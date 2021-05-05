First Florida Integrity Bank partners with ATM USA for ATM outsourcing

RALEIGH, N.C., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Florida Integrity Bank (FFIB), a premier community bank of Southwest Florida holding over $2.2B in assets, has extended and expanded their current ATM outsourcing and operations contract with ATM USA.

"We have staff at our branches who are able to maintain on-site machines fairly easily," said Peter Setaro, CIO for FFIB. "The remote ATMs were the problem. It was just too much of a hassle with six units out there for our staff to keep supporting them."

"We have a history with ATM USA. The terminals that ATM USA manages have been headache free. We rarely have any issues with them and if we do, ATM USA is already working on the solution… often before our staff even knows there is an issue. So, we said, you know what? We're going to turn all the remote ATMs over to ATM USA," Setaro says.

The new partnership expands upon the existing single ATM location to encompass all of FFIB's off-premise machines with complete ATM outsourcing. In addition to the standard operations, compliance and regulatory requirements, ATM USA recently replaced each machine with new, updated ATMs.

"We understand that with financial institution ATMs everything matters. Uptime, downtime, compliance, appearance and response time all feed into the equation. At the end of the day, it all boils down to keeping the cardholders happy," said Darren Smith, Vice President of Financial Institution Sales with ATM USA. "We enjoy our partnership with FFIB and look forward to growing the relationship."

The new contract includes ATM management, equipment, software, 1st and 2nd line maintenance, cash loading, updates, compliance and daily operations for the bank's six remote locations throughout Southwest Florida.

About ATM USA — With more than 22 years of experience, ATM USA is a nationally recognized and trusted providers of high-quality, turnkey ATM services. Specializing in ATM Outsourcing and Managed Services for financial institutions, the North Carolina-based company manages more than 4,500 ATMs across the country. ATM USA offers solutions for basic cash dispense, deposit automation and ITMs ‒ both for in branch and off-premise locations. Visit www.atmusa.com or call 1-800-550-5087 for a custom, no obligation quote.

