First Financial Bank Wins Second Consecutive Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

CINCINNATI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) has been named for the second consecutive year as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, a recognition provided to only a select few organizations worldwide to honor and recognize their commitment to developing human potential.

"We are proud to be recognized again by Gallup for our positive workplace environment," said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial. "We make it a priority to create a workplace where associates can develop personally and professionally, which leads to higher engagement and job satisfaction and exceptional customer care."

Gallup found that First Financial is building a thriving, high-performance culture, and that the bank creates an environment where employees feel valued, heard and equipped to do their best work in the continually evolving banking industry

Only four percent of Gallup's clients were named winners of the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award. First Financial was selected as a winner in both the engagement and strengths development categories. The engagement selection recognizes how First Financial weaves employee engagement throughout each stage of the employee life cycle, building an employee's involvement in and enthusiasm for their work. First Financial's recognition in the strengths category represents its culture of putting the strengths of leaders, managers and employees at the core of how they work every day.

Gallup created the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award nearly two decades ago to recognize the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $21.1 billion in assets, $13.4 billion in loans, $16.4 billion in deposits and $2.8 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.9 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. The Company operated 134 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2025, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. In 2025, First Financial Bank received its second consecutive Outstanding rating from the Federal Reserve for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act. First Financial was recognized in 2025 and 2026 as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, one of only a select few organizations to receive this designation. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.