First Financial Bancorp Announces Third Quarter and Year to Date 2025 Financial Results

Earnings per diluted share of $0.75; $0.76 on an adjusted (1) basis

Return on average assets of 1.54%; 1.55% on an adjusted (1) basis

Net interest margin on FTE basis (1) of 4.02%

Record total revenue of $234 million

Record noninterest income of $73.5 million ; $73.6 million on an adjusted (1) basis

TCE ratio increased to 8.87%; ROATCE of 19%

Annualized net charge-offs of 0.18%

Obtained regulatory approval for Westfield acquisition; expected close November 1st

CINCINNATI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $71.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $70.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $2.02 compared to $1.72 for the same period in 2024.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2025 was 1.54% while return on average tangible common equity was 19.11%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.52% and return on average tangible common equity of 19.61%(1) in the second quarter of 2025.

Third quarter 2025 highlights include:

Robust net interest margin of 3.99%, or 4.02% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1) 3 bp decrease from second quarter 1 bp increase in funding costs and 2 bp decrease in asset yields

Record noninterest income of $73.5 million; $73.6 million on an adjusted (1) basis Leasing business income remains strong at $21.0 million Foreign exchange income increased 21.1% to $16.7 million Other noninterest income increased $2.8 million due to higher syndication fees and higher income on other investments

basis Noninterest expenses of $134.3 million, or $133.3 million as adjusted (1) ; 4.5% increase from linked quarter Third quarter adjustments (1) include $0.1 million of tax credit investment writedowns and $0.8 million of efficiency and acquisition related costs Increase driven by incentive compensation tied to record fee income Efficiency ratio of 57.4%; 57.0% as adjusted (1)

; 4.5% increase from linked quarter Slight decline in loan balances during the quarter Average loan balances increased $11.9 million compared to second quarter while end of period loan balances decreased $71.6 million

Average deposit growth of 4.3% on an annualized basis Average deposit balances increased $157.2 million Growth in brokered deposits, money markets and interest-bearing demand partially offset by a seasonal decline in public funds



____________________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $179.5 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $9.1 million Loans and leases - ACL of $161.9 million; ratio to total loans of 1.38% Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $17.6 million Annualized net charge-offs were 18 bps of total loans; 3 bp decline from linked quarter Nonperforming assets remained flat at 0.41% of total assets

Capital ratios remain strong Total capital ratio increased 34 bps to 15.32% Tier 1 common equity increased 34 bps to 12.91% Tangible common equity of 8.87% (1) ; 10.15% (1) excluding impact from AOCI Tangible book value per share of $16.19 (1) ; 5.1% increase from linked quarter



Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on third quarter results, "The third quarter of 2025 was another outstanding quarter for First Financial. Adjusted(1) net income was $72.6 million and adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.76, which resulted in an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.55% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 19.3%."

Mr. Brown continued, "We achieved record revenue in the third quarter driven by a robust net interest margin and record noninterest income. We have successfully maintained asset yields, while moderating our funding costs, which combined to result in an industry-leading net interest margin. In addition, our diverse income streams remain a positive differentiator for us, with our adjusted(1) noninterest income representing 31% of total net revenue for the quarter.

Expenses continue to be well-managed. Excluding incentives tied to strong performance and the record fee income, total noninterest expenses were flat compared to the second quarter. Our workforce efficiency efforts continued during the period, and we have successfully reduced our full time equivalents by approximately 200, or 9%, since we began our initiative two years ago. We expect further efficiencies subsequent to the integration of our pending acquisitions."

Mr. Brown further remarked, "Loan balances declined modestly during the quarter, falling short of our expectations. Lower production in our specialty businesses, along with a greater percentage of construction originations, which fund over time, drove the modest decline. Loan pipelines are very healthy as we enter the fourth quarter, and we expect a return to mid-single digit loan growth as we close out the year."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality and capital, "Asset quality metrics were stable for the third quarter. Nonperforming assets were flat as a percent of assets and annualized net charge-offs were 18 basis points, which was a slight improvement from the linked quarter.

We were very happy that our strong earnings led to the continued growth in tangible book value per share and tangible common equity during the third quarter. Tangible book value per share of $16.19 increased 5% from the linked quarter and 14% from a year ago, while tangible common equity increased 47 basis points from June 30th, to 8.87% at the end of September."

Mr. Brown concluded, "We remain excited about our pending acquisitions and are pleased to have received formal regulatory approval for our acquisition of Westfield Bank, which is expected to close on November 1st. Our application for the acquisition of BankFinancial is in process and we anticipate closing that transaction early in the first quarter of 2026.

We are very proud of our financial performance through the first nine months of the year, which have resulted in industry leading profitability. We expect to have another strong quarter to close 2025 and build positive momentum as we head into 2026."

Full detail of the Company's third quarter 2025 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $18.6 billion in assets, $11.7 billion in loans, $14.4 billion in deposits and $2.6 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 71,923

$ 69,996

$ 51,293

$ 64,885

$ 52,451

$ 193,212

$ 163,945 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.76

$ 0.74

$ 0.54

$ 0.69

$ 0.56

$ 2.04

$ 1.74 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.75

$ 0.73

$ 0.54

$ 0.68

$ 0.55

$ 2.02

$ 1.72 Dividends declared per share $ 0.25

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.73

$ 0.70



























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.54 %

1.52 %

1.13 %

1.41 %

1.17 %

1.40 %

1.24 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.08 %

11.16 %

8.46 %

10.57 %

8.80 %

10.26 %

9.50 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 19.11 %

19.61 %

15.16 %

19.08 %

16.29 %

18.03 %

18.02 %



























Net interest margin 3.99 %

4.01 %

3.84 %

3.91 %

4.05 %

3.95 %

4.05 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 4.02 %

4.05 %

3.88 %

3.94 %

4.08 %

3.98 %

4.09 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 14.18 %

13.73 %

13.55 %

13.13 %

13.50 %

14.18 %

13.50 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets (1) 8.87 %

8.40 %

8.16 %

7.73 %

7.98 %

8.87 %

7.98 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 10.95 %

10.44 %

10.10 %

9.61 %

9.86 %

10.95 %

9.86 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 13.87 %

13.66 %

13.38 %

13.36 %

13.28 %

13.64 %

13.08 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of average tangible assets (1) 8.54 %

8.26 %

7.94 %

7.87 %

7.64 %

8.25 %

7.35 %



























Book value per share $ 27.48

$ 26.71

$ 26.13

$ 25.53

$ 25.66

$ 27.48

$ 25.66 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 16.19

$ 15.40

$ 14.80

$ 14.15

$ 14.26

$ 16.19

$ 14.26



























Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 12.91 %

12.57 %

12.29 %

12.16 %

12.04 %

12.91 %

12.04 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 13.23 %

12.89 %

12.61 %

12.48 %

12.37 %

13.23 %

12.37 % Total capital ratio (3) 15.32 %

14.98 %

14.90 %

14.64 %

14.58 %

15.32 %

14.58 % Leverage ratio (3) 10.50 %

10.28 %

10.01 %

9.98 %

9.93 %

10.50 %

9.93 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (4) $ 11,806,065

$ 11,792,840

$ 11,724,727

$ 11,687,886

$ 11,534,000

$ 11,774,842

$ 11,347,720 Investment securities 3,552,014

3,478,921

3,411,593

3,372,539

3,274,498

3,481,357

3,181,575 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 610,074

542,815

615,812

654,251

483,880

589,546

545,402 Total earning assets $ 15,968,153

$ 15,814,576

$ 15,752,132

$ 15,714,676

$ 15,292,378

$ 15,845,745

$ 15,074,697 Total assets $ 18,566,188

$ 18,419,437

$ 18,368,604

$ 18,273,419

$ 17,854,191

$ 18,452,133

$ 17,630,374 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,124,277

$ 3,143,081

$ 3,091,037

$ 3,162,643

$ 3,106,239

$ 3,119,587

$ 3,139,939 Interest-bearing deposits 11,387,648

11,211,694

11,149,633

11,177,010

10,690,265

11,250,530

10,429,538 Total deposits $ 14,511,925

$ 14,354,775

$ 14,240,670

$ 14,339,653

$ 13,796,504

$ 14,370,117

$ 13,569,477 Borrowings $ 823,346

$ 910,573

$ 1,001,337

$ 855,083

$ 1,053,737

$ 911,100

$ 1,121,086 Shareholders' equity $ 2,575,203

$ 2,515,747

$ 2,457,785

$ 2,441,045

$ 2,371,125

$ 2,516,675

$ 2,306,147



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.38 %

1.34 %

1.33 %

1.33 %

1.37 %

1.38 %

1.37 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 213.18 %

206.08 %

261.07 %

237.66 %

242.72 %

213.18 %

242.72 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.65 %

0.65 %

0.51 %

0.56 %

0.57 %

0.65 %

0.57 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.65 %

0.65 %

0.51 %

0.56 %

0.57 %

0.65 %

0.57 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.41 %

0.41 %

0.32 %

0.36 %

0.36 %

0.41 %

0.36 % Classified assets to total assets 1.18 %

1.15 %

1.16 %

1.21 %

1.14 %

1.18 %

1.14 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.18 %

0.21 %

0.36 %

0.40 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.26 %



(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) September 30, 2025 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Nine months ended,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 204,865

$ 215,433

(4.9) %

$ 603,488

$ 629,033

(4.1) % Investment securities





















Taxable 36,421

32,367

12.5 %

107,065

90,958

17.7 % Tax-exempt 2,195

2,616

(16.1) %

6,632

8,412

(21.2) % Total investment securities interest 38,616

34,983

10.4 %

113,697

99,370

14.4 % Other earning assets 6,773

6,703

1.0 %

19,388

22,121

(12.4) % Total interest income 250,254

257,119

(2.7) %

736,573

750,524

(1.9) %























Interest expense





















Deposits 77,766

86,554

(10.2) %

231,891

245,651

(5.6) % Short-term borrowings 5,979

9,932

(39.8) %

19,917

32,270

(38.3) % Long-term borrowings 6,023

5,073

18.7 %

16,714

14,992

11.5 % Total interest expense 89,768

101,559

(11.6) %

268,522

292,913

(8.3) % Net interest income 160,486

155,560

3.2 %

468,051

457,611

2.3 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 8,612

9,930

(13.3) %

26,837

39,506

(32.1) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 453

694

(34.7) %

730

(1,279)

(157.1) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 151,421

144,936

4.5 %

440,484

419,384

5.0 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,829

7,547

3.7 %

23,058

21,647

6.5 % Wealth management fees 7,351

6,910

6.4 %

23,275

20,758

12.1 % Bankcard income 3,589

3,698

(2.9) %

10,636

10,740

(1.0) % Client derivative fees 1,876

1,160

61.7 %

5,121

3,173

61.4 % Foreign exchange income 16,666

12,048

38.3 %

42,970

39,270

9.4 % Leasing business income 20,997

16,811

24.9 %

60,497

48,228

25.4 % Net gains from sales of loans 6,835

5,021

36.1 %

17,844

13,284

34.3 % Net gain (loss) on investment securities (42)

(17,468)

(99.8) %

(9,748)

(22,719)

(57.1) % Other 8,424

9,974

(15.5) %

19,018

19,333

(1.6) % Total noninterest income 73,525

45,701

60.9 %

192,671

153,714

25.3 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 80,607

74,813

7.7 %

230,762

224,075

3.0 % Net occupancy 6,003

5,919

1.4 %

17,867

17,635

1.3 % Furniture and equipment 3,582

3,617

(1.0) %

10,836

10,951

(1.1) % Data processing 9,591

8,857

8.3 %

27,370

26,039

5.1 % Marketing 2,359

2,255

4.6 %

7,114

6,822

4.3 % Communication 695

851

(18.3) %

2,188

2,462

(11.1) % Professional services 2,314

2,303

0.5 %

8,602

7,456

15.4 % Amortization of tax credit investments 112

32

250.0 %

335

94

256.4 % State intangible tax 1,531

876

74.8 %

3,925

2,628

49.4 % FDIC assessments 2,611

3,036

(14.0) %

8,281

8,473

(2.3) % Intangible amortization 2,359

2,395

(1.5) %

7,076

7,092

(0.2) % Leasing business expense 13,911

11,899

16.9 %

39,868

31,781

25.4 % Other 8,594

8,906

(3.5) %

26,792

26,180

2.3 % Total noninterest expenses 134,269

125,759

6.8 %

391,016

371,688

5.2 % Income before income taxes 90,677

64,878

39.8 %

242,139

201,410

20.2 % Income tax expense 18,754

12,427

50.9 %

48,927

37,465

30.6 % Net income $ 71,923

$ 52,451

37.1 %

$ 193,212

$ 163,945

17.9 %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.76

$ 0.56





$ 2.04

$ 1.74



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.75

$ 0.55





$ 2.02

$ 1.72



Dividends declared per share $ 0.25

$ 0.24





$ 0.73

$ 0.70



























Return on average assets 1.54 %

1.17 %





1.40 %

1.24 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 11.08 %

8.80 %





10.26 %

9.50 %



























Interest income $ 250,254

$ 257,119

(2.7) %

$ 736,573

$ 750,524

(1.9) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,248

1,362

(8.4) %

3,707

4,315

(14.1) % Interest income - tax equivalent 251,502

258,481

(2.7) %

740,280

754,839

(1.9) % Interest expense 89,768

101,559

(11.6) %

268,522

292,913

(8.3) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 161,734

$ 156,922

3.1 %

$ 471,758

$ 461,926

2.1 %























Net interest margin 3.99 %

4.05 %





3.95 %

4.05 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.02 %

4.08 %





3.98 %

4.09 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 1,986

2,084







































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2025

Third

Second

First

Year to

% Change

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr. Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 204,865

$ 201,460

$ 197,163

$ 603,488

1.7 % Investment securities

















Taxable 36,421

36,243

34,401

107,065

0.5 % Tax-exempt 2,195

2,233

2,204

6,632

(1.7) % Total investment securities interest 38,616

38,476

36,605

113,697

0.4 % Other earning assets 6,773

5,964

6,651

19,388

13.6 % Total interest income 250,254

245,900

240,419

736,573

1.8 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 77,766

75,484

78,641

231,891

3.0 % Short-term borrowings 5,979

6,393

7,545

19,917

(6.5) % Long-term borrowings 6,023

5,754

4,937

16,714

4.7 % Total interest expense 89,768

87,631

91,123

268,522

2.4 % Net interest income 160,486

158,269

149,296

468,051

1.4 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 8,612

9,084

9,141

26,837

(5.2) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 453

718

(441)

730

(36.9) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 151,421

148,467

140,596

440,484

2.0 %



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,829

7,766

7,463

23,058

0.8 % Wealth management fees 7,351

7,787

8,137

23,275

(5.6) % Bankcard income 3,589

3,737

3,310

10,636

(4.0) % Client derivative fees 1,876

1,674

1,571

5,121

12.1 % Foreign exchange income 16,666

13,760

12,544

42,970

21.1 % Leasing business income 20,997

20,797

18,703

60,497

1.0 % Net gains from sales of loans 6,835

6,687

4,322

17,844

2.2 % Net gain (loss) on investment securities (42)

243

(9,949)

(9,748)

(117.3) % Other 8,424

5,612

4,982

19,018

50.1 % Total noninterest income 73,525

68,063

51,083

192,671

8.0 %



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 80,607

74,917

75,238

230,762

7.6 % Net occupancy 6,003

5,845

6,019

17,867

2.7 % Furniture and equipment 3,582

3,441

3,813

10,836

4.1 % Data processing 9,591

9,020

8,759

27,370

6.3 % Marketing 2,359

2,737

2,018

7,114

(13.8) % Communication 695

681

812

2,188

2.1 % Professional services 2,314

3,549

2,739

8,602

(34.8) % Amortization of tax credit investments 112

111

112

335

0.9 % State intangible tax 1,531

1,517

877

3,925

0.9 % FDIC assessments 2,611

2,611

3,059

8,281

0.0 % Intangible amortization 2,359

2,358

2,359

7,076

0.0 % Leasing business expense 13,911

13,155

12,802

39,868

5.7 % Other 8,594

8,729

9,469

26,792

(1.5) % Total noninterest expenses 134,269

128,671

128,076

391,016

4.4 % Income before income taxes 90,677

87,859

63,603

242,139

3.2 % Income tax expense 18,754

17,863

12,310

48,927

5.0 % Net income $ 71,923

$ 69,996

$ 51,293

$ 193,212

2.8 %



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.76

$ 0.74

$ 0.54

$ 2.04



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.75

$ 0.73

$ 0.54

$ 2.02



Dividends declared per share $ 0.25

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.73























Return on average assets 1.54 %

1.52 %

1.13 %

1.40 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 11.08 %

11.16 %

8.46 %

10.26 %























Interest income $ 250,254

$ 245,900

$ 240,419

$ 736,573

1.8 % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,248

1,246

1,213

3,707

0.2 % Interest income - tax equivalent 251,502

247,146

241,632

740,280

1.8 % Interest expense 89,768

87,631

91,123

268,522

2.4 % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 161,734

$ 159,515

$ 150,509

$ 471,758

1.4 %



















Net interest margin 3.99 %

4.01 %

3.84 %

3.95 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 4.02 %

4.05 %

3.88 %

3.98 %























Full-time equivalent employees 1,986

2,033

2,021



























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2024

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 207,508

$ 215,433

$ 211,760

$ 201,840

$ 836,541 Investment securities

















Taxable 33,978

32,367

30,295

28,296

124,936 Tax-exempt 2,423

2,616

2,704

3,092

10,835 Total investment securities interest 36,401

34,983

32,999

31,388

135,771 Other earning assets 7,662

6,703

7,960

7,458

29,783 Total interest income 251,571

257,119

252,719

240,686

1,002,095



















Interest expense

















Deposits 85,441

86,554

83,022

76,075

331,092 Short-term borrowings 6,586

9,932

11,395

10,943

38,856 Long-term borrowings 5,145

5,073

4,991

4,928

20,137 Total interest expense 97,172

101,559

99,408

91,946

390,085 Net interest income 154,399

155,560

153,311

148,740

612,010 Provision for credit losses-loans and leases 9,705

9,930

16,157

13,419

49,211 Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (273)

694

286

(2,259)

(1,552) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 144,967

144,936

136,868

137,580

564,351



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,632

7,547

7,188

6,912

29,279 Wealth management fees 7,962

6,910

7,172

6,676

28,720 Bankcard income 3,659

3,698

3,900

3,142

14,399 Client derivative fees 1,528

1,160

763

1,250

4,701 Foreign exchange income 16,794

12,048

16,787

10,435

56,064 Leasing business income 19,413

16,811

16,828

14,589

67,641 Net gains from sales of loans 4,634

5,021

4,479

3,784

17,918 Net gain (loss) on investment securities 144

(17,468)

(64)

(5,187)

(22,575) Other 8,088

9,974

4,448

4,911

27,421 Total noninterest income 69,854

45,701

61,501

46,512

223,568



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 80,314

74,813

75,225

74,037

304,389 Net occupancy 5,415

5,919

5,793

5,923

23,050 Furniture and equipment 3,476

3,617

3,646

3,688

14,427 Data processing 9,139

8,857

8,877

8,305

35,178 Marketing 2,204

2,255

2,605

1,962

9,026 Communication 767

851

816

795

3,229 Professional services 6,631

2,303

2,885

2,268

14,087 Amortization of tax credit investments 14,303

32

31

31

14,397 State intangible tax (104)

876

875

877

2,524 FDIC assessments 2,736

3,036

2,657

2,780

11,209 Intangible amortization 2,395

2,395

2,396

2,301

9,487 Leasing business expense 12,536

11,899

10,128

9,754

44,317 Other 8,095

8,906

7,640

9,634

34,275 Total noninterest expenses 147,907

125,759

123,574

122,355

519,595 Income before income taxes 66,914

64,878

74,795

61,737

268,324 Income tax expense 2,029

12,427

13,990

11,048

39,494 Net income $ 64,885

$ 52,451

$ 60,805

$ 50,689

$ 228,830



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.69

$ 0.56

$ 0.64

$ 0.54

$ 2.42 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.68

$ 0.55

$ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 2.40 Dividends declared per share $ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.94



















Return on average assets 1.41 %

1.17 %

1.38 %

1.18 %

1.29 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.57 %

8.80 %

10.72 %

9.00 %

9.78 %



















Interest income $ 251,571

$ 257,119

$ 252,719

$ 240,686

$ 1,002,095 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,274

1,362

1,418

1,535

5,589 Interest income - tax equivalent 252,845

258,481

254,137

242,221

1,007,684 Interest expense 97,172

101,559

99,408

91,946

390,085 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 155,673

$ 156,922

$ 154,729

$ 150,275

$ 617,599



















Net interest margin 3.91 %

4.05 %

4.06 %

4.05 %

4.02 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.94 %

4.08 %

4.10 %

4.10 %

4.05 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 2,064

2,084

2,144

2,116























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

% Change

% Change

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 174,659

$ 210,187

$ 190,610

$ 174,258

$ 190,618

(16.9) %

(8.4) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 565,080

570,173

633,349

730,228

660,576

(0.9) %

(14.5) % Investment securities available-for-sale 3,422,595

3,386,562

3,260,981

3,183,776

3,157,265

1.1 %

8.4 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 71,595

72,994

76,469

76,960

77,985

(1.9) %

(8.2) % Other investments 117,120

122,322

120,826

114,598

120,318

(4.3) %

(2.7) % Loans held for sale 21,466

26,504

17,927

13,181

12,685

(19.0) %

69.2 % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,838,630

3,927,771

3,832,350

3,815,858

3,678,546

(2.3) %

4.4 % Lease financing 596,734

587,176

573,608

598,045

587,415

1.6 %

1.6 % Construction real estate 627,960

732,777

824,775

779,446

802,264

(14.3) %

(21.7) % Commercial real estate 4,048,370

3,961,513

3,956,880

4,061,744

4,034,820

2.2 %

0.3 % Residential real estate 1,494,464

1,492,688

1,479,704

1,462,284

1,422,186

0.1 %

5.1 % Home equity 935,975

903,299

872,502

849,039

825,431

3.6 %

13.4 % Installment 109,764

116,598

119,672

133,051

141,270

(5.9) %

(22.3) % Credit card 62,654

64,374

64,639

62,311

61,140

(2.7) %

2.5 % Total loans 11,714,551

11,786,196

11,724,130

11,761,778

11,553,072

(0.6) %

1.4 % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (161,916)

(158,522)

(155,482)

(156,791)

(158,831)

2.1 %

1.9 % Net loans 11,552,635

11,627,674

11,568,648

11,604,987

11,394,241

(0.6) %

1.4 % Premises and equipment 198,251

197,741

197,968

197,965

196,692

0.3 %

0.8 % Operating leases 214,667

217,100

213,648

209,119

201,080

(1.1) %

6.8 % Goodwill 1,007,656

1,007,656

1,007,656

1,007,656

1,007,656

0.0 %

0.0 % Other intangibles 73,797

75,458

77,002

79,291

81,547

(2.2) %

(9.5) % Accrued interest and other assets 1,134,985

1,119,884

1,089,983

1,178,242

1,045,669

1.3 %

8.5 % Total Assets $ 18,554,506

$ 18,634,255

$ 18,455,067

$ 18,570,261

$ 18,146,332

(0.4) %

2.2 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 2,983,132

$ 3,057,232

$ 3,004,601

$ 3,095,724

$ 2,884,971

(2.4) %

3.4 % Savings 5,029,097

4,979,124

4,886,613

4,948,768

4,710,223

1.0 %

6.8 % Time 3,293,707

3,201,711

3,144,440

3,152,265

3,244,861

2.9 %

1.5 % Total interest-bearing deposits 11,305,936

11,238,067

11,035,654

11,196,757

10,840,055

0.6 %

4.3 % Noninterest-bearing 3,127,512

3,131,926

3,161,302

3,132,381

3,107,699

(0.1) %

0.6 % Total deposits 14,433,448

14,369,993

14,196,956

14,329,138

13,947,754

0.4 %

3.5 % FHLB short-term borrowings 550,000

680,000

735,000

625,000

765,000

(19.1) %

(28.1) % Other 45,167

4,699

64,792

130,452

46,653

861.2 %

(3.2) % Total short-term borrowings 595,167

684,699

799,792

755,452

811,653

(13.1) %

(26.7) % Long-term debt 221,823

344,955

345,878

347,509

344,086

(35.7) %

(35.5) % Total borrowed funds 816,990

1,029,654

1,145,670

1,102,961

1,155,739

(20.7) %

(29.3) % Accrued interest and other liabilities 672,213

676,453

611,206

700,121

592,401

(0.6) %

13.5 % Total Liabilities 15,922,651

16,076,100

15,953,832

16,132,220

15,695,894

(1.0) %

1.4 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,641,315

1,638,796

1,637,041

1,642,055

1,639,045

0.2 %

0.1 % Retained earnings 1,399,577

1,351,674

1,304,636

1,276,329

1,234,375

3.5 %

13.4 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (223,000)

(246,384)

(253,888)

(289,799)

(232,262)

(9.5) %

(4.0) % Treasury stock, at cost (186,037)

(185,931)

(186,554)

(190,544)

(190,720)

0.1 %

(2.5) % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,631,855

2,558,155

2,501,235

2,438,041

2,450,438

2.9 %

7.4 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,554,506

$ 18,634,255

$ 18,455,067

$ 18,570,261

$ 18,146,332

(0.4) %

2.2 %



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 165,210

$ 174,375

$ 164,734

$ 182,242

$ 179,321

$ 168,108

$ 185,934 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 610,074

542,815

615,812

654,251

483,880

589,546

545,402 Investment securities 3,552,014

3,478,921

3,411,593

3,372,539

3,274,498

3,481,357

3,181,575 Loans held for sale 26,366

25,026

10,212

17,284

16,399

20,594

14,189 Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 3,890,886

3,881,001

3,787,207

3,727,549

3,723,761

3,853,411

3,661,335 Lease financing 592,510

581,091

585,119

587,110

550,634

586,267

513,779 Construction real estate 711,011

784,028

797,100

826,936

763,779

763,731

684,136 Commercial real estate 3,993,549

3,958,730

4,018,211

4,045,347

4,059,939

3,990,073

4,102,491 Residential real estate 1,489,942

1,485,479

1,475,703

1,442,799

1,399,932

1,483,760

1,366,062 Home equity 919,368

891,761

858,153

837,863

811,265

889,985

789,101 Installment 114,058

117,724

127,192

136,927

143,102

119,610

150,811 Credit card 68,375

68,000

65,830

66,071

65,189

67,411

65,816 Total loans 11,779,699

11,767,814

11,714,515

11,670,602

11,517,601

11,754,248

11,333,531 Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (162,417)

(158,170)

(158,206)

(161,477)

(159,252)

(159,613)

(150,322) Net loans 11,617,282

11,609,644

11,556,309

11,509,125

11,358,349

11,594,635

11,183,209 Premises and equipment 199,167

198,407

198,998

197,664

197,881

198,858

198,484 Operating leases 217,404

212,684

205,181

202,110

180,118

211,801

163,803 Goodwill 1,007,656

1,007,656

1,007,656

1,007,658

1,007,654

1,007,656

1,007,264 Other intangibles 74,448

76,076

78,220

80,486

82,619

76,234

83,764 Accrued interest and other assets 1,096,567

1,093,833

1,119,889

1,050,060

1,073,472

1,103,344

1,066,750 Total Assets $ 18,566,188

$ 18,419,437

$ 18,368,604

$ 18,273,419

$ 17,854,191

$ 18,452,133

$ 17,630,374



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,036,296

$ 3,066,986

$ 3,090,526

$ 3,081,148

$ 2,914,934

$ 3,064,404

$ 2,899,707 Savings 5,054,563

5,005,526

4,918,004

4,886,784

4,694,923

4,993,198

4,571,236 Time 3,296,789

3,139,182

3,141,103

3,209,078

3,080,408

3,192,928

2,958,595 Total interest-bearing deposits 11,387,648

11,211,694

11,149,633

11,177,010

10,690,265

11,250,530

10,429,538 Noninterest-bearing 3,124,277

3,143,081

3,091,037

3,162,643

3,106,239

3,119,587

3,139,939 Total deposits 14,511,925

14,354,775

14,240,670

14,339,653

13,796,504

14,370,117

13,569,477 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 12,434

4,780

2,055

2,282

10,807

6,461

5,274 FHLB short-term borrowings 497,092

532,198

553,667

415,652

626,490

527,445

647,187 Other 21,519

26,226

99,378

93,298

76,859

48,756

128,112 Total short-term borrowings 531,045

563,204

655,100

511,232

714,156

582,662

780,573 Long-term debt 292,301

347,369

346,237

343,851

339,581

328,438

340,513 Total borrowed funds 823,346

910,573

1,001,337

855,083

1,053,737

911,100

1,121,086 Accrued interest and other liabilities 655,714

638,342

668,812

637,638

632,825

654,241

633,664 Total Liabilities 15,990,985

15,903,690

15,910,819

15,832,374

15,483,066

15,935,458

15,324,227



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,639,986

1,637,782

1,641,016

1,640,280

1,637,045

1,639,591

1,636,357 Retained earnings 1,369,069

1,322,168

1,282,300

1,249,263

1,210,924

1,324,830

1,178,518 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (247,746)

(257,873)

(275,068)

(257,792)

(285,978)

(260,129)

(315,731) Treasury stock, at cost (186,106)

(186,330)

(190,463)

(190,706)

(190,866)

(187,617)

(192,997) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,575,203

2,515,747

2,457,785

2,441,045

2,371,125

2,516,675

2,306,147 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,566,188

$ 18,419,437

$ 18,368,604

$ 18,273,419

$ 17,854,191

$ 18,452,133

$ 17,630,374





























FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024



Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets



















































Investments:



















































Investment securities

$ 3,552,014

$ 38,616

4.31 %

$ 3,478,921

$ 38,476

4.44 %

$ 3,274,498

$ 34,983

4.24 %

$ 3,481,357

4.37 %

$ 3,181,575

4.18 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

610,074

6,773

4.40 %

542,815

5,964

4.41 %

483,880

6,703

5.50 %

589,546

4.40 %

545,402

5.42 % Gross loans (1)

11,806,065

204,865

6.88 %

11,792,840

201,460

6.85 %

11,534,000

215,433

7.41 %

11,774,842

6.85 %

11,347,720

7.41 % Total earning assets

15,968,153

250,254

6.22 %

15,814,576

245,900

6.24 %

15,292,378

257,119

6.67 %

15,845,745

6.21 %

15,074,697

6.66 %





















































Nonearning assets



















































Allowance for credit losses

(162,417)









(158,170)









(159,252)









(159,613)





(150,322)



Cash and due from banks

165,210









174,375









179,321









168,108





185,934



Accrued interest and other assets

2,595,242









2,588,656









2,541,744









2,597,893





2,520,065



Total assets

$ 18,566,188









$ 18,419,437









$ 17,854,191









$ 18,452,133





$ 17,630,374

























































Interest-bearing liabilities



















































Deposits:



















































Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,036,296

$ 14,592

1.91 %

$ 3,066,986

$ 14,139

1.85 %

$ 2,914,934

$ 15,919

2.17 %

$ 3,064,404

1.92 %

$ 2,899,707

2.11 % Savings

5,054,563

30,854

2.42 %

5,005,526

29,942

2.40 %

4,694,923

34,220

2.89 %

4,993,198

2.44 %

4,571,236

2.83 % Time

3,296,789

32,320

3.89 %

3,139,182

31,403

4.01 %

3,080,408

36,415

4.69 %

3,192,928

4.05 %

2,958,595

4.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits

11,387,648

77,766

2.71 %

11,211,694

75,484

2.70 %

10,690,265

86,554

3.21 %

11,250,530

2.76 %

10,429,538

3.15 % Borrowed funds



















































Short-term borrowings

531,045

5,979

4.47 %

563,204

6,393

4.55 %

714,156

9,932

5.52 %

582,662

4.57 %

780,573

5.53 % Long-term debt

292,301

6,023

8.17 %

347,369

5,754

6.64 %

339,581

5,073

5.93 %

328,438

6.80 %

340,513

5.89 % Total borrowed funds

823,346

12,002

5.78 %

910,573

12,147

5.35 %

1,053,737

15,005

5.65 %

911,100

5.38 %

1,121,086

5.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,210,994

89,768

2.92 %

12,122,267

87,631

2.90 %

11,744,002

101,559

3.43 %

12,161,630

2.95 %

11,550,624

3.39 %





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,124,277









3,143,081









3,106,239









3,119,587





3,139,939



Other liabilities

655,714









638,342









632,825









654,241





633,664



Shareholders' equity

2,575,203









2,515,747









2,371,125









2,516,675





2,306,147



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 18,566,188









$ 18,419,437









$ 17,854,191









$ 18,452,133





$ 17,630,374

























































Net interest income

$ 160,486









$ 158,269









$ 155,560









$ 468,051





$ 457,611



Net interest spread









3.30 %









3.34 %









3.24 %





3.26 %





3.27 % Net interest margin









3.99 %









4.01 %









4.05 %





3.95 %





4.05 %





















































Tax equivalent adjustment









0.03 %









0.04 %









0.03 %





0.03 %





0.04 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)









4.02 %









4.05 %









4.08 %





3.98 %





4.09 %











































































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ (1,066)

$ 1,206

$ 140

$ 616

$ 3,017

$ 3,633

$ 4,536

$ 9,791

$ 14,327 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

(3)

812

809

(1,331)

1,401

70

(4,185)

1,452

(2,733) Gross loans (2)

951

2,454

3,405

(15,289)

4,721

(10,568)

(47,436)

21,891

(25,545) Total earning assets

(118)

4,472

4,354

(16,004)

9,139

(6,865)

(47,085)

33,134

(13,951)





































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 248

$ 2,034

$ 2,282

$ (13,550)

$ 4,762

$ (8,788)

$ (30,682)

$ 16,922

$ (13,760) Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

(121)

(293)

(414)

(1,891)

(2,062)

(3,953)

(5,588)

(6,765)

(12,353) Long-term debt

1,326

(1,057)

269

1,924

(974)

950

2,336

(614)

1,722 Total borrowed funds

1,205

(1,350)

(145)

33

(3,036)

(3,003)

(3,252)

(7,379)

(10,631) Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,453

684

2,137

(13,517)

1,726

(11,791)

(33,934)

9,543

(24,391) Net interest income (1)

$ (1,571)

$ 3,788

$ 2,217

$ (2,487)

$ 7,413

$ 4,926

$ (13,151)

$ 23,591

$ 10,440











































































(1) Not tax equivalent.



































(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.







