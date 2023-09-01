First Financial Bank Receives National Award for Community Action

CINCINNATI, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) has been selected by the National Community Action Partnership (NCAP) to receive the Corporate Partnership Award, recognizing the bank's long-term commitment in supporting community action and working directly to impact economic growth and increase opportunities for children and families. Nationwide, First Financial is one of only two organizations receiving this award in 2023.

National Community Action Partnership's First Vice Chair, Rick Baker, from LKLP Community Action Council in Hazard, Ky., with Roddell McCullough of First Financial Bank.
"First Financial Bank and our associates are thankful and honored to receive such a nationally prestigious recognition," said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial. "This is a welcome reminder of our focus in recent years on being a positive influence to help our clients and communities thrive."

First Financial Bank was nominated by the Northwest Indiana Community Action Agency. McCullough accepted the recognition at the NCAP's annual meeting in Atlanta on August 24.

First Financial prioritizes multiple initiatives in support of its local communities. First Financial achieved 183 percent of the goals outlined in its Community Benefits Agreement with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition for 2018-2022, totaling almost $3.2 billion in mortgage lending, small business lending, community development lending and investments, philanthropy and marketing. In 2022, First Financial Bank associates gave more than 12,000 volunteer hours and over $4.3 million in donations to organizations, enhancing the lives of individuals and communities. Donations of time are made possible because First Financial offers up to 8 hours of paid time off for full-time associates to pursue volunteer activities during work hours. Additionally, community participation in the bank's financial literacy programming reached over 30,000 people in 2022, nearly double that of the previous year.

NCAP is a national nonprofit organization that provides technical assistance, training and other resources to the nation's more than 1,000 local Community Action Agencies. These agencies improve communities and change people's lives by promoting workable solutions that connect more families to opportunity.

About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio, based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $17.1 billion in assets, $10.6 billion in loans, $12.8 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.3 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. The Company operated 130 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2023, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

