First Financial Bankshares Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Results And 33rd Year Of Consecutive Earnings Growth
Jan 23, 2020, 16:01 ET
ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $41.39 million, up $2.95 million or 7.68 percent when compared with earnings of $38.44 million in the same quarter last year. Basic earnings per share were $0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $0.28 in the same quarter a year ago. Included in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.70 million, before income tax, resulting from the Company's completed termination of its defined benefit pension plan (see below for more details).
On April 23, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100 percent stock dividend, which was effective June 3, 2019. All share and per share amounts in this earnings release have been restated to reflect this stock split.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $75.32 million compared with $70.27 million in the same quarter of 2018. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.99 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.94 percent in the third quarter of 2019 and 4.02 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $384 thousand, or two basis points in net interest margin, related to discount accretion from fair value accounting related to the Kingwood and Orange acquisitions. Amounts related to discount accretion for the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018 were $415 thousand (or two basis points) and $491 thousand (or two basis points), respectively.
The provision for loan losses was $950 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $450 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 and $1.80 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.61 percent at December 31, 2019, compared with 0.66 percent at September 30, 2019, and 0.75 percent at December 31, 2018. Classified loans totaled $140.66 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $119.20 million at September 30, 2019, and $126.30 million at December 31, 2018.
Noninterest income increased 10.28 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $27.35 million compared with $24.80 million in the same quarter a year ago. Trust fees were $7.34 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $6.92 million in the same quarter last year. The fair value of Trust assets managed increased to $6.75 billion from $5.60 billion a year ago. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased 14.09 percent to $7.94 million compared with $6.96 million in the same quarter last year due to continued growth in the number of debit cards issued. Real estate mortgage fees increased 22.59 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $4.22 million compared with $3.44 million in the same quarter a year ago due to an increase in the volume of loans originated.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $51.94 million compared to $48.24 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 49.75 percent compared with 49.69 percent in the same quarter last year. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company settled and terminated the remaining portion of its defined benefit pension plan obligation and as a result, recognized $1.70 million, before income tax, in pension settlement expense, a component of noninterest expense. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded $1.55 million, before income tax, in pension settlement expense for a partial settlement of this defined benefit pension obligation. Also included in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a $4.19 million increase in salary and employee benefit costs to $29.94 million compared to $25.75 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to merit-based pay increases and increases in profit sharing expenses. Offsetting these increases in noninterest expenses were reductions in FDIC insurance premiums resulting from credits from prior premiums paid.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income increased 9.41 percent to $164.81 million from $150.64 million in 2018, marking 2019 as the 33rd consecutive year of earnings increases for the Company. Basic earnings per share in 2019 rose to $1.22 from $1.11 in the previous year. Net interest income increased $16.33 million for the year to $289.09 million from $272.76 million a year ago. The provision for loan losses for 2019 totaled $2.97 million compared with $5.67 million in 2018. Noninterest income was $108.43 million in 2019 compared with $101.76 million in 2018. Noninterest expense rose to $196.52 million in 2019 compared with $190.68 million a year ago.
As of December 31, 2019, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $8.26 billion compared with $7.73 billion at December 31, 2018. Loans totaled $4.22 billion at year end compared with loans of $3.98 billion a year ago. Deposits totaled $6.60 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $6.18 billion a year ago. Shareholders' equity rose to $1.23 billion at year end compared with $1.05 billion at December 31, 2018.
"We are pleased to report the 33rd consecutive year of increased earnings for the Company," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO. "We are also excited to welcome The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station to the First Financial family at the beginning of 2020. As we continue to visit with other potential acquisition candidates, we are working diligently on organically growing loans and deposits while reducing expenses to reward our shareholders, customers and employees even more," added Dueser.
About First Financial Bankshares
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, College Station, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
As of
|
2019
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
231,534
|
$
|
198,855
|
$
|
178,345
|
$
|
176,278
|
$
|
207,835
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
47,920
|
31,410
|
128,652
|
197,758
|
40,812
|
Interest-bearing time deposits in banks
|
-
|
-
|
960
|
1,458
|
1,458
|
Fed funds sold
|
3,150
|
-
|
700
|
12,825
|
-
|
Investment securities
|
3,413,317
|
3,397,156
|
3,259,492
|
3,212,812
|
3,158,777
|
Loans
|
4,223,197
|
4,140,815
|
4,063,257
|
4,003,606
|
3,975,308
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(52,499)
|
(51,889)
|
(51,820)
|
(51,585)
|
(51,202)
|
Net loans
|
4,170,698
|
4,088,926
|
4,011,437
|
3,952,021
|
3,924,106
|
Premises and equipment
|
131,022
|
132,367
|
134,322
|
135,321
|
133,421
|
Goodwill
|
171,565
|
171,565
|
171,565
|
171,565
|
171,565
|
Other intangible assets
|
2,102
|
2,340
|
2,586
|
2,850
|
3,118
|
Other assets
|
90,919
|
91,220
|
91,234
|
83,007
|
90,762
|
Total assets
|
$
|
8,262,227
|
$
|
8,113,839
|
$
|
7,979,293
|
$
|
7,945,895
|
$
|
7,731,854
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
2,065,128
|
$
|
2,210,997
|
$
|
2,167,552
|
$
|
2,165,745
|
$
|
2,116,107
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
4,538,678
|
4,186,686
|
4,202,214
|
4,184,996
|
4,064,282
|
Total deposits
|
6,603,806
|
6,397,683
|
6,369,766
|
6,350,741
|
6,180,389
|
Borrowings
|
381,356
|
400,155
|
362,005
|
382,711
|
468,706
|
Other liabilities
|
49,868
|
110,903
|
82,774
|
104,921
|
29,464
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,227,197
|
1,205,098
|
1,164,748
|
1,107,522
|
1,053,295
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
8,262,227
|
$
|
8,113,839
|
$
|
7,979,293
|
$
|
7,945,895
|
$
|
7,731,854
|
Quarter Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
INCOME STATEMENTS
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Interest income
|
$
|
82,123
|
$
|
80,591
|
$
|
79,576
|
$
|
76,901
|
$
|
76,481
|
Interest expense
|
6,801
|
7,953
|
7,961
|
7,387
|
6,207
|
Net interest income
|
75,322
|
72,638
|
71,615
|
69,514
|
70,274
|
Provision for loan losses
|
950
|
450
|
600
|
965
|
1,800
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
74,372
|
72,188
|
71,015
|
68,549
|
68,474
|
Noninterest income
|
27,347
|
28,669
|
27,976
|
24,437
|
24,797
|
Noninterest expense
|
51,938
|
48,910
|
48,304
|
47,367
|
48,235
|
Net income before income taxes
|
49,781
|
51,947
|
50,687
|
45,619
|
45,036
|
Income tax expense
|
8,393
|
8,867
|
8,594
|
7,367
|
6,599
|
Net income
|
$
|
41,388
|
$
|
43,080
|
$
|
42,093
|
$
|
38,252
|
$
|
38,437
|
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|
Net income - basic
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.28
|
Net income - diluted
|
0.30
|
0.32
|
0.31
|
0.28
|
0.28
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.12
|
0.12
|
0.12
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
Book Value
|
9.03
|
8.87
|
8.58
|
8.16
|
7.77
|
Market Value
|
$
|
35.10
|
$
|
33.33
|
$
|
30.79
|
$
|
28.89
|
$
|
28.85
|
Shares outstanding - end of period
|
135,891,755
|
135,822,456
|
135,809,224
|
135,680,420
|
135,506,266
|
Average outstanding shares - basic
|
135,747,381
|
135,693,901
|
135,650,599
|
135,494,254
|
135,352,408
|
Average outstanding shares - diluted
|
136,539,286
|
136,369,328
|
136,218,235
|
136,286,862
|
136,191,224
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
2.01
|
%
|
2.15
|
%
|
2.14
|
%
|
2.00
|
%
|
2.00
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
13.56
|
14.46
|
15.04
|
14.51
|
15.18
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
15.83
|
16.96
|
17.81
|
17.34
|
18.38
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.99
|
3.94
|
3.98
|
4.00
|
4.02
|
Efficiency ratio
|
49.75
|
47.54
|
47.71
|
49.46
|
49.69
|
Year Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
INCOME STATEMENTS
|
2019
|
2018
|
Interest income
|
$
|
319,192
|
$
|
291,690
|
Interest expense
|
30,102
|
18,930
|
Net interest income
|
289,090
|
272,760
|
Provision for loan losses
|
2,965
|
5,665
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
286,125
|
267,095
|
Noninterest income
|
108,428
|
101,764
|
Noninterest expense
|
196,521
|
190,684
|
Net income before income taxes
|
198,032
|
178,175
|
Income tax expense
|
33,220
|
27,537
|
Net income
|
$
|
164,812
|
$
|
150,638
|
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|
Net income - basic
|
$
|
1.22
|
$
|
1.11
|
Net income - diluted
|
1.21
|
1.11
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.47
|
0.41
|
Book Value
|
9.03
|
7.77
|
Market Value
|
$
|
35.10
|
$
|
28.85
|
Shares outstanding - end of period
|
135,891,755
|
135,506,266
|
Average outstanding shares - basic
|
135,647,354
|
135,218,734
|
Average outstanding shares - diluted
|
136,346,019
|
135,966,028
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
2.08
|
%
|
1.98
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
14.37
|
15.37
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
16.95
|
18.65
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.98
|
3.96
|
Efficiency ratio
|
48.61
|
49.72
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
51,889
|
$
|
51,820
|
$
|
51,585
|
$
|
51,202
|
$
|
50,871
|
Loans charged off
|
(834)
|
(767)
|
(1,061)
|
(1,464)
|
(2,081)
|
Loan recoveries
|
494
|
386
|
696
|
882
|
612
|
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
|
(340)
|
(381)
|
(365)
|
(582)
|
(1,469)
|
Provision for loan losses
|
950
|
450
|
600
|
965
|
1,800
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
52,499
|
$
|
51,889
|
$
|
51,820
|
$
|
51,585
|
$
|
51,202
|
Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans
|
1.24
|
%
|
1.25
|
%
|
1.28
|
%
|
1.29
|
%
|
1.29
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans
|
212.02
|
200.75
|
190.66
|
177.41
|
176.22
|
Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)
|
0.03
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
0.06
|
0.15
|
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
|
Special Mention
|
$
|
63,371
|
$
|
46,300
|
$
|
51,490
|
$
|
45,275
|
$
|
50,379
|
Substandard
|
77,284
|
72,904
|
74,550
|
73,158
|
75,919
|
Doubtful
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total classified loans
|
$
|
140,655
|
$
|
119,204
|
$
|
126,040
|
$
|
118,433
|
$
|
126,298
|
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
24,582
|
$
|
25,717
|
$
|
26,408
|
$
|
28,508
|
$
|
27,534
|
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
|
26
|
27
|
471
|
472
|
513
|
Accruing loans 90 days past due
|
153
|
104
|
300
|
97
|
1,008
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
24,761
|
25,848
|
27,179
|
29,077
|
29,055
|
Foreclosed assets
|
1,009
|
1,364
|
681
|
647
|
577
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
25,770
|
$
|
27,212
|
$
|
27,860
|
$
|
29,724
|
$
|
29,632
|
As a % of loans and foreclosed assets
|
0.61
|
%
|
0.66
|
%
|
0.69
|
%
|
0.74
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
As a % of end of period total assets
|
0.31
|
0.34
|
0.35
|
0.37
|
0.38
|
OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION
|
Oil and gas loans
|
$
|
119,789
|
$
|
122,908
|
$
|
107,097
|
$
|
107,335
|
$
|
113,536
|
Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans
|
2.84
|
%
|
2.97
|
%
|
2.64
|
%
|
2.68
|
%
|
2.86
|
%
|
Classified oil and gas loans
|
7,041
|
7,953
|
3,438
|
4,255
|
3,894
|
Nonaccrual oil and gas loans
|
481
|
519
|
621
|
669
|
1,048
|
Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Allowance for oil and gas loans as a % of oil and gas loans
|
2.54
|
%
|
2.87
|
%
|
2.95
|
%
|
3.22
|
%
|
3.23
|
%
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
20.06
|
%
|
20.05
|
%
|
20.04
|
%
|
19.86
|
%
|
19.47
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
20.06
|
20.05
|
20.04
|
19.86
|
19.47
|
Total capital ratio
|
21.13
|
21.14
|
21.16
|
21.00
|
20.61
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
12.60
|
12.58
|
12.29
|
12.08
|
11.85
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|
12.43
|
12.94
|
12.31
|
11.83
|
11.14
|
Equity/Assets
|
14.85
|
14.85
|
14.60
|
13.94
|
13.62
|
Quarter Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Trust fees
|
$
|
7,344
|
$
|
7,051
|
$
|
7,027
|
$
|
6,979
|
$
|
6,915
|
Service charges on deposits
|
5,861
|
5,629
|
5,374
|
5,176
|
5,713
|
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
|
7,943
|
7,728
|
7,352
|
6,840
|
6,962
|
Real estate mortgage fees
|
4,216
|
5,733
|
4,721
|
3,474
|
3,439
|
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|
5
|
52
|
676
|
-
|
8
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
|
81
|
71
|
53
|
69
|
(85)
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
|
78
|
235
|
6
|
-
|
5
|
Interest on loan recoveries
|
277
|
575
|
903
|
338
|
332
|
Other noninterest income
|
1,542
|
1,595
|
1,864
|
1,561
|
1,508
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
27,347
|
$
|
28,669
|
$
|
27,976
|
$
|
24,437
|
$
|
24,797
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
|
27,175
|
$
|
27,030
|
$
|
25,510
|
$
|
24,960
|
$
|
23,908
|
Cost related to termination of pension plan
|
1,700
|
-
|
-
|
973
|
1,546
|
Profit sharing expense
|
2,766
|
1,520
|
1,884
|
1,491
|
1,839
|
Net occupancy expense
|
2,784
|
2,830
|
2,779
|
2,763
|
2,583
|
Equipment expense
|
2,043
|
2,225
|
2,331
|
2,453
|
2,570
|
FDIC insurance premiums
|
-
|
15
|
538
|
538
|
565
|
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
|
2,419
|
2,627
|
2,427
|
2,383
|
2,589
|
Legal, tax and professional fees
|
2,353
|
2,274
|
2,302
|
2,154
|
2,609
|
Audit fees
|
233
|
341
|
455
|
417
|
291
|
Printing, stationery and supplies
|
465
|
480
|
502
|
366
|
513
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
238
|
246
|
264
|
269
|
223
|
Advertising and public relations
|
1,791
|
1,745
|
1,630
|
1,648
|
1,805
|
Operational and other losses
|
626
|
507
|
480
|
266
|
337
|
Software amortization and expense
|
2,158
|
1,767
|
1,783
|
1,597
|
1,588
|
Other noninterest expense
|
5,187
|
5,303
|
5,419
|
5,089
|
5,269
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
51,938
|
$
|
48,910
|
$
|
48,304
|
$
|
47,367
|
$
|
48,235
|
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
|
$
|
1,732
|
$
|
1,575
|
$
|
1,664
|
$
|
1,819
|
$
|
1,996
|
Year Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
2019
|
2018
|
Trust fees
|
$
|
28,401
|
$
|
28,181
|
Service charges on deposits
|
22,039
|
21,663
|
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
|
29,863
|
28,532
|
Real estate mortgage fees
|
18,144
|
15,157
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
|
733
|
1,354
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
|
274
|
116
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
|
319
|
(147)
|
Interest on loan recoveries
|
2,092
|
938
|
Other noninterest income
|
6,563
|
5,970
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
108,428
|
$
|
101,764
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
|
$
|
104,675
|
$
|
98,140
|
Cost related to termination of pension plan
|
2,673
|
1,546
|
Profit sharing expense
|
7,661
|
7,049
|
Net occupancy expense
|
11,156
|
11,173
|
Equipment expense
|
9,052
|
10,118
|
FDIC insurance premiums
|
1,091
|
2,333
|
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
|
9,856
|
9,282
|
Legal, tax and professional fees
|
9,082
|
10,141
|
Audit fees
|
1,445
|
1,526
|
Printing, stationery and supplies
|
1,812
|
1,997
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,016
|
1,272
|
Advertising and public relations
|
6,813
|
6,664
|
Operational and other losses
|
1,879
|
2,188
|
Software amortization and expense
|
7,305
|
6,020
|
Other noninterest expense
|
21,005
|
21,235
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
196,521
|
$
|
190,684
|
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
|
$
|
6,791
|
$
|
8,993
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
Sept. 30, 2019
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Fed funds sold
|
$
|
1,198
|
$
|
6
|
2.03
|
%
|
$
|
3,006
|
$
|
19
|
2.52
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
54,841
|
218
|
1.58
|
61,465
|
363
|
2.34
|
Taxable securities
|
2,185,777
|
14,165
|
2.59
|
2,183,930
|
14,292
|
2.62
|
Tax exempt securities
|
1,243,487
|
10,695
|
3.44
|
1,132,279
|
10,075
|
3.56
|
Loans
|
4,185,716
|
58,771
|
5.57
|
4,094,235
|
57,417
|
5.56
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
7,671,019
|
$
|
83,855
|
4.34
|
%
|
7,474,915
|
$
|
82,166
|
4.36
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
500,924
|
489,446
|
Total assets
|
$
|
8,171,943
|
$
|
7,964,361
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
4,336,063
|
$
|
6,052
|
0.55
|
%
|
$
|
4,156,850
|
$
|
7,123
|
0.68
|
%
|
Fed funds purchased and other borrowings
|
417,316
|
749
|
0.71
|
388,235
|
830
|
0.85
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
4,753,379
|
$
|
6,801
|
0.57
|
%
|
4,545,085
|
$
|
7,953
|
0.69
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
2,207,508
|
2,237,462
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,211,056
|
1,181,814
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
8,171,943
|
$
|
7,964,361
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
$
|
77,054
|
3.99
|
%
|
$
|
74,213
|
3.94
|
%
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2019
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Fed funds sold
|
$
|
5,436
|
$
|
39
|
2.88
|
%
|
$
|
4,894
|
$
|
34
|
2.79
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
107,381
|
628
|
2.35
|
100,258
|
585
|
2.36
|
Taxable securities
|
2,063,497
|
13,925
|
2.70
|
1,924,863
|
13,289
|
2.76
|
Tax exempt securities
|
1,169,889
|
10,615
|
3.63
|
1,226,457
|
11,279
|
3.68
|
Loans
|
4,043,055
|
56,033
|
5.56
|
3,973,108
|
53,534
|
5.46
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
7,389,258
|
$
|
81,240
|
4.41
|
%
|
7,229,580
|
$
|
78,721
|
4.42
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
487,931
|
508,368
|
Total assets
|
$
|
7,877,189
|
$
|
7,737,948
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
4,196,123
|
$
|
7,286
|
0.70
|
%
|
$
|
4,144,091
|
$
|
6,662
|
0.65
|
%
|
Fed funds purchased and other borrowings
|
378,389
|
675
|
0.72
|
408,641
|
726
|
0.72
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
4,574,512
|
$
|
7,961
|
0.70
|
%
|
4,552,732
|
$
|
7,388
|
0.66
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
2,180,361
|
2,116,080
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,122,316
|
1,069,136
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
7,877,189
|
$
|
7,737,948
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
$
|
73,279
|
3.98
|
%
|
$
|
71,333
|
4.00
|
%
|
Three Months Ended
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Fed funds sold
|
$
|
1,620
|
$
|
10
|
2.54
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
41,511
|
240
|
2.30
|
Taxable securities
|
1,957,638
|
13,384
|
2.73
|
Tax exempt securities
|
1,206,728
|
11,482
|
3.81
|
Loans
|
3,918,360
|
53,361
|
5.40
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
7,125,857
|
$
|
78,477
|
4.37
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
493,244
|
Total assets
|
$
|
7,619,101
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
3,961,582
|
$
|
5,092
|
0.51
|
%
|
Fed funds purchased and other borrowings
|
484,054
|
1,115
|
0.91
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
4,445,636
|
$
|
6,207
|
0.55
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
2,169,069
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,004,396
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
7,619,101
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
$
|
72,270
|
4.02
|
%
|
Year Ended
|
Year Ended
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Average
|
Tax Equivalent
|
Yield /
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Fed funds sold
|
$
|
3,622
|
$
|
98
|
2.70
|
%
|
$
|
3,347
|
$
|
70
|
2.09
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
80,808
|
1,794
|
2.22
|
87,027
|
1,561
|
1.79
|
Taxable securities
|
2,090,490
|
55,670
|
2.66
|
1,934,160
|
50,052
|
2.59
|
Tax exempt securities
|
1,192,908
|
42,664
|
3.58
|
1,262,947
|
47,501
|
3.76
|
Loans
|
4,074,667
|
225,757
|
5.54
|
3,828,040
|
201,498
|
5.26
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
7,442,495
|
$
|
325,983
|
4.38
|
%
|
7,115,521
|
$
|
300,682
|
4.23
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
496,627
|
491,211
|
Total assets
|
$
|
7,939,122
|
$
|
7,606,732
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
$
|
4,208,666
|
$
|
27,122
|
0.64
|
%
|
$
|
4,052,614
|
$
|
16,945
|
0.42
|
%
|
Fed funds purchased and other short term borrowings
|
398,142
|
2,980
|
0.75
|
418,977
|
1,984
|
0.47
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
4,606,808
|
$
|
30,102
|
0.65
|
%
|
4,471,591
|
$
|
18,929
|
0.42
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
2,185,747
|
2,154,935
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,146,567
|
980,206
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
7,939,122
|
$
|
7,606,732
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
$
|
295,881
|
3.98
|
%
|
$
|
281,753
|
3.96
|
%
