First Financial Bank Announces Promotion Of Justin Hooper To Chairman, President And CEO Upon Retirement Of Jay Gibbs

WEATHERFORD, Texas, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Financial Bank, N.A., announced the promotion of Justin Hooper to Chairman, President and CEO of the Weatherford Region upon the retirement of Jay Gibbs, effective January 1, 2019.

"Justin's leadership and enthusiasm for outstanding customer service will serve him well to execute his expanded responsibilities going forward," said Ron Butler, Chief Administrative Officer of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are excited to see another one of our younger management team members being recognized for their contributions to our bank and being promoted to a position of more responsibility."

Hooper holds a bachelors of business administration in finance from McMurry University and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He has more than 25 years of banking experience and began his career as a loan review analyst with the Company in Abilene in 1997. Hooper moved to Weatherford as a commercial lender in 2004 and named Executive Vice President and Senior Lender for the Weatherford Region in 2012. He was promoted to President of the Region in 2017. Hooper serves as a board member for Weatherford College Foundation and Trinity Christian Academy and as board president for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children in Parker County.

About First Financial Bank, N.A.

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 73 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with eight locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

