First Financial Bankshares Announces Promotion of Christoferson to Executive Vice President of Marketing

"Will continues to show his management and leadership abilities and has elevated our marketing program," said Butler. "He is certainly an asset to our company and his knowledge and expertise will be instrumental to further our five- and ten-year visions as we continue to grow. We congratulate Will on this well-deserved promotion and look forward to watching his continued success."

Before joining First Financial in 2018, Christoferson spent nearly a decade at a large bank specializing in consumer, small business, and commercial lending with an expertise in marketing and business development. He is an Abilene native and holds a bachelor of fine arts degree from Abilene Christian University. He serves on the board of directors for United Way of Abilene and the Center for Contemporary Arts and is a graduate of Leadership Abilene Class of 2019. Christoferson's other civic involvement includes the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, and the Screen Actors Guild Foundation for Artists.

About First Financial Bankshares

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with eight locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

