








  Loans and leases, including fees

$ 197,416

$  192,261

$  184,387

$  169,706

$  743,770

  Investment securities








     Taxable

30,294

31,297

32,062

31,867

125,520

     Tax-exempt

3,402

3,522

3,513

3,464

13,901

        Total investment securities interest

33,696

34,819

35,575

35,331

139,421

  Other earning assets

7,325

5,011

3,933

3,544

19,813

       Total interest income

238,437

232,091

223,895

208,581

903,004










Interest expense








  Deposits

69,193

57,069

44,292

31,456

202,010

  Short-term borrowings

10,277

14,615

15,536

12,950

53,378

  Long-term borrowings

5,202

4,952

4,835

4,857

19,846

      Total interest expense

84,672

76,636

64,663

49,263

275,234

      Net interest income

153,765

155,455

159,232

159,318

627,770

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

8,804

12,907

12,719

8,644

43,074

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

1,426

(1,234)

(1,994)

1,835

33

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

143,535

143,782

148,507

148,839

584,663










Noninterest income








  Service charges on deposit accounts

6,846

6,957

6,972

6,514

27,289

  Wealth management fees

6,091

6,943

6,713

6,334

26,081

  Bankcard income

3,349

3,406

3,692

3,592

14,039

  Client derivative fees

711

1,612

1,827

1,005

5,155

  Foreign exchange income

8,730

13,384

15,039

16,898

54,051

  Leasing business income

12,856

14,537

10,265

13,664

51,322

  Net gains from sales of loans

2,957

4,086

3,839

2,335

13,217

  Net gain (loss) on investment securities

(649)

(58)

(466)

121

(1,052)

  Other

6,102

5,761

5,377

5,080

22,320

      Total noninterest income

46,993

56,628

53,258

55,543

212,422










Noninterest expenses








  Salaries and employee benefits

70,637

75,641

74,199

72,254

292,731

  Net occupancy

5,890

5,809

5,606

5,685

22,990

  Furniture and equipment

3,523

3,341

3,362

3,317

13,543

  Data processing

8,488

8,473

9,871

9,020

35,852

  Marketing

2,087

2,598

2,802

2,160

9,647

  Communication

707

744

644

634

2,729

  Professional services

3,148

2,524

2,308

1,946

9,926

  State intangible tax

984

981

964

985

3,914

  FDIC assessments

3,651

2,665

2,806

2,826

11,948

  Intangible amortization

2,601

2,600

2,601

2,600

10,402

  Leasing business expense

8,955

8,877

6,730

7,938

32,500

  Other

8,466

7,791

8,722

7,328

32,307

      Total noninterest expenses

119,137

122,044

120,615

116,693

478,489

Income before income taxes

71,391

78,366

81,150

87,689

318,596

Income tax expense (benefit)

14,659

15,305

15,483

17,286

62,733

      Net income

$   56,732

$   63,061

$   65,667

$   70,403

$  255,863










ADDITIONAL DATA








Net earnings per share - basic

$      0.60

$      0.67

$      0.70

$      0.75

$       2.72

Net earnings per share - diluted

$      0.60

$      0.66

$      0.69

$      0.74

$       2.69

Dividends declared per share

$      0.23

$      0.23

$      0.23

$      0.23

$       0.92










Return on average assets

1.31 %

1.48 %

1.55 %

1.69 %

1.51 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.50 %

11.62 %

12.32 %

13.71 %

12.01 %










Interest income

$ 238,437

$  232,091

$  223,895

$  208,581

$  903,004

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,672

1,659

1,601

1,424

6,356

   Interest income - tax equivalent

240,109

233,750

225,496

210,005

909,360

Interest expense

84,672

76,636

64,663

49,263

275,234

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 155,437

$  157,114

$  160,833

$  160,742

$  634,126










Net interest margin

4.21 %

4.28 %

4.43 %

4.51 %

4.36 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

4.26 %

4.33 %

4.48 %

4.55 %

4.40 %










Full-time equivalent employees

2,129

2,121

2,193

2,066











(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)















Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

% Change

% Change

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr.

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$      190,618

$      193,794

$      199,407

$      213,059

$      220,335

(1.6) %

(13.5) %

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

660,576

738,555

751,290

792,960

452,867

(10.6) %

45.9 %

     Investment securities available-for-sale

3,157,265

3,036,758

2,850,667

3,021,126

3,044,361

4.0 %

3.7 %

     Investment securities held-to-maturity

77,985

78,921

79,542

80,321

81,236

(1.2) %

(4.0) %

     Other investments

120,318

132,412

125,548

129,945

133,725

(9.1) %

(10.0) %

     Loans held for sale

12,685

16,911

11,534

9,213

12,391

(25.0) %

2.4 %

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

3,678,546

3,782,487

3,591,428

3,501,221

3,420,873

(2.7) %

7.5 %

       Lease financing

587,415

534,557

492,862

474,817

399,973

9.9 %

46.9 %

       Construction real estate

802,264

741,406

641,596

564,832

578,824

8.2 %

38.6 %

       Commercial real estate

4,034,820

4,076,596

4,145,969

4,080,939

3,992,654

(1.0) %

1.1 %

       Residential real estate

1,422,186

1,377,290

1,344,677

1,333,674

1,293,470

3.3 %

10.0 %

       Home equity

825,431

800,860

773,811

758,676

743,991

3.1 %

10.9 %

       Installment

141,270

148,530

153,838

159,078

160,648

(4.9) %

(12.1) %

       Credit card

61,140

59,477

60,939

59,939

56,386

2.8 %

8.4 %

          Total loans

11,553,072

11,521,203

11,205,120

10,933,176

10,646,819

0.3 %

8.5 %

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses

(158,831)

(156,185)

(144,274)

(141,433)

(145,201)

1.7 %

9.4 %

                Net loans

11,394,241

11,365,018

11,060,846

10,791,743

10,501,618

0.3 %

8.5 %

     Premises and equipment

196,692

197,873

198,428

194,740

192,572

(0.6) %

2.1 %

     Operating leases

201,080

167,472

161,473

153,214

136,883

20.1 %

46.9 %

     Goodwill

1,007,656

1,007,656

1,007,656

1,005,868

1,005,868

0.0 %

0.2 %

     Other intangibles

81,547

83,528

85,603

83,949

86,378

(2.4) %

(5.6) %

     Accrued interest and other assets

1,045,669

1,147,282

1,067,244

1,056,762

1,186,618

(8.9) %

(11.9) %

       Total Assets

$  18,146,332

$ 18,166,180

$  17,599,238

$ 17,532,900

$  17,054,852

(0.1) %

6.4 %














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$   2,884,971

$   2,922,540

$   2,916,518

$   2,993,219

$   2,880,617

(1.3) %

0.2 %

       Savings

4,710,223

4,628,320

4,467,894

4,331,228

4,023,455

1.8 %

17.1 %

       Time

3,244,861

3,049,635

2,896,860

2,718,390

2,572,909

6.4 %

26.1 %

          Total interest-bearing deposits

10,840,055

10,600,495

10,281,272

10,042,837

9,476,981

2.3 %

14.4 %

       Noninterest-bearing

3,107,699

3,061,427

3,175,876

3,317,960

3,438,572

1.5 %

(9.6) %

          Total deposits

13,947,754

13,661,922

13,457,148

13,360,797

12,915,553

2.1 %

8.0 %

     FHLB short-term borrowings

765,000

1,040,000

700,000

800,000

755,000

(26.4) %

1.3 %

     Other

46,653

139,172

162,145

137,814

219,188

(66.5) %

(78.7) %

          Total short-term borrowings

811,653

1,179,172

862,145

937,814

974,188

(31.2) %

(16.7) %

     Long-term debt

344,086

338,556

343,236

344,115

340,902

1.6 %

0.9 %

          Total borrowed funds

1,155,739

1,517,728

1,205,381

1,281,929

1,315,090

(23.9) %

(12.1) %

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

592,401

660,091

649,706

622,200

694,700

(10.3) %

(14.7) %

       Total Liabilities

15,695,894

15,839,741

15,312,235

15,264,926

14,925,343

(0.9) %

5.2 %














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,639,045

1,635,705

1,632,971

1,638,972

1,636,054

0.2 %

0.2 %

     Retained earnings

1,234,375

1,204,844

1,166,065

1,136,718

1,101,905

2.5 %

12.0 %

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(232,262)

(323,409)

(321,109)

(309,819)

(410,005)

(28.2) %

(43.4) %

     Treasury stock, at cost

(190,720)

(190,701)

(190,924)

(197,897)

(198,445)

0.0 %

(3.9) %

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,450,438

2,326,439

2,287,003

2,267,974

2,129,509

5.3 %

15.1 %

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  18,146,332

$ 18,166,180

$  17,599,238

$ 17,532,900

$  17,054,852

(0.1) %

6.4 %

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

ASSETS












     Cash and due from banks

$      179,321

$      174,435

$      204,119

$      214,678

$      211,670

$      185,934

$      217,281

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

483,880

599,348

553,654

548,153

386,173

545,402

344,844

     Investment securities

3,274,498

3,131,541

3,137,665

3,184,408

3,394,237

3,181,575

3,529,119

     Loans held for sale

16,399

14,075

12,069

12,547

15,420

14,189

10,972

     Loans and leases












       Commercial and industrial

3,723,761

3,716,083

3,543,475

3,422,381

3,443,615

3,661,335

3,456,612

       Lease financing

550,634

509,758

480,540

419,179

371,598

513,779

316,316

       Construction real estate

763,779

683,780

603,974

540,314

547,884

684,136

534,165

       Commercial real estate

4,059,939

4,146,764

4,101,238

4,060,733

4,024,798

4,102,491

4,030,950

       Residential real estate

1,399,932

1,361,133

1,336,749

1,320,670

1,260,249

1,366,062

1,186,259

       Home equity

811,265

790,384

765,410

750,925

735,251

789,101

729,949

       Installment

143,102

151,753

157,663

160,242

164,092

150,811

180,571

       Credit card

65,189

67,200

65,066

64,037

60,827

65,816

58,637

          Total loans

11,517,601

11,426,855

11,054,115

10,738,481

10,608,314

11,333,531

10,493,459

       Less:












          Allowance for credit losses

(159,252)

(147,666)

(143,950)

(149,398)

(150,297)

(150,322)

(144,149)

                Net loans

11,358,349

11,279,189

10,910,165

10,589,083

10,458,017

11,183,209

10,349,310

     Premises and equipment

197,881

199,096

198,482

194,435

194,228

198,484

191,733

     Operating leases

180,118

156,457

154,655

139,331

132,984

163,803

126,362

     Goodwill

1,007,654

1,007,657

1,006,477

1,005,870

1,005,844

1,007,264

1,005,783

     Other intangibles

82,619

84,577

84,109

85,101

87,427

83,764

89,945

     Accrued interest and other assets

1,073,472

1,081,876

1,044,826

1,151,349

1,065,389

1,066,750

1,088,829

       Total Assets

$  17,854,191

$ 17,728,251

$  17,306,221

$  17,124,955

$  16,951,389

$  17,630,374

$  16,954,178














LIABILITIES












     Deposits












       Interest-bearing demand

$   2,914,934

$   2,888,252

$   2,895,768

$   2,988,086

$   2,927,416

$   2,899,707

$   2,913,737

       Savings

4,694,923

4,617,658

4,399,768

4,235,658

3,919,590

4,571,236

3,829,802

       Time

3,080,408

2,980,158

2,813,880

2,611,075

2,446,854

2,958,595

2,325,244

          Total interest-bearing deposits

10,690,265

10,486,068

10,109,416

9,834,819

9,293,860

10,429,538

9,068,783

       Noninterest-bearing

3,106,239

3,144,198

3,169,750

3,368,024

3,493,305

3,139,939

3,702,189

          Total deposits

13,796,504

13,630,266

13,279,166

13,202,843

12,787,165

13,569,477

12,770,972

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold












          under agreements to repurchase

10,807

750

4,204

3,586

10,788

5,274

19,626

     FHLB short-term borrowings

626,490

669,111

646,187

554,826

878,199

647,187

943,678

     Other

76,859

161,913

146,127

185,221

175,682

128,112

149,122

          Total short-term borrowings

714,156

831,774

796,518

743,633

1,064,669

780,573

1,112,426

     Long-term debt

339,581

339,472

342,496

340,321

338,402

340,513

341,162

       Total borrowed funds

1,053,737

1,171,246

1,139,014

1,083,954

1,403,071

1,121,086

1,453,588

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

632,825

645,699

622,479

693,676

607,552

633,664

604,831

       Total Liabilities

15,483,066

15,447,211

15,040,659

14,980,473

14,797,788

15,324,227

14,829,391














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












     Common stock

1,637,045

1,634,183

1,637,835

1,637,197

1,634,102

1,636,357

1,632,912

     Retained earnings

1,210,924

1,179,827

1,144,447

1,111,786

1,076,515

1,178,518

1,033,779

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(285,978)

(341,941)

(319,601)

(406,265)

(358,769)

(315,731)

(342,898)

     Treasury stock, at cost

(190,866)

(191,029)

(197,119)

(198,236)

(198,247)

(192,997)

(199,006)

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,371,125

2,281,040

2,265,562

2,144,482

2,153,601

2,306,147

2,124,787

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  17,854,191

$ 17,728,251

$  17,306,221

$  17,124,955

$  16,951,389

$  17,630,374

$  16,954,178















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







 Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages


September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023


Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield

Earning assets

























    Investments:

























      Investment securities

$  3,274,498

$  34,983

4.24 %

$  3,131,541

$  32,999

4.23 %

$  3,394,237

$  34,819

4.07 %

$  3,181,575

4.18 %

$  3,529,119

4.01 %

      Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

483,880

6,703

5.50 %

599,348

7,960

5.33 %

386,173

5,011

5.15 %

545,402

5.42 %

344,844

4.84 %

    Gross loans (1)

11,534,000

215,433

7.41 %

11,440,930

211,760

7.42 %

10,623,734

192,261

7.18 %

11,347,720

7.41 %

10,504,431

6.95 %

       Total earning assets

15,292,378

257,119

6.67 %

15,171,819

252,719

6.68 %

14,404,144

232,091

6.39 %

15,074,697

6.66 %

14,378,394

6.18 %



























Nonearning assets

























    Allowance for credit losses

(159,252)




(147,666)




(150,297)




(150,322)


(144,149)

    Cash and due from banks

179,321




174,435




211,670




185,934


217,281

    Accrued interest and other assets

2,541,744




2,529,663




2,485,872




2,520,065


2,502,652

       Total assets

$ 17,854,191




$ 17,728,251




$ 16,951,389




$ 17,630,374


$ 16,954,178




























Interest-bearing liabilities

























    Deposits:

























      Interest-bearing demand

$  2,914,934

$  15,919

2.17 %

$  2,888,252

$  14,923

2.07 %

$  2,927,416

$  12,953

1.76 %

$  2,899,707

2.11 %

$  2,913,737

1.28 %

      Savings

4,694,923

34,220

2.89 %

4,617,658

33,142

2.88 %

3,919,590

19,853

2.01 %

4,571,236

2.83 %

3,829,802

1.45 %

      Time

3,080,408

36,415

4.69 %

2,980,158

34,957

4.70 %

2,446,854

24,263

3.93 %

2,958,595

4.66 %

2,325,244

3.64 %

    Total interest-bearing deposits

10,690,265

86,554

3.21 %

10,486,068

83,022

3.18 %

9,293,860

57,069

2.44 %

10,429,538

3.15 %

9,068,783

1.96 %

    Borrowed funds

























      Short-term borrowings

714,156

9,932

5.52 %

831,774

11,395

5.49 %

1,064,669

14,615

5.45 %

780,573

5.53 %

1,112,426

5.18 %

      Long-term debt

339,581

5,073

5.93 %

339,472

4,991

5.90 %

338,402

4,952

5.81 %

340,513

5.89 %

341,162

5.74 %

        Total borrowed funds

1,053,737

15,005

5.65 %

1,171,246

16,386

5.61 %

1,403,071

19,567

5.53 %

1,121,086

5.64 %

1,453,588

5.31 %

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

11,744,002

101,559

3.43 %

11,657,314

99,408

3.42 %

10,696,931

76,636

2.84 %

11,550,624

3.39 %

10,522,371

2.42 %



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities

























    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,106,239




3,144,198




3,493,305




3,139,939


3,702,189

    Other liabilities

632,825




645,699




607,552




633,664


604,831

    Shareholders' equity

2,371,125




2,281,040




2,153,601




2,306,147


2,124,787

       Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 17,854,191




$ 17,728,251




$ 16,951,389




$ 17,630,374


$ 16,954,178




























Net interest income


$     155,560




$     153,311




$     155,455




$     457,611


$     474,005

Net interest spread






3.24 %




3.26 %




3.55 %


3.27 %


3.76 %

Net interest margin






4.05 %




4.06 %




4.28 %


4.05 %


4.41 %



























Tax equivalent adjustment




0.03 %




0.04 %




0.05 %


0.04 %


0.04 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)




4.08 %




4.10 %




4.33 %


4.09 %


4.45 %






















































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS  (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)








































 Linked Qtr. Income Variance

 Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance


Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Earning assets

















    Investment securities

$          93

$     1,891

$     1,984

$     1,443

$    (1,279)

$        164

$     4,500

$  (10,855)

$    (6,355)

    Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

252

(1,509)

(1,257)

339

1,353

1,692

1,499

8,134

9,633

    Gross loans (2)

(388)

4,061

3,673

6,170

17,002

23,172

35,933

46,746

82,679

       Total earning assets

(43)

4,443

4,400

7,952

17,076

25,028

41,932

44,025

85,957



















Interest-bearing liabilities

















    Total interest-bearing deposits

$        956

$     2,576

$     3,532

$    18,179

$    11,306

$    29,485

$    80,784

$    32,050

$  112,834

    Borrowed funds

















    Short-term borrowings

47

(1,510)

(1,463)

192

(4,875)

(4,683)

2,888

(13,719)

(10,831)

    Long-term debt

25

57

82

103

18

121

377

(29)

348

       Total borrowed funds

72

(1,453)

(1,381)

295

(4,857)

(4,562)

3,265

(13,748)

(10,483)

       Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,028

1,123

2,151

18,474

6,449

24,923

84,049

18,302

102,351

          Net interest income (1)

$    (1,071)

$     3,320

$     2,249

$  (10,522)

$    10,627

$        105

$  (42,117)

$    25,723

$  (16,394)



















(1) Not tax equivalent.

















(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY









Balance at beginning of period

$  156,185

$  144,274

$  141,433

$  145,201

$  148,646

$ 141,433

$ 132,977

  Provision for credit losses

9,930

16,157

13,419

8,804

12,907

39,506

34,270

  Gross charge-offs












    Commercial and industrial

5,471

2,149

2,695

6,866

9,207

10,315

12,309

    Lease financing

368

190

3

4,244

76

561

179

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

    Commercial real estate

261

2

5,319

1

6,008

5,582

8,722

    Residential real estate

60

6

65

9

10

131

30

    Home equity

90

122

25

174

54

237

166

    Installment

1,510

2,034

2,236

2,054

1,349

5,780

4,388

    Credit card

768

532

794

363

319

2,094

810

      Total gross charge-offs

8,528

5,035

11,137

13,711

17,023

24,700

26,604

  Recoveries












    Commercial and industrial

434

236

162

459

335

832

1,075

    Lease financing

11

1

59

52

1

71

3

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

    Commercial real estate

25

137

38

93

39

200

2,430

    Residential real estate

22

37

24

24

44

83

223

    Home equity

240

118

80

178

125

438

437

    Installment

421

219

145

210

87

785

231

    Credit card

91

41

51

123

40

183

159

      Total recoveries

1,244

789

559

1,139

671

2,592

4,558

  Total net charge-offs

7,284

4,246

10,578

12,572

16,352

22,108

22,046

Ending allowance for credit losses

$  158,831

$  156,185

$  144,274

$  141,433

$  145,201

$ 158,831

$ 145,201














NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)









  Commercial and industrial

0.54 %

0.21 %

0.29 %

0.74 %

1.02 %

0.35 %

0.43 %

  Lease financing

0.26 %

0.15 %

(0.05) %

3.97 %

0.08 %

0.13 %

0.07 %

  Construction real estate

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

  Commercial real estate

0.02 %

(0.01) %

0.52 %

(0.01) %

0.59 %

0.18 %

0.21 %

  Residential real estate

0.01 %

(0.01) %

0.01 %

0.00 %

(0.01) %

0.00 %

(0.02) %

  Home equity

(0.07) %

0.00 %

(0.03) %

0.00 %

(0.04) %

(0.03) %

(0.05) %

  Installment

3.03 %

4.81 %

5.33 %

4.57 %

3.05 %

4.42 %

3.08 %

  Credit card

4.13 %

2.94 %

4.59 %

1.49 %

1.82 %

3.88 %

1.48 %

     Total net charge-offs

0.25 %

0.15 %

0.38 %

0.46 %

0.61 %

0.26 %

0.28 %














COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

  Nonaccrual loans














    Commercial and industrial

$    10,703

$    17,665

$    14,532

$    15,746

$    17,152

$   10,703

$   17,152

    Lease financing

11,632

5,374

3,794

3,610

7,731

11,632

7,731

    Construction real estate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

    Commercial real estate

23,608

22,942

23,055

27,984

33,019

23,608

33,019

    Residential real estate

14,596

12,715

12,836

14,067

12,328

14,596

12,328

    Home equity

4,074

3,295

4,036

3,476

3,937

4,074

3,937

    Installment

826

682

984

870

774

826

774

      Total nonaccrual loans

65,439

62,673

59,237

65,753

74,941

65,439

74,941

  Other real estate owned (OREO)

30

30

161

106

142

30

142

     Total nonperforming assets

65,469

62,703

59,398

65,859

75,083

65,469

75,083

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

463

1,573

820

2,028

698

463

698

     Total underperforming assets

$    65,932

$    64,276

$    60,218

$    67,887

$    75,781

$   65,932

$   75,781

Total classified assets

$  206,194

$  195,277

$  162,348

$  140,995

$  140,552

$ 206,194

$ 140,552














CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS









Allowance for credit losses to












     Nonaccrual loans

242.72 %

249.21 %

243.55 %

215.10 %

193.75 %

242.72 %

193.75 %

     Total ending loans

1.37 %

1.36 %

1.29 %

1.29 %

1.36 %

1.37 %

1.36 %

Nonaccrual loans