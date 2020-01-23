First Financial Bankshares Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Results And 33rd Year Of Consecutive Earnings Growth

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $41.39 million, up $2.95 million or 7.68 percent when compared with earnings of $38.44 million in the same quarter last year. Basic earnings per share were $0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $0.28 in the same quarter a year ago. Included in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.70 million, before income tax, resulting from the Company's completed termination of its defined benefit pension plan (see below for more details).

On April 23, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100 percent stock dividend, which was effective June 3, 2019. All share and per share amounts in this earnings release have been restated to reflect this stock split.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $75.32 million compared with $70.27 million in the same quarter of 2018. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.99 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.94 percent in the third quarter of 2019 and 4.02 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $384 thousand, or two basis points in net interest margin, related to discount accretion from fair value accounting related to the Kingwood and Orange acquisitions. Amounts related to discount accretion for the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018 were $415 thousand (or two basis points) and $491 thousand (or two basis points), respectively.

The provision for loan losses was $950 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $450 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 and $1.80 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.61 percent at December 31, 2019, compared with 0.66 percent at September 30, 2019, and 0.75 percent at December 31, 2018. Classified loans totaled $140.66 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $119.20 million at September 30, 2019, and $126.30 million at December 31, 2018.

Noninterest income increased 10.28 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $27.35 million compared with $24.80 million in the same quarter a year ago. Trust fees were $7.34 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $6.92 million in the same quarter last year. The fair value of Trust assets managed increased to $6.75 billion from $5.60 billion a year ago. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased 14.09 percent to $7.94 million compared with $6.96 million in the same quarter last year due to continued growth in the number of debit cards issued. Real estate mortgage fees increased 22.59 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $4.22 million compared with $3.44 million in the same quarter a year ago due to an increase in the volume of loans originated.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $51.94 million compared to $48.24 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 49.75 percent compared with 49.69 percent in the same quarter last year. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company settled and terminated the remaining portion of its defined benefit pension plan obligation and as a result, recognized $1.70 million, before income tax, in pension settlement expense, a component of noninterest expense. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded $1.55 million, before income tax, in pension settlement expense for a partial settlement of this defined benefit pension obligation. Also included in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a $4.19 million increase in salary and employee benefit costs to $29.94 million compared to $25.75 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to merit-based pay increases and increases in profit sharing expenses. Offsetting these increases in noninterest expenses were reductions in FDIC insurance premiums resulting from credits from prior premiums paid.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income increased 9.41 percent to $164.81 million from $150.64 million in 2018, marking 2019 as the 33rd consecutive year of earnings increases for the Company. Basic earnings per share in 2019 rose to $1.22 from $1.11 in the previous year. Net interest income increased $16.33 million for the year to $289.09 million from $272.76 million a year ago. The provision for loan losses for 2019 totaled $2.97 million compared with $5.67 million in 2018. Noninterest income was $108.43 million in 2019 compared with $101.76 million in 2018. Noninterest expense rose to $196.52 million in 2019 compared with $190.68 million a year ago.

As of December 31, 2019, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $8.26 billion compared with $7.73 billion at December 31, 2018. Loans totaled $4.22 billion at year end compared with loans of $3.98 billion a year ago. Deposits totaled $6.60 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $6.18 billion a year ago. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.23 billion at year end compared with $1.05 billion at December 31, 2018.

"We are pleased to report the 33rd consecutive year of increased earnings for the Company," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO. "We are also excited to welcome The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station to the First Financial family at the beginning of 2020. As we continue to visit with other potential acquisition candidates, we are working diligently on organically growing loans and deposits while reducing expenses to reward our shareholders, customers and employees even more," added Dueser.

About First Financial Bankshares

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, College Station, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)









































As of







2019



2018

ASSETS



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Cash and due from banks $ 231,534

$ 198,855

$ 178,345

$ 176,278

$ 207,835

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

47,920



31,410



128,652



197,758



40,812

Interest-bearing time deposits in banks

-



-



960



1,458



1,458

Fed funds sold

3,150



-



700



12,825



-

Investment securities

3,413,317



3,397,156



3,259,492



3,212,812



3,158,777

Loans





4,223,197



4,140,815



4,063,257



4,003,606



3,975,308



Allowance for loan losses

(52,499)



(51,889)



(51,820)



(51,585)



(51,202)

Net loans



4,170,698



4,088,926



4,011,437



3,952,021



3,924,106

Premises and equipment

131,022



132,367



134,322



135,321



133,421

Goodwill



171,565



171,565



171,565



171,565



171,565

Other intangible assets

2,102



2,340



2,586



2,850



3,118

Other assets



90,919



91,220



91,234



83,007



90,762



Total assets $ 8,262,227

$ 8,113,839

$ 7,979,293

$ 7,945,895

$ 7,731,854





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,065,128

$ 2,210,997

$ 2,167,552

$ 2,165,745

$ 2,116,107

Interest-bearing deposits

4,538,678



4,186,686



4,202,214



4,184,996



4,064,282



Total deposits

6,603,806



6,397,683



6,369,766



6,350,741



6,180,389

Borrowings

381,356



400,155



362,005



382,711



468,706

Other liabilities

49,868



110,903



82,774



104,921



29,464

Shareholders' equity

1,227,197



1,205,098



1,164,748



1,107,522



1,053,295



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,262,227

$ 8,113,839

$ 7,979,293

$ 7,945,895

$ 7,731,854











































Quarter Ended







2019



2018

INCOME STATEMENTS

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Interest income $ 82,123

$ 80,591

$ 79,576

$ 76,901

$ 76,481

Interest expense

6,801



7,953



7,961



7,387



6,207

Net interest income

75,322



72,638



71,615



69,514



70,274

Provision for loan losses

950



450



600



965



1,800

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

74,372



72,188



71,015



68,549



68,474

Noninterest income

27,347



28,669



27,976



24,437



24,797

Noninterest expense

51,938



48,910



48,304



47,367



48,235



Net income before income taxes

49,781



51,947



50,687



45,619



45,036

Income tax expense

8,393



8,867



8,594



7,367



6,599



Net income $ 41,388

$ 43,080

$ 42,093

$ 38,252

$ 38,437





































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.30

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.28

$ 0.28

Net income - diluted

0.30



0.32



0.31



0.28



0.28

Cash dividends declared

0.12



0.12



0.12



0.11



0.11

Book Value

9.03



8.87



8.58



8.16



7.77

Market Value $ 35.10

$ 33.33

$ 30.79

$ 28.89

$ 28.85

Shares outstanding - end of period

135,891,755



135,822,456



135,809,224



135,680,420



135,506,266

Average outstanding shares - basic

135,747,381



135,693,901



135,650,599



135,494,254



135,352,408

Average outstanding shares - diluted

136,539,286



136,369,328



136,218,235



136,286,862



136,191,224





































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

2.01 %

2.15 %

2.14 %

2.00 %

2.00 % Return on average equity

13.56



14.46



15.04



14.51



15.18

Return on average tangible equity

15.83



16.96



17.81



17.34



18.38

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.99



3.94



3.98



4.00



4.02

Efficiency ratio

49.75



47.54



47.71



49.46



49.69















































































Year Ended























Dec. 31,

















INCOME STATEMENTS

2019



2018



















Interest income $ 319,192

$ 291,690



















Interest expense

30,102



18,930



















Net interest income

289,090



272,760



















Provision for loan losses

2,965



5,665



















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

286,125



267,095



















Noninterest income

108,428



101,764



















Noninterest expense

196,521



190,684





















Net income before income taxes

198,032



178,175



















Income tax expense

33,220



27,537





















Net income $ 164,812

$ 150,638























































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 1.22

$ 1.11



















Net income - diluted

1.21



1.11



















Cash dividends declared

0.47



0.41



















Book Value

9.03



7.77



















Market Value $ 35.10

$ 28.85



















Shares outstanding - end of period

135,891,755



135,506,266



















Average outstanding shares - basic

135,647,354



135,218,734



















Average outstanding shares - diluted

136,346,019



135,966,028























































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

2.08 %

1.98 %

















Return on average equity

14.37



15.37



















Return on average tangible equity

16.95



18.65



















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.98



3.96



















Efficiency ratio

48.61



49.72





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)









































Quarter Ended







2019



2018

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Balance at beginning of period $ 51,889

$ 51,820

$ 51,585

$ 51,202

$ 50,871

Loans charged off

(834)



(767)



(1,061)



(1,464)



(2,081)

Loan recoveries

494



386



696



882



612

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(340)



(381)



(365)



(582)



(1,469)

Provision for loan losses

950



450



600



965



1,800

Balance at end of period $ 52,499

$ 51,889

$ 51,820

$ 51,585

$ 51,202







































































Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans

1.24 %

1.25 %

1.28 %

1.29 %

1.29 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans

212.02



200.75



190.66



177.41



176.22

Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)

0.03



0.04



0.04



0.06



0.15





































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 63,371

$ 46,300

$ 51,490

$ 45,275

$ 50,379

Substandard

77,284



72,904



74,550



73,158



75,919

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-



Total classified loans $ 140,655

$ 119,204

$ 126,040

$ 118,433

$ 126,298





































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 24,582

$ 25,717

$ 26,408

$ 28,508

$ 27,534

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

26



27



471



472



513

Accruing loans 90 days past due

153



104



300



97



1,008



Total nonperforming loans

24,761



25,848



27,179



29,077



29,055

Foreclosed assets

1,009



1,364



681



647



577



Total nonperforming assets $ 25,770

$ 27,212

$ 27,860

$ 29,724

$ 29,632





































As a % of loans and foreclosed assets

0.61 %

0.66 %

0.69 %

0.74 %

0.75 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.31



0.34



0.35



0.37



0.38





































OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION





























Oil and gas loans $ 119,789

$ 122,908

$ 107,097

$ 107,335

$ 113,536

Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans

2.84 % 2.97 % 2.64 % 2.68 %

2.86 % Classified oil and gas loans

7,041



7,953



3,438



4,255



3,894

Nonaccrual oil and gas loans

481



519



621



669



1,048

Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans

-



-



-



-



-

Allowance for oil and gas loans as a % of oil and gas loans

2.54 % 2.87 % 2.95 % 3.22 %

3.23 %



































CAPITAL RATIOS





























Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

20.06 %

20.05 %

20.04 %

19.86 %

19.47 % Tier 1 capital ratio

20.06



20.05



20.04



19.86



19.47

Total capital ratio

21.13



21.14



21.16



21.00



20.61

Tier 1 leverage

12.60



12.58



12.29



12.08



11.85

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

12.43



12.94



12.31



11.83



11.14

Equity/Assets

14.85



14.85



14.60



13.94



13.62















































































Quarter Ended





2019



2018

NONINTEREST INCOME

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Trust fees $ 7,344

$ 7,051

$ 7,027

$ 6,979

$ 6,915

Service charges on deposits

5,861



5,629



5,374



5,176



5,713

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

7,943



7,728



7,352



6,840



6,962

Real estate mortgage fees

4,216



5,733



4,721



3,474



3,439

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

5



52



676



-



8

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

81



71



53



69



(85)

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

78



235



6



-



5

Interest on loan recoveries

277



575



903



338



332

Other noninterest income

1,542



1,595



1,864



1,561



1,508



Total noninterest income $ 27,347

$ 28,669

$ 27,976

$ 24,437

$ 24,797





































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $

27,175

$ 27,030

$ 25,510

$ 24,960

$ 23,908

Cost related to termination of pension plan

1,700



-



-



973



1,546

Profit sharing expense

2,766



1,520



1,884



1,491



1,839

Net occupancy expense

2,784



2,830



2,779



2,763



2,583

Equipment expense

2,043



2,225



2,331



2,453



2,570

FDIC insurance premiums

-



15



538



538



565

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

2,419



2,627



2,427



2,383



2,589

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,353



2,274



2,302



2,154



2,609

Audit fees

233



341



455



417



291

Printing, stationery and supplies

465



480



502



366



513

Amortization of intangible assets

238



246



264



269



223

Advertising and public relations

1,791



1,745



1,630



1,648



1,805

Operational and other losses

626



507



480



266



337

Software amortization and expense

2,158



1,767



1,783



1,597



1,588

Other noninterest expense

5,187



5,303



5,419



5,089



5,269



Total noninterest expense $ 51,938

$ 48,910

$ 48,304

$ 47,367

$ 48,235





































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 1,732

$ 1,575

$ 1,664

$ 1,819

$ 1,996















































































Year Ended























Dec. 31,

















NONINTEREST INCOME

2019



2018



















Trust fees $ 28,401

$ 28,181



















Service charges on deposits

22,039



21,663



















ATM, interchange and credit card fees

29,863



28,532



















Real estate mortgage fees

18,144



15,157



















Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

733



1,354



















Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

274



116



















Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

319



(147)



















Interest on loan recoveries

2,092



938



















Other noninterest income

6,563



5,970





















Total noninterest income $ 108,428

$ 101,764























































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 104,675

$ 98,140



















Cost related to termination of pension plan

2,673



1,546



















Profit sharing expense

7,661



7,049



















Net occupancy expense

11,156



11,173



















Equipment expense

9,052



10,118



















FDIC insurance premiums

1,091



2,333



















ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

9,856



9,282



















Legal, tax and professional fees

9,082



10,141



















Audit fees

1,445



1,526



















Printing, stationery and supplies

1,812



1,997



















Amortization of intangible assets

1,016



1,272



















Advertising and public relations

6,813



6,664



















Operational and other losses

1,879



2,188



















Software amortization and expense

7,305



6,020



















Other noninterest expense

21,005



21,235





















Total noninterest expense $ 196,521

$ 190,684























































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 6,791

$ 8,993





















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





















































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2019





Sept. 30, 2019







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Fed funds sold $ 1,198

$ 6



2.03 %





$ 3,006

$ 19



2.52 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

54,841



218



1.58









61,465



363



2.34

Taxable securities

2,185,777



14,165



2.59









2,183,930



14,292



2.62

Tax exempt securities

1,243,487



10,695



3.44









1,132,279



10,075



3.56

Loans



4,185,716



58,771



5.57









4,094,235



57,417



5.56

Total interest-earning assets

7,671,019

$ 83,855



4.34 %







7,474,915

$ 82,166



4.36 % Noninterest-earning assets

500,924





















489,446















Total assets

$ 8,171,943



















$ 7,964,361





























































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits

$ 4,336,063

$ 6,052



0.55 %





$ 4,156,850

$ 7,123



0.68 % Fed funds purchased and other borrowings

417,316



749



0.71









388,235



830



0.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,753,379

$ 6,801



0.57 %







4,545,085

$ 7,953



0.69 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,207,508





















2,237,462













Shareholders' equity



1,211,056





















1,181,814















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,171,943



















$ 7,964,361





























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 77,054



3.99 %











$ 74,213



3.94 %





















































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





June 30, 2019





Mar. 31, 2019







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:











































Fed funds sold

$ 5,436

$ 39



2.88 %





$ 4,894

$ 34



2.79 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

107,381



628



2.35









100,258



585



2.36

Taxable securities



2,063,497



13,925



2.70









1,924,863



13,289



2.76

Tax exempt securities

1,169,889



10,615



3.63









1,226,457



11,279



3.68

Loans



4,043,055



56,033



5.56









3,973,108



53,534



5.46

Total interest-earning assets

7,389,258

$ 81,240



4.41 %







7,229,580

$ 78,721



4.42 % Noninterest-earning assets



487,931





















508,368















Total assets

$ 7,877,189



















$ 7,737,948





























































Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits

$ 4,196,123

$ 7,286



0.70 %





$ 4,144,091

$ 6,662



0.65 % Fed funds purchased and other borrowings

378,389



675



0.72









408,641



726



0.72

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,574,512

$ 7,961



0.70 %







4,552,732

$ 7,388



0.66 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,180,361





















2,116,080













Shareholders' equity



1,122,316





















1,069,136















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,877,189



















$ 7,737,948





























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 73,279



3.98 %











$ 71,333



4.00 %





















































Three Months Ended





























Dec. 31, 2018































Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /

































Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:











































Fed funds sold

$ 1,620

$ 10



2.54 %























Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

41,511



240



2.30

























Taxable securities

1,957,638



13,384



2.73

























Tax exempt securities

1,206,728



11,482



3.81

























Loans



3,918,360



53,361



5.40

























Total interest-earning assets

7,125,857

$ 78,477



4.37 %























Noninterest-earning assets

493,244







































Total assets $ 7,619,101





















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits



$ 3,961,582

$ 5,092



0.51 %























Fed funds purchased and other borrowings 484,054



1,115



0.91

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,445,636

$ 6,207



0.55 %























Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,169,069





































Shareholders' equity

1,004,396







































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,619,101





















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 72,270



4.02 %













































































Year Ended





Year Ended





Dec. 31, 2019





Dec. 31, 2018







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:











































Fed funds sold

$ 3,622

$ 98



2.70 %





$ 3,347

$ 70



2.09 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

80,808



1,794



2.22









87,027



1,561



1.79

Taxable securities

2,090,490



55,670



2.66









1,934,160



50,052



2.59

Tax exempt securities

1,192,908



42,664



3.58









1,262,947



47,501



3.76

Loans



4,074,667



225,757



5.54









3,828,040



201,498



5.26

Total interest-earning assets



7,442,495

$ 325,983



4.38 %







7,115,521

$ 300,682



4.23 % Noninterest-earning assets



496,627





















491,211















Total assets $ 7,939,122



















$ 7,606,732





























































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits

$ 4,208,666

$ 27,122



0.64 %





$ 4,052,614

$ 16,945



0.42 % Fed funds purchased and other short term borrowings

398,142



2,980



0.75









418,977



1,984



0.47

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,606,808

$ 30,102



0.65 %







4,471,591

$ 18,929



0.42 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,185,747





















2,154,935













Shareholders' equity



1,146,567





















980,206















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,939,122



















$ 7,606,732





























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 295,881



3.98 %











$ 281,753



3.96 %

















































