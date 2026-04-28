First Financial Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CINCINNATI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, the board of directors of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2026.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $22.8 billion in assets, $13.5 billion in loans, $17.9 billion in deposits and $2.9 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $4.1 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. The Company operated 153 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2026, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. In 2025, First Financial Bank received its second consecutive Outstanding rating from the Federal Reserve for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. First Financial was recognized in 2025 and 2026 as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, one of only a select few organizations to receive this designation. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.