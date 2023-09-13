First Finished Products Made With Recycled Styrene Generated Through Pyrowave Technology

News provided by

Pyrowave

13 Sep, 2023, 06:44 ET

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyrowave, a Canadian technology company, is proud to announce that Michelin and Knauf Industries have successfully produced batches of finished elastomer and plastic products incorporating 100% styrene from plastic waste recycled in Canada using Pyrowave technology. The tests performed on the resulting elastomers demonstrated quality and intrinsic properties identical to those of elastomers made from virgin fossil-sourced materials.

Tests for Future Incorporation of Recycled Content in Tires
Continue Reading
Pyrowave Logo
Pyrowave Logo

Michelin, a key player in sustainable mobility, has produced a four-ton prototype batch of styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) in their Bassens plant in France. The SBR was produced using 100% styrene recycled by Pyrowave and has passed all quality tests with no difference compared with products made from styrene of fossil origin. These tests are an important milestone for further tests incorporating Pyrowave recycled styrene in tires for laboratory and track applications to confirm the performance evaluation.

Further Conclusive Tests for Food Packaging Applications

Knauf Industries, a major player in expanded polystyrene (EPS) packaging, technical parts and insulation products, can also generate expanded polystyrene parts using 100% recycled styrene produced through Pyrowave technology, in this case from the collection operated by Knauf Circular® in France. The resulting products passed all laboratory tests for performance and quality equivalent to products made with fossil styrene. Product safety was also validated through migration tests confirming compliance for use in food contact applications. This further demonstrates the feasibility of closed-loop polystyrene using Pyrowave technology.

In both cases, the styrene used originates from recycled sources, and the finished product (EPS or SBR) contains a 100% recycled styrene content. The recycled styrene is present in the product, therefore enabling physical traceability.

This announcement is part of the collaborative project initiated in 2020 between Pyrowave and Michelin. Styrene has a lower carbon footprint than fossil styrene produced with a reduction of around 82% less GHGs according to a recent life-cycle analysis, and allows waste plastics to be used as a raw material.

The tests performed by Michelin and Knauf Industries respectively, incorporating recycled styrene, are significant as SBR and EPS are technical polymers used in the industry. Since SBR and EPS production processes are relatively sensitive to contamination, the success of these tests demonstrates the reliability of Pyrowave technology and that the recycled styrene produced can replace fossil styrene in technical applications, thus offering sizeable opportunities with performances identical to those of a virgin polymer.

The results of these tests are a real achievement for Pyrowave, demonstrating in prototype conditions the preservation of product quality while reducing the environmental footprint.

"The results of these tests confirm what we already knew, namely that recycled products with innovative technologies can meet the highest quality requirements for our clients. We are extremely pleased with these results, as they foreshadow a very positive future for new tangible applications of our technology", stated Jocelyn Doucet, President and CEO of Pyrowave.

About Pyrowave
Pyrowave is a world leader in the development of innovative technological solutions for industrial decarbonization. With its recognized expertise and dedication to environmental preservation, Pyrowave is committed to creating a better future while offering sustainable alternatives for sectors with high environmental impact. www.pyrowave.com 

Mathieu Pagé, Public Relations Consultant, Pyrowave, [email protected], Cell: 1-438-227-8344

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209221/Pyrowave_First_Finished_Products_Made_With_Recycled_Styrene_Gene.jpg

SOURCE Pyrowave

Also from this source

First Finished Products Made With Recycled Styrene Generated Through Pyrowave Technology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.