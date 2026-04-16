FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS

News provided by

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Apr 16, 2026, 16:05 ET

ABILENE, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2026 of $71.54 million compared to earnings of $73.31 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $61.35 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.50 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $0.51 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and $0.43 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"We are pleased to start 2026 with a strong increase in net income of 16.6 percent year over year, primarily due to our core balance sheet growth and decreased funding costs over the past year," said David Bailey, President and CEO. "While the current macro environment is uncertain with the ongoing Iran conflict, our Company remains financially strong, sound and secure as reflected in our strong capital levels, diversified core deposit base, and sound lending practices.  We appreciate our associates who work hard every day to build new customer relationships while providing exceptional service," added Mr. Bailey.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $134.79 million compared to $131.37 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $118.79 million for the first quarter of 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.86 percent for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 3.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.74 percent for the first quarter of 2025. Net interest income was affected by a $1.26 million reversal of interest expense, improving the core margin by about 3 basis points.  Average interest-earning assets were $14.54 billion for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $14.08 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $13.16 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.29 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to a provision reversal of $2.49 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and a provision for credit losses of $3.53 million for the first quarter of 2025.

At March 31, 2026, the allowance for credit losses totaled $107.92 million, or 1.30 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $105.54 million, or 1.29 percent of loans, at December 31, 2025 and $101.08 million, or 1.27 percent of loans, at March 31, 2025.

Net charge-offs totaled $356 thousand for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $391 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $236 thousand for the first quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets decreased to 0.66 percent at March 31, 2026, compared with 0.69 percent at December 31, 2025 and 0.78 percent at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $32.10 million compared to $30.23 million for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Trust fees increased to $13.36 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $12.65 million for the first quarter of 2025, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to $11.91 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $10.86 billion at March 31, 2025.
  • Service charges on deposits decreased to $6.08 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared with $6.18 million for the first quarter of 2025, driven by a decrease in overdraft fees.
  • Mortgage income increased to $4.28 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $2.83 million for the first quarter of 2025, due to increased volume in mortgage loans originated and better margins.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $76.77 million compared to $70.34 million for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $45.98 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $42.14 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily resulting from additions to staff and merit-based and market driven pay increases to officers and employees over the past year. 
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $2.59 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, largely due to increases in software amortization, professional fees and operational and other losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 44.98 percent for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 46.36 percent for the first quarter of 2025. 

As of March 31, 2026, consolidated total assets were $15.39 billion compared to $15.45 billion at December 31, 2025, and $14.31 billion at March 31, 2025. Loans totaled $8.29 billion at March 31, 2026, compared with $8.16 billion at December 31, 2025 and $7.95 billion at March 31, 2025. Loans grew $126.84 million or 6.31 percent annualized from 2025 year end balances.  Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $13.31 billion at March 31, 2026 compared to $13.41 billion at December 31, 2025 and $12.52 billion at March 31, 2025. Core deposits grew during the quarter but were offset by declines in public fund balances.

Shareholders' equity was $1.94 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $1.92 billion and $1.68 billion at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $290.06 million at March 31, 2026, compared to an unrealized loss of $269.94 million and $388.89 million at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, due to the changes in market interest rates during the respective periods.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and  acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 


(In thousands, except share and per share data)

























As of








2026

2025






ASSETS

 Mar. 31 

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 






Cash and due from banks

$

264,850

$

249,466

$

237,466

$

264,000

$

232,943






Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

458,203

826,947

401,580

435,612

682,362






Federal funds sold

14,075

1,575

11,750

8,750

11,750






Investment securities

5,668,792

5,514,113

5,260,813

4,886,548

4,760,431






Loans, held-for-investment

8,285,120

8,158,276

8,243,625

8,074,944

7,945,611






Allowance for credit losses

(107,918)

(105,536)

(105,958)

(102,792)

(101,080)






Net loans, held-for-investment 

8,177,202

8,052,740

8,137,667

7,972,152

7,844,531






Loans, held-for-sale

22,984

29,992

26,015

33,233

14,348






Premises and equipment, net

150,989

149,985

149,651

148,999

150,589






Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481






Other intangible assets

128

171

257

343

428






Other assets

316,941

308,006

302,848

313,723

301,251






Total assets

$

15,387,645

$

15,446,476

$

14,841,528

$

14,376,841

$

14,312,114




























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY




















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,385,878

$

3,401,057

$

3,446,262

$

3,439,059

$

3,356,553






Interest-bearing deposits

9,859,359

9,944,472

9,399,986

9,009,357

9,110,218






Total deposits

13,245,237

13,345,529

12,846,248

12,448,416

12,466,771






Repurchase agreements

67,946

62,956

50,646

48,026

56,606






Borrowings

22,306

21,680

21,956

22,153

26,978






Trade date payable

-

-

-

24,965

-






Other liabilities

108,305

98,994

92,410

95,929

81,498






Shareholders' equity

1,943,851

1,917,317

1,830,268

1,737,352

1,680,261






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,387,645

$

15,446,476

$

14,841,528

$

14,376,841

$

14,312,114





























Quarter Ended








2026

2025






INCOME STATEMENTS

Mar. 31

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

 June 30, 

 Mar. 31, 






Interest income

$

182,945

$

182,869

$

179,692

$

172,810

$

167,110






Interest expense

48,154

51,501

52,691

49,080

48,321






Net interest income

134,791

131,368

127,001

123,730

118,789






Provision for credit losses

2,291

(2,486)

24,435

3,132

3,528






Net interest income after provision for credit losses

132,500

133,854

102,566

120,598

115,261






Noninterest income

32,096

33,349

34,264

32,873

30,230






Noninterest expense

76,768

77,650

73,666

71,735

70,335






Net income before income taxes

87,828

89,553

63,164

81,736

75,156






Income tax expense

16,285

16,239

10,897

15,078

13,810






Net income

$

71,543

$

73,314

$

52,267

$

66,658

$

61,346




























PER COMMON SHARE DATA 




















Net income - basic

$

0.50

$

0.51

$

0.37

$

0.47

$

0.43






Net income - diluted

0.50

0.51

0.36

0.47

0.43






Cash dividends declared

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.18






Book value

13.57

13.39

12.78

12.14

11.75






Tangible book value

11.38

11.20

10.59

9.95

9.55






Market value

29.45

29.87

33.65

35.98

35.92






Shares outstanding - end of period

143,279,030

143,213,102

143,188,051

143,077,619

143,019,433






Average outstanding shares - basic

143,210,755

143,180,215

143,105,224

143,023,544

142,949,514






Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,608,079

143,542,801

143,474,169

143,378,505

143,355,148




























PERFORMANCE RATIOS




















Return on average assets

1.89

%

1.94

%

1.44

%

1.89

%

1.78

%




Return on average equity

14.83

15.62

11.85

15.82

15.12






Return on average tangible equity

17.66

18.78

14.44

19.43

18.68






Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.86

3.81

3.80

3.81

3.74






Efficiency ratio

44.98

46.10

44.74

44.97

46.36




























FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)





(In thousands)




























Quarter Ended








2026

2025






ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

 Mar. 31, 

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 






Balance at beginning of period

$

105,536

$

105,958

$

102,792

$

101,080

$

98,325






Loans charged-off

(1,174)

(3,387)

(22,612)

(1,189)

(946)






Loan recoveries

818

2,996

272

469

710






Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(356)

(391)

(22,340)

(720)

(236)






Provision for loan losses

2,738

(31)

25,506

2,432

2,991






Balance at end of period

$

107,918

$

105,536

$

105,958

$

102,792

$

101,080




























ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS




















Balance at beginning of period

$

6,387

$

8,842

$

9,914

$

9,214

$

8,677






Provision for unfunded commitments

(447)

(2,455)

(1,072)

700

537






Balance at end of period

$

5,940

$

6,387

$

8,842

$

9,914

$

9,214




























Allowance for loan losses /




















period-end loans held-for-investment

1.30

%

1.29

%

1.29

%

1.27

%

1.27

%





Allowance for loan losses /




















nonperforming loans

206.16

188.41

187.39

162.60

164.16






Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans




















(annualized)

0.02

0.02

1.07

0.04

0.01





























As of 








2026

2025






COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

 Mar. 31, 

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 






Commercial:




















C&I

$

1,149,931

$

1,116,461

$

1,174,770

$

1,202,151

$

1,144,429






Municipal

384,473

342,501

347,559

306,140

338,303






Total Commercial

1,534,404

1,458,962

1,522,329

1,508,291

1,482,732






Agricultural

77,583

95,776

88,820

86,133

90,186






Real Estate:




















Construction & Development

1,169,037

1,157,865

1,214,649

1,172,834

1,098,069






Farm

329,151

327,625

322,710

302,969

331,464






Non-Owner Occupied CRE

825,771

832,816

802,675

746,341

753,898






Owner Occupied CRE

1,132,114

1,120,608

1,119,425

1,124,610

1,142,618






Residential

2,322,097

2,285,830

2,308,708

2,286,220

2,217,740






Total Real Estate

5,778,170

5,724,744

5,768,167

5,632,974

5,543,789






Consumer:




















Auto

751,283

732,351

718,501

698,897

679,189






Non-Auto

143,680

146,443

145,808

148,649

149,715






Total Consumer

894,963

878,794

864,309

847,546

828,904




























Total loans held-for-investment

$

8,285,120

$

8,158,276

$

8,243,625

$

8,074,944

$

7,945,611




























SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION




















Special Mention

$

66,864

$

66,058

$

76,647

$

62,774

$

46,103






Substandard

222,895

189,548

176,311

194,291

199,509






Total classified loans

$

289,759

$

255,606

$

252,958

$

257,065

$

245,612




























NONPERFORMING ASSETS




















Nonaccrual loans

$

52,129

$

55,121

$

56,394

$

63,142

$

60,430






Accruing loans 90 days past due

218

892

151

77

1,143






Total nonperforming loans

52,347

56,013

56,545

63,219

61,573






Foreclosed assets

1,962

479

1,997

489

115






Total nonperforming assets

$

54,309

$

56,492

$

58,542

$

63,708

$

61,688




























As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.66

%

0.69

%

0.71

%

0.79

%

0.78

%





As a % of end of period total assets

0.35

0.37

0.39

0.44

0.43





























Quarter Ended








2026

2025






CAPITAL RATIOS

 Mar. 31, 

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 






Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.23

%

19.99

%

19.10

%

19.16

%

19.12

%




Tier 1 capital ratio

20.23

19.99

19.10

19.16

19.12






Total capital ratio

21.42

21.17

20.29

20.35

20.31






Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.58

12.55

12.34

12.61

12.46






Tangible common equity ratio

10.81

10.60

10.44

10.12

9.76






Equity/Assets ratio

12.63

12.41

12.33

12.08

11.74





























Quarter Ended








2026

2025






NONINTEREST INCOME

 Mar. 31, 

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

 Mar. 31, 






Trust fees

$

13,363

$

13,512

$

12,950

$

12,746

$

12,653






Service charges on deposits

6,077

6,140

6,447

6,126

6,177






Debit card fees

5,245

5,791

5,333

5,218

4,967






Credit card fees

651

678

699

707

577






Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

4,277

4,216

4,375

4,126

2,832






Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(56)

(12)

(122)

200

(35)






Net gain on sale of assets

-

-

-

6

-






Loan recoveries

290

546

1,664

810

574






Other noninterest income

2,249

2,478

2,918

2,934

2,485






Total noninterest income

$

32,096

$

33,349

$

34,264

$

32,873

$

30,230




























NONINTEREST EXPENSE




















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

42,959

$

42,409

$

40,681

$

39,834

$

39,157






Profit sharing expense

3,023

4,819

1,924

2,741

2,985






Net occupancy expense

3,630

3,458

3,545

3,600

3,720






Equipment expense

2,158

2,128

2,395

2,478

2,321






FDIC insurance premiums

1,560

1,695

1,635

1,585

1,575






Debit card expense

3,108

3,265

3,512

3,308

3,373






Legal, tax and professional fees

3,834

3,079

3,332

3,143

3,067






Audit fees

455

531

536

463

451






Printing, stationery and supplies

623

528

456

473

482






Amortization of intangible assets

43

86

86

86

95






Advertising, meals and public relations

1,701

1,923

1,714

1,653

1,677






Operational and other losses

1,000

1,583

1,957

720

540






Software amortization and expense

4,594

4,456

4,280

4,020

3,732






Other noninterest expense

8,080

7,690

7,613

7,631

7,160






Total noninterest expense

$

76,768

$

77,650

$

73,666

$

71,735

$

70,335




























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT 

$

3,791

$

3,709

$

3,406

$

2,926

$

2,700




























FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2026


Dec. 31, 2025


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

4,565

$

40

3.55

%


$

6,565

$

62

3.75

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

461,579

4,209

3.70




434,445

4,284

3.91

Taxable securities

4,076,690

32,283

3.17




3,683,108

29,231

3.17

Tax-exempt securities

1,726,765

14,184

3.29




1,712,261

14,144

3.30

Loans

8,273,995

136,020

6.67




8,241,265

138,857

6.68

Total interest-earning assets

14,543,594

$

186,736

5.21

%



14,077,644

$

186,578

5.26

%

Noninterest-earning assets

821,635










893,739






Total assets

$

15,365,229









$

14,971,383






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

9,824,362

$

47,851

1.98

%


$

9,476,716

$

51,207

2.14

%

Repurchase Agreements

62,849

229

1.48




56,573

219

1.54

Borrowings

22,155

74

1.35




22,113

75

1.35

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,909,366

$

48,154

1.97

%



9,555,402

$

51,501

2.14

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,401,092










3,454,171






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

97,986










99,623






Shareholders' equity

1,956,785










1,862,187






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,365,229









$

14,971,383




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

138,582

3.86

%





$

135,077

3.81

%























Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /




Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /


Balance

Interest

Rate




Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

10,711

$

130

4.82

%


$

9,397

$

113

4.84

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

216,739

2,387

4.37




379,364

4,191

4.43

Taxable securities

3,560,347

26,539

2.98




3,470,028

25,242

2.91

Tax-exempt securities

1,564,767

12,906

3.30




1,433,498

10,811

3.02

Loans

8,249,113

141,136

6.79




8,045,340

135,378

6.75

Total interest-earning assets

13,601,677

$

183,098

5.34

%



13,337,627

$

175,735

5.28

%

Noninterest-earning assets

826,660










826,635






Total assets

$

14,428,337









$

14,164,262






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

9,051,463

$

52,010

2.28

%


$

8,923,737

$

48,730

2.19

%

Repurchase Agreements

50,051

210

1.66




54,482

221

1.63

Borrowings

56,198

471

3.33




26,557

128

1.93

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,157,712

$

52,691

2.28

%



9,004,776

$

49,079

2.19

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,419,378










3,383,851






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

101,268










85,745






Shareholders' equity

1,749,979










1,689,890






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,428,337









$

14,164,262




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

130,407

3.80

%





$

126,656

3.81

%























Three Months Ended












Mar. 31, 2025














Average

Tax Equivalent

Yield /














Balance

Interest

Rate












Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

7,596

$

90

4.81

%











Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

286,040

3,174

4.50












Taxable securities

3,506,035

25,034

2.86












Tax-exempt securities

1,407,440

9,912

2.82












Loans

7,952,946

131,600

6.71












Total interest-earning assets

13,160,057

$

169,810

5.23

%











Noninterest-earning assets

830,055


















Total assets

$

13,990,112


















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

8,882,040

$

47,549

2.17

%











Repurchase Agreements

53,920

209

1.57












Borrowings

74,561

563

3.06












Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,010,521

$

48,321

2.17

%











Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,265,838


















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

68,218


















Shareholders' equity

1,645,535


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,990,112








































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

121,489

3.74

%











SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

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