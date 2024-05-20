FIRST FRANCHISE TO OFFER FITNESS, RECOVERY, LIFE-COACHING AND FAITH NATIONWIDE FROM NFL MVP TRAINER

"America's Top Mindset Coach, International Motivational Speaker, and Award-Winning Fitness Trainer Todd Durkin Joins Forces with Fitness Industry Veterans Travis and Cyndy Barnes to Launch New IMPACT-X Performance Gym Franchise"

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A trailblazing new concept combining a mind, body, and soul approach to personal growth and fitness is coming to an area near you! Todd Durkin, internationally recognized mindset coach, and fitness trainer behind some of the world's top athletes (including NFL greats Drew Brees and Jordan Love), is joining forces with fitness industry veterans Travis and Cyndy Barnes to announce the launch of IMPACT-X Performance , a new gym franchise set to reshape the fitness industry.

"Our mission is to empower individuals to live healthier, happier lives by providing a transformative fitness & coaching experience beyond physical exercise," says IMPACT-X Performance CEO & co-founder Todd Durkin. "We are creating a space where people can connect and be inspired to 'Be The Light' in their own lives and their communities."

IMPACT-X Performance's core pillars incorporate fitness, recovery, life-coaching and faith. "We are the only fitness franchise to integrate this "All-In-One" training solution seamlessly," says IMPACT-X Performance COO Travis Barnes. "Our approach is focused on nurturing the whole person." Travis and Cyndy, who created Journey 333 (with current locations in four states - NY, PA, NH and IN), have converted all six of their facilities to IMPACT-X Performance.

IMPACT-X Performance programs include:

Success Life Coaching: Members work 1-on-1 with a life coach for accountability and motivation to achieve personal & professional goals across ten crucial domains: inner health, fitness, mindset, family, professional, financial, social, adventure, love, and legacy – to help you step into your best self

State-of-the-Art Recovery Rooms: Utilizing the latest technologies such as saunas, red-light therapy, Daiwa massage chairs, Therabody recliners, and more to optimize your recovery process and ultimately improve your performance

High-Energy Group Exercise Sessions: Dynamic and inspiring group training classes aimed at engaging and challenging members to reach their full potential

Private Training: Personalized fitness programming guided by proprietary DNA analysis and AI technologies to ensure every member has a precise plan to reach their individual goals

Faith Component: Classes like "Sweat and Soul" offer members an amplified 60-minute IMPACT SWEAT session followed by a 20-minute devotional, allowing you to pray or meditate. Optional spiritual enrichment weekly videos and daily emails help members embrace a more profound sense of purpose and meaning

"We are more than just a fitness franchise; we are a community of lighthouses, shining light into darkness," said Todd Durkin. "If you're passionate about helping others and want to be part of a movement dedicated to transforming lives, then IMPACT-X Performance is where you belong."

For more information about IMPACT-X Performance franchise opportunities and how you can join Todd's mission to change the world, one person at a time, visit https://impactxperformance.com/.

About Todd Durkin

Todd Durkin, MA, is an internationally recognized performance coach, trainer, keynote speaker, best-selling author, and life-transformer who motivates, educates, and inspires clients and audiences worldwide. He trains NFL stars like Jordan Love, Drew Brees, UFC Fighter Mike Chandler, and renowned Pastor David Jeremiah. He is a 2-time Trainer of the Year, a recipient of the Jack LaLanne Award, and the 2018 Canfitpro International Presenter of the Year. He inspires millions worldwide through his Todd Durkin IMPACT Show podcast, his Todd Durkin Mastermind Group for fitness entrepreneurs, and IMPACT keynote speeches. His Durkin IMPACT Foundation (501-c-3) has donated more than $300,000 since its inception. For more information, please visit https://todddurkin.com/ .

For media inquiries, contact:

Natalie Raphael

[email protected]

SOURCE IMPACT-X Performance