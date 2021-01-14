First Floor Plans Priced $199k to $325k+ Announced for Planned Firefly Cove Residential Community

LAGO VISTA, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Cove, a planned residential community of 300 new homes nestled in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, has announced the first five open floor plans for homes to be built at the Lago Vista, Texas master-planned community.

Located on the North Shore of Lake Travis just northwest of Austin, Firefly Cove will offer designs, floor plans, and amenities for first-time home buyers, growing families, and empty nesters alike. The first floor plans include single-story, ranch-style, and transitional two-story homes and will be priced from $199k to $325k. Homes range from 1,199 square feet to 2,545 square feet and include open-concept designs, two- to four-bedroom configurations, spacious owners' suites, gourmet kitchens, two- to three-bath options, and two-car garages.

In addition to the five distinct floor plans that have been unveiled, developer and builder are launching a "Build On Your Lot" program that will allow new home buyers to work with the builder on customizing architectural choices, colors, and finishes to be built on the lot of their choosing. This program is perfect for home buyers who desire the flexibility to select their own lot, modify their floor plan, and decide on the option that best suit their family and lifestyle.

Home buyers interested in obtaining more information about the new floor plans or the "Build On Your Lot" option at Firefly Cove are encouraged to request their chosen floor plan on the Homes page of the Firefly Cove website or simply fill out the Firefly Cove contact form to be contacted by a sales representative who can answer any questions.

About Firefly Cove

Located on the North Shore of Lake Travis in Lago Vista, Texas, Firefly Cove will be a community where residents can enjoy beautiful natural settings and convenient access to area wineries, water parks, lakefront restaurants, golf courses, marinas, retail shops, and live music venues. With new homes near Lake Travis starting from $199k , there will be a dream home waiting for everyone at Firefly Cove.

More Information

Additional information can be found at the Firefly Cove website or through the media contact listed below.

SOURCE Firefly Cove