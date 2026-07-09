FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES RENAMES WEALTH COMPANY TO FIRST FINANCIAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT

ABILENE, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) has announced that its wealth services company, formerly known as First Financial Trust, is now operating as First Financial Wealth Management. The name change takes effect immediately and will be reflected across all communications, locations, and materials over the coming months.

The change is a clarification, not a restructuring. The team, services, locations, and leadership remain unchanged. First Financial Wealth Management continues to offer investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration, mineral management, real property management, and fiduciary services across nine Texas markets, the same offerings the Company has had since 1927.

"First Financial Trust was a name that no longer told our full story," said David Bailey, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares. "Our clients trust us with their investment portfolios, their family ranches, their mineral rights, and the legacy they want to leave behind. First Financial Wealth Management reflects the breadth of what we do each day, and what we have always done, for families across generations."

The updated name better reflects the full range of services First Financial has provided its clients for generations, including investment management and retirement planning, as well as mineral management, real property, and estate administration. First Financial Wealth Management unifies the bank and its wealth services under a single, clear identity, making it easier for clients and communities to understand everything available to them.

"First Financial Wealth Management is the right name for a narrative that has been unfolding for decades. We have always been a full-service wealth partner. The refreshed name better reflects how we work with clients, and how we have been serving them for almost a century," said Lon Biebighauser, President of First Financial Wealth Management.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc., is a financial holding company that, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. First Financial Bankshares, Inc., also operates First Financial Wealth Management, with nine locations, and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, Inc., please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the management of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company"), as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.