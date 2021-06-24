First Financial Sees 225% Increase in Site Search Usage with Yext Answers

First Financial's switch from the outdated keyword search on its legacy website to Yext's advanced natural language processing (NLP)-powered search allowed the bank to improve upon its site search experience for clients. Now, when clients use the site's Answers search bar to discover advisors near them, banking center information, how to apply for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more, they are served official, actionable answers instead of a list of blue links.

"Our website is the front gate to our digital experience — the 'main branch' that everybody can access," said Joe Minham, Digital Product Manager at First Financial. "We want to provide everything that people need right there, so they can continue on that personal journey of discovery. Our site search, powered by Yext Answers, is one of the key differentiators that help our clients get what they need as fast as possible, while also increasing conversions and providing us with valuable consumer insights."

With Answers, First Financial gained higher visibility into its clients' most frequent searches — especially important during the pandemic. For example, certificate of deposit (CD) rates were a popular search, prompting the bank to add that information to its website for a more helpful and seamless client experience.

After using Yext for five months, First Financial saw a 272% increase in site visits and a 225% increase in site search usage compared to the same period in the prior year. In the first year since launch, the bank has seen a 27% click-through rate on its site search results.

"The financial services industry has long understood the importance of the digital client experience, but, for many banks, just the thought of overhauling their website can be overwhelming," said Shane Closser, Head of Industry for Financial Services at Yext. "First Financial's success with Answers is evidence that by investing in better, faster, and cheaper search, banks can transform their client experience and see immediate results."

Read more about Yext's work with First Financial here.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $16.2 billion in assets, $9.9 billion in loans, $12.6 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.1 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Company operated 143 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

