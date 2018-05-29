First Financial Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger

Additionally, this strategic combination has increased the bank's total asset size from $8.9 billion to approximately $14 billion and positions First Financial as the fourth largest bank ranked in deposits in its headquarter market of Cincinnati.

"We open our doors today as a stronger organization with an increased depth of products, services, talent and size to compete in a rapidly evolving industry," said Archie Brown, CEO of First Financial Bank. "Most importantly, we have combined our great teams to better serve our clients, both now and in the future."

In addition to strategically increasing in size and strengthening First Financial's footprint, the completed merger helps create the scale needed for continued growth, including the ability to invest in technology to improve client experience.

"This is a significant day in our company's history," said Claude Davis, Executive Chairman of First Financial Bank. "It's something we've worked toward during the course of my time here, and it marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our bank. I'm proud of all we have accomplished, and look forward to continuing our trajectory of growth."

About First Financial

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of April 30, 2018, the Company had approximately $14.1 billion in assets, $9.0 billion in loans, $10.5 billion in deposits and $2.0 million in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its four lines of business: Commercial and Private Banking, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Finance. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Commercial and Private Banking includes First Financial Wealth Management, which provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and has approximately $5 billion in assets. The Company's primary operating markets are located in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky where it operates 183 banking centers (including 88 banking centers acquired from MainSource Financial Group on April 1, 2018), while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bancorp-completes-final-step-in-strategic-merger-300655352.html

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

Related Links

http://www.bankatfirst.com

