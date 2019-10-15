First Financial Bank Serves Communities In Fourth Annual Company-Wide Day Of Service

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank, N.A. conducted its fourth annual company-wide Day of Service on Columbus Day, October 14, 2019. First Financial partnered with local non-profit organizations across the state to provide assistance and perform service projects in each of the communities it serves. With more than 875 employees participating, Day of Service initiatives took place in 40 locations across First Financial's footprint. This year's projects included meal preparation and delivery, landscaping and painting, disaster assistance, visiting homebound individuals and continued education through the Bank's Elder Financial Exploitation Prevention Program.

"Our annual Day of Service is one of the highlights of our year, as our bank family comes together to enjoy the comradery and to enhance the quality of life of our communities," said Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Giving back to our communities is something that we do every day, however, it is especially emphasized when we have so many of our employees across the state who have chosen to give up their holiday to help those in need in the communities that we serve."

For more information about First Financial's Day of Service, please visit the Company's website at www.ffin.com/dayofservice or follow First Financial on Twitter or Facebook.

About First Financial Bank, N.A.

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 73 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with eight locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

