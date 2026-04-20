FIRST FINANCIAL BANK ANNOUNCES GREATER HOUSTON LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

ABILENE, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Financial Bank, subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc., (NASDAQ: FFIN) has announced senior leadership changes for the Greater Houston Region of the Bank. Rodney Nabors has been elected as Regional CEO, Bart Griffith has been promoted to Conroe Market President, and Brian Bonner has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Senior Lender for Construction and Development.

"These leadership appointments demonstrate the Bank's ongoing commitment to enhancing our regional management team to capitalize on the significant opportunities present in this high-growth market in Texas," said David Bailey, President and CEO of First Financial Bank. "Rodney, Bart, and Brian have significant regional and community banking experience and maintain deep relationships within Greater Houston. We are confident they will continue to strengthen our presence and support our clients throughout the region."

Rodney E. Nabors

Rodney Nabors is a senior banking executive with more than 37 years of experience leading commercial banking organizations through growth, transformation, and evolving market conditions. As CEO of the Greater Houston Region, he will oversee regional strategy, performance, and market expansion in one of Texas's most competitive banking environments.

Most recently, Rodney served as President of Houston‑based Agility Bank. During his career, he has also held senior executive and market leadership roles with both regional and community banks, managing complex loan portfolios, guiding regulatory relationships, and mentoring future leaders. Deeply committed to community engagement, Rodney serves in leadership roles with Houston‑area nonprofit and civic organizations, including the board of the Houston West Chamber of Commerce and the West Houston Assistance Ministries. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from LeTourneau University.

Bart Griffith

Bart Griffith has over 35 years of banking experience, which will serve him well as he oversees strategy, performance, and management of the Montgomery and Walker County markets, a vibrant and growing division of the Bank's Greater Houston Region.

Bart joined First Bank of Conroe in 2012, which would later become First Financial Bank, after holding several management positions at community banks in the Conroe area. Bart is a key member of the Greater Houston leadership team and will bring extensive market knowledge and strong client relationships to his new role. Additionally, Bart is active in the Conroe community and has served on The Woodlands Economic Development Partnership board, the IBAT Leadership Division board, and the Texas Bankers Association Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Science and Master's Degree in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University. He is also a graduate of the Texas Tech School of Banking and FFIN University.

Brian Bonner

Brian Bonner brings over 20 years of real estate lending experience into his new role of Senior Lender for Construction and Development. In this expanded leadership position, he will continue to support the expanding construction and real estate lending needs of the Greater Houston Region.

Brian began his banking career in 2006 as a credit analyst at Sterling Bank. He later joined Commercial State Bank, acquired by First Financial Bank, in 2011 as Senior Vice President of Real Estate Lending. Since joining, Brian has played an integral role in the growth of the region's construction and development lending efforts. Brian is a member of the Greater Houston Builders Association and currently serves on several committees at Declaration Church in Spring, as well as the Guided Coalition Committee for Broadway Elementary in Conroe ISD. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Bank and Financial Institutions and Finance from Sam Houston State University, holds a Credit Risk Certification from the Risk Management Association, and is a graduate of FFIN University.

About First Financial Bank

First Financial Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations, and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.