First Financial Introduces Yellow Cardinal Advisory Group with Expanded Wealth Management Services

CINCINNATI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) is announcing a new name for its Wealth Management division – Yellow Cardinal Advisory Group, reflecting the group's deep expertise, unique blend of sophisticated solutions, and the spirit of individuality that characterizes its clients. Yellow Cardinal's debut also includes the launch of expanded capabilities in business succession planning and fixed income investments.

"Just as a yellow cardinal is unique in nature, the Yellow Cardinal brand expresses our aim to help clients live a one in a million life, with tailored wealth management solutions to help them reach their personal and business financial goals," said Greg Harris, president of Yellow Cardinal.

Already with $3.3 billion under management and care, and another $1.7 billion in its retail brokerage platform, Yellow Cardinal is a well-established team of experienced wealth management professionals that will continue to enjoy strong financial backing as a division of First Financial Bank.

Harris explained that Yellow Cardinal stands apart because of its distinctly broad set of wealth management offerings and its close relationship with First Financial Bank. Yellow Cardinal offers business succession planning, personal financial planning, investment management, trust and estate management, retail brokerage and corporate retirement plan services. The group's new capabilities in succession planning position it particularly well to help business leaders.

"Unfortunately, many company owners do not have a succession plan, exit strategy, or even a personal financial plan," Harris said. "Some delay their long-term planning because of the time and effort required to find the right advisor. The Yellow Cardinal advantage is our ability to provide comprehensive, seamless support for individuals across a wide range of financial services, including our wealth management solutions and First Financial's full spectrum of banking services. From a business line of credit all the way through legacy planning, we can handle all of those needs under one roof."

Yellow Cardinal Advisory Group is built on over 90 years of history in investment advisory services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Yellow Cardinal serves clients nationwide. More information is available at yellowcardinaladvisors.com.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $16.3 billion in assets, $9.3 billion in loans, $12.9 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. Thes3e business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.4 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. The Company operated 139 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

