FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $52.27 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to earnings of $55.31 million for the same quarter a year ago and $66.66 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $0.39 for the same quarter a year ago and $0.47 for the linked quarter.

"This quarter was impacted by a $21.55 million credit loss believed to be due to fraudulent activity associated with a commercial borrower. We have reviewed our portfolio to look for systemic issues and believe this to be isolated. We have initiated legal action and are continuing to work with law enforcement. Despite this setback, our core earnings trends remain positive, with year-to-date earnings growth of nearly 12 percent compared to 2024." said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are optimistic as we move into the final quarter of the year and will remain focused on liquidating the collateral of the loan and moving the bank forward with continued growth and profitability by keeping our customers, shareholders, and employees first."

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $127.00 million compared to $107.11 million in the same quarter last year and $123.73 million for the second quarter of 2025. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.80 percent for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 3.50 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.81 percent in the second quarter of 2025. Average interest-earning assets were $13.60 billion for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $12.48 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $24.44 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $6.12 million and $3.13 million for the third quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2025, respectively. On September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $105.96 million, or 1.29 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $99.94 million, or 1.29 percent of loans at September 30, 2024. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $8.84 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $8.00 million at September 30, 2024.

For the third quarter of 2025, net charge-offs totaled $22.34 million compared to net charge-offs of $786 thousand for the third quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.71 percent at September 30, 2025, versus 0.79 percent at June 30, 2025 and 0.83 percent at September 30, 2024. Classified loans totaled $252.96 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $229.92 million at September 30, 2024.

Third quarter provision and charge offs were impacted by the aforementioned $21.55 million charge off of a commercial loan relationship. While we are pursuing all possible avenues of recovery, the amount and timing of any potential recovery cannot currently be determined.   

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $34.26 million compared to $32.36 million for the third quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

  • Mortgage income increased to $4.38 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $3.36 million for the third quarter of 2024 due to improved origination volume related to lower interest rates and the strategic restructuring of the mortgage lending team. 
  • Trust fee income increased $1.26 million to $12.95 million, or 10.74 percent, compared to trust fee income of $11.69 million in the third quarter of 2024. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in assets under management to $12.05 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $10.86 billion at September 30, 2024.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $73.67 million compared to $66.01 million for the third quarter of 2024.  Notable changes for the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $42.61 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $37.50 million in the third quarter of 2024.  The increase from the prior year is related primarily to increases of $3.12 million in salaries and $1.47 million in officer bonus and incentive accruals related to annualized earnings growth.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $2.55 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 largely due to increases in software amortization and other operational losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 44.74 percent for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 46.45 percent for the third quarter of 2024. The improvement from the same period in the prior year is primarily due to the increase in net interest income. 

As of September 30, 2025, consolidated total assets were $14.84 billion compared to $13.58 billion at September 30, 2024. Loans totaled $8.24 billion at September 30, 2025, compared with loans of $7.72 billion at September 30, 2024.  During the third quarter of 2025, loans grew $168.68 million, or 8.29 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2025, balances. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $12.90 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $11.81 billion at September 30, 2024.  During the third quarter of 2025, core deposits and repurchase agreements grew $250.45 million, or 7.95 percent annualized, when compared to June 30, 2025, balances. We also held $150.00 million of ICS one-way deposits as of September 30, 2025, that we were able to obtain at an attractive rate.  No ICS one-way deposits were outstanding at June 30, 2025.  

Shareholders' equity was $1.83 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $1.66 billion at September 30, 2024, respectively.   The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $308.58 million at September 30, 2025, compared to an unrealized loss of $373.46 million at June 30, 2025 and $329.82 million at September 30, 2024.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices;, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the accuracy of our estimates of future credit losses; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and  acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 


(In thousands, except share and per share data)





As of




2025



2024


ASSETS


Sept. 30,



June 30,



 Mar. 31, 



 Dec. 31, 



 Sept. 30, 


Cash and due from banks

$

237,466


$

264,000


$

232,943


$

259,996


$

296,188


Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks


401,580



435,612



682,362



503,417



287,476


Federal funds sold


11,750



8,750



11,750



-



-


Investment securities


5,260,813



4,886,548



4,760,431



4,617,759



4,612,299


Loans, held-for-investment


8,243,625



8,074,944



7,945,611



7,913,098



7,723,191


Allowance for credit losses


(105,958)



(102,792)



(101,080)



(98,325)



(99,936)


Net loans, held-for-investment 


8,137,667



7,972,152



7,844,531



7,814,773



7,623,255


Loans, held-for-sale


26,015



33,233



14,348



8,235



20,114


Premises and equipment, net


149,651



148,999



150,589



151,904



151,204


Goodwill


313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481


Other intangible assets


257



343



428



523



671


Other assets


302,848



313,723



301,251



309,330



278,244


Total assets

$

14,841,528


$

14,376,841


$

14,312,114


$

13,979,418


$

13,582,932


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,446,262


$

3,439,059


$

3,356,553


$

3,348,041


$

3,303,143


Interest-bearing deposits


9,399,986



9,009,357



9,110,218



8,751,133



8,452,718


Total deposits


12,846,248



12,448,416



12,466,771



12,099,174



11,755,861


Repurchase agreements


50,646



48,026



56,606



61,416



57,557


Borrowings


21,956



22,153



26,978



135,603



25,978


Trade date payable


-



24,965



-



-



5,416


Other liabilities


92,410



95,929



81,498



76,665



75,929


Shareholders' equity


1,830,268



1,737,352



1,680,261



1,606,560



1,662,191


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,841,528


$

14,376,841


$

14,312,114


$

13,979,418


$

13,582,932





Quarter Ended




2025



2024


INCOME STATEMENTS


Sept. 30,



June 30,



 Mar. 31, 



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,


Interest income

$

179,692


$

172,810


$

167,110


$

165,792


$

159,958


Interest expense


52,691



49,080



48,321



49,675



52,849


Net interest income


127,001



123,730



118,789



116,117



107,109


Provision for credit losses


24,435



3,132



3,528



1,003



6,123


Net interest income after provision for credit losses


102,566



120,598



115,261



115,114



100,986


Noninterest income


34,264



32,873



30,230



30,977



32,362


Noninterest expense


73,666



71,735



70,335



70,099



66,012


Net income before income taxes


63,164



81,736



75,156



75,992



67,336


Income tax expense


10,897



15,078



13,810



13,671



12,028


Net income

$

52,267


$

66,658


$

61,346


$

62,321


$

55,308


















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 
















Net income - basic

$

0.37


$

0.47


$

0.43


$

0.44


$

0.39


Net income - diluted


0.36



0.47



0.43



0.43



0.39


Cash dividends declared


0.19



0.19



0.18



0.18



0.18


Book value


12.78



12.14



11.75



11.24



11.63


Tangible book value


10.59



9.95



9.55



9.04



9.43


Market value


33.65



35.98



35.92



36.05



37.01


Shares outstanding - end of period


143,188,051



143,077,619



143,019,433



142,944,704



142,906,070


Average outstanding shares - basic


143,105,224



143,023,544



142,949,514



142,898,110



142,853,215


Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,474,169



143,378,505



143,355,148



143,352,067



143,188,857




PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets


1.44

%


1.89

%


1.78

%


1.81

%


1.66

%

Return on average equity


11.85



15.82



15.12



15.17



14.00


Return on average tangible equity


14.44



19.43



18.68



18.78



17.49


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.80



3.81



3.74



3.67



3.50


Efficiency ratio


44.74



44.97



46.36



46.81



46.45





Nine Months Ended












Sept. 30,











INCOME STATEMENTS


2025



2024











Interest income

$

519,612


$

463,126











Interest expense


150,092



152,502











Net interest income


369,520



310,624











Provision for credit losses


31,095



12,817











Net interest income after provisions for credit losses


338,425



297,807











Noninterest income


97,366



93,012











Noninterest expense


215,736



194,965











Net income before income taxes


220,055



195,854











Income tax expense


39,785



34,664











Net income

$

180,270


$

161,190



























PER COMMON SHARE DATA 
















Net income - basic

$

1.26


$

1.13











Net income - diluted


1.26



1.13











Cash dividends declared


0.56



0.54











Book value


12.78



11.63











Tangible book value


10.59



9.43











Market value

$

33.65


$

37.01











Shares outstanding - end of period


143,188,051



142,906,070











Average outstanding shares - basic


143,026,664



142,797,621











Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,422,534



143,159,652













PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets


1.70

%


1.63

%










Return on average equity


14.22



14.28











Return on average tangible equity


17.46



18.04











Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.79



3.44











Efficiency ratio


45.33



47.39











FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



Quarter Ended






2025






2024

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


Sept. 30,



June 30,



 Mar. 31, 



 Dec. 31, 



 Sept. 30, 

Balance at beginning of period

$

102,792


$

101,080


$

98,325


$

99,936


$

95,170

Loans charged-off


(22,612)



(1,189)



(946)



(2,184)



(1,279)

Loan recoveries


272



469



710



243



493

Net recoveries (charge-offs)


(22,340)



(720)



(236)



(1,941)



(786)

Provision for loan losses


25,506



2,432



2,991



330



5,552

Balance at end of period

$

105,958


$

102,792


$

101,080


$

98,325


$

99,936
















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS















Balance at beginning of period

$

9,914


$

9,214


$

8,677


$

8,004


$

7,433

Provision for unfunded commitments


(1,072)



700



537



673



571

Balance at end of period

$

8,842


$

9,914


$

9,214


$

8,677


$

8,004
















Allowance for loan losses /















period-end loans held-for-investment


1.29 %



1.27 %



1.27 %



1.24 %



1.29 %

Allowance for loan losses /















nonperforming loans


187.39



162.60



164.16



158.02



156.44

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans















(annualized)


1.07



0.04



0.01



0.10



0.04

















As of 



2025



2024

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT


Sept. 30,



June 30,



 Mar. 31, 



Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30, 

Commercial:















C&I

$

1,174,770


$

1,202,151


$

1,144,429


$

1,176,993


$

1,175,774

Municipal


347,559



306,140



338,303



369,246



333,732

Total Commercial


1,522,329



1,508,291



1,482,732



1,546,239



1,509,506

Agricultural


88,820



86,133



90,186



95,543



83,269

Real Estate:















Construction & Development


1,214,649



1,172,834



1,098,069



1,054,603



1,013,810

Farm


322,710



302,969



331,464



339,665



315,720

Non-Owner Occupied CRE


802,675



746,341



753,898



805,566



825,928

Owner Occupied CRE


1,119,425



1,124,610



1,142,618



1,083,100



1,086,750

Residential


2,308,708



2,286,220



2,217,740



2,196,767



2,112,196

Total Real Estate


5,768,167



5,632,974



5,543,789



5,479,701



5,354,404

Consumer:















Auto


718,501



698,897



679,189



638,560



618,103

Non-Auto


145,808



148,649



149,715



153,055



157,909

Total Consumer


864,309



847,546



828,904



791,615



776,012
















Total loans held-for-investment

$

8,243,625


$

8,074,944


$

7,945,611


$

7,913,098


$

7,723,191
















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION















Special Mention

$

76,647


$

62,774


$

46,103


$

42,563


$

41,362

Substandard


176,311



194,291



199,509



191,288



188,561

Doubtful


-



-



-



-



-

Total classified loans

$

252,958


$

257,065


$

245,612


$

233,851


$

229,923
















NONPERFORMING ASSETS















Nonaccrual loans

$

56,394


$

63,142


$

60,430


$

61,938


$

63,378

Accruing loans 90 days past due


151



77



1,143



287



504

Total nonperforming loans


56,545



63,219



61,573



62,225



63,882

Foreclosed assets


1,997



489



115



871



535

Total nonperforming assets

$

58,542


$

63,708


$

61,688


$

63,096


$

64,417
















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets


0.71

%


0.79

%


0.78

%


0.80

%


0.83 %

As a % of end of period total assets


0.39



0.44



0.43



0.45



0.47

















Quarter Ended



2025



2024

CAPITAL RATIOS


Sept. 30,



June 30,



 Mar. 31, 



Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30, 

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio


19.10

%


19.16 %



19.12

%


18.83

%


18.83 %

Tier 1 capital ratio


19.10



19.16



19.12



18.83



18.83

Total capital ratio


20.29



20.35



20.31



20.00



20.03

Tier 1 leverage ratio


12.34



12.61



12.46



12.49



12.53

Tangible common equity ratio


10.44



10.12



9.76



9.46



10.16

Equity/Assets ratio


12.33



12.08



11.74



11.49



12.24

















Quarter Ended



2025



2024

NONINTEREST INCOME


 Sept. 30, 



 June 30, 



 Mar. 31, 



Dec. 31,



 Sept. 30, 

Trust fees

$

12,950


$

12,746


$

12,653


$

12,662


$

11,694

Service charges on deposits


6,447



6,126



6,177



6,306



6,428

Debit card fees


5,333



5,218



4,967



5,506



5,528

Credit card fees


699



707



577



617



617

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


4,375



4,126



2,832



3,009



3,359

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets


(122)



200



(35)



36



(30)

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


-



6



-



214



267

Loan recoveries


1,664



810



574



433



1,359

Other noninterest income


2,918



2,934



2,485



2,194



3,140

Total noninterest income

$

34,264


$

32,873


$

30,230


$

30,977


$

32,362
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

40,681


$

39,834


$

39,157


$

37,996


$

35,262

Profit sharing expense


1,924



2,741



2,985



3,648



2,235

Net occupancy expense


3,545



3,600



3,720



3,753



3,738

Equipment expense


2,395



2,478



2,321



2,305



2,291

FDIC insurance premiums


1,635



1,585



1,575



1,511



1,514

Debit card expense


3,512



3,308



3,373



3,220



3,248

Legal, tax and professional fees


3,332



3,143



3,067



3,751



3,865

Audit fees


536



463



451



423



582

Printing, stationery and supplies


456



473



482



293



199

Amortization of intangible assets


86



86



95



147



157

Advertising, meals and public relations


1,714



1,653



1,677



1,642



1,466

Operational and other losses


1,957



720



540



863



955

Software amortization and expense


4,280



4,020



3,732



3,648



3,712

Other noninterest expense


7,613



7,631



7,160



6,899



6,788

Total noninterest expense

$

73,666


$

71,735


$

70,335


$

70,099


$

66,012
















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT 

$

3,406


$

2,926


$

2,700


$

2,673


$

2,628

















Nine Months Ended











Sept. 30,










NONINTEREST INCOME


2025



2024










Trust fees

$

38,349


$

34,787










Service charges on deposits


18,749



18,683










Debit card fees


15,519



15,564










Credit card fees


1,983



1,920










Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


11,333



10,174










Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets


43



(88)










Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


6



269










Loan recoveries


3,048



2,578










Other noninterest income


8,336



9,125










Total noninterest income

$

97,366


$

93,012

























NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

119,672


$

105,834










Profit sharing expense


7,650



5,818










Net occupancy expense


10,865



10,826










Equipment expense


7,194



6,761










FDIC insurance premiums


4,795



4,987










Debit card expense


10,193



9,548










Legal, tax and professional fees


9,541



10,408










Audit fees


1,450



1,368










Printing, stationery and supplies


1,411



1,071










Amortization of intangible assets


266



471










Advertising, meals and public relations


5,047



4,387










Operational and other losses


3,217



2,878










Software amortization and expense


12,032



9,875










Other noninterest expense


22,403



20,733










Total noninterest expense

$

215,736


$

194,965

























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT 

$

9,032


$

7,773










FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)




















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2025

June 30, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield/



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:


















Federal funds sold

$

10,711


$

130



4.82

%

$

9,397


$

113



4.84 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


216,739



2,387



4.37



379,364



4,191



4.43

Taxable securities


3,560,347



26,539



2.98



3,470,028



25,242



2.91

Tax-exempt securities


1,564,767



12,906



3.30



1,433,498



10,811



3.02

Loans


8,249,113



141,136



6.79



8,045,340



135,378



6.75

Total interest-earning assets


13,601,677


$

183,098



5.34

%


13,337,627


$

175,735



5.28 %

Noninterest-earning assets


826,660









826,635







Total assets

$

14,428,337








$

14,164,262







Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Deposits

$

9,051,463


$

52,010



2.28

%

$

8,923,737


$

48,730



2.19 %

Repurchase Agreements


50,051



210



1.66



54,482



221



1.63

Borrowings


56,198



471



3.33



26,557



128



1.93

Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,157,712


$

52,691



2.28

%


9,004,776


$

49,079



2.19 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,419,378









3,383,851







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

101,268









85,745







Shareholders' equity


1,749,979









1,689,890







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,428,337








$

14,164,262

























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

130,407



3.80

%




$

126,656



3.81 %




















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield/



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:


















Federal funds sold

$

7,596


$

90



4.81

%

$

1,895


$

23



4.90 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


286,040



3,174



4.50



308,118



3,578



4.62

Taxable securities


3,506,035



25,034



2.86



3,320,754



21,896



2.64

Tax-exempt securities


1,407,440



9,912



2.82



1,425,934



9,858



2.77

Loans


7,952,946



131,600



6.71



7,806,860



133,110



6.78

Total interest-earning assets


13,160,057


$

169,810



5.23

%


12,863,561


$

168,465



5.21 %

Noninterest-earning assets


830,055









824,757







Total assets

$

13,990,112








$

13,688,318







Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Deposits

$

8,882,040


$

47,549



2.17

%


8,523,405


$

49,139



2.29 %

Repurchase Agreements


53,920



209



1.57



63,350



271



1.70

Borrowings


74,561



563



3.06



39,709



265



2.65

Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,010,521


$

48,321



2.17

%


8,626,464


$

49,675



2.29 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,265,838









3,348,062







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

68,218









79,271







Shareholders' equity


1,645,535









1,634,521







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,990,112








$

13,688,318

























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

121,489



3.74

%




$

118,790



3.67 %




















Three Months Ended










Sept. 30, 2024











Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /












Balance



Interest



Rate










Interest-earning assets:


















Federal funds sold

$

2,901


$

43



5.84

%









Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


200,756



2,716



5.38










Taxable securities


3,211,490



19,866



2.47










Tax-exempt securities


1,418,214



9,742



2.75










Loans


7,643,238



130,220



6.78










Total interest-earning assets


12,476,599


$

162,587



5.18

%









Noninterest-earning assets


817,757
















Total assets

$

13,294,356
















Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Deposits

$

8,240,938


$

51,994



2.51

%









Repurchase Agreements


100,892



740



2.92










Borrowings


24,670



116



1.87










Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,366,500


$

52,850



2.51

%









Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,279,486
















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

76,274
















Shareholders' equity


1,572,096
















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,294,356


































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

109,737



3.50

%




























Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


Sept. 30, 2025

Sept. 30, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:


















Federal funds sold

$

9,240


$

334



4.83

%

$

3,990


$

174



5.83 %

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks


293,984



9,752



4.44



235,018



9,664



5.49

Taxable securities


3,512,304



76,816



2.92



3,279,251



59,730



2.43

Tax exempt securities


1,469,158



33,629



3.05



1,419,138



29,266



2.75

Loans


8,083,638



408,113



6.75



7,418,808



372,066



6.70

Total interest-earning assets


13,368,324


$

528,644



5.29

%


12,356,205


$

470,900



5.09 %

Noninterest-earning assets


826,449









846,019







Total assets

$

14,194,773








$

13,202,224







Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Deposits

$

8,953,017


$

148,291



2.21

%

$

8,047,136


$

145,661



2.42 %

Repurchase Agreements


52,801



641



1.62



209,907



5,197



3.31

Borrowings


52,380



1,160



2.96



60,058



1,645



3.66

Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,058,198


$

150,092



2.22

%


8,317,101


$

152,503



2.45 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,356,999









3,305,289







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

85,148









71,642







Shareholders' equity


1,694,428









1,508,192







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,194,773








$

13,202,224

























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

378,552



3.79

%




$

318,397



3.44 %





































SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

