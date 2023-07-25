First Financial Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CINCINNATI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the board of directors of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023.

About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $17.1 billion in assets, $10.6 billion in loans, $12.8 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.3 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. The Company operated 130 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2023, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

