First full flight simulator with gaming-engine-powered CAE Prodigy image generator achieves level D qualification

MONTREAL, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE today announced that it is the first leading aviation simulation and training organization to seamlessly integrate a gaming engine into its full-flight simulator (FFS) visual system and achieve level D qualification*, the highest level of qualification for a FFS. The FFS is equipped with the next-generation CAE Prodigy Image Generator (IG), which leverages gaming technology through Epic Games' Unreal Engine, marrying highly realistic 3D visuals with high-end full-motion simulation for more realistic pilot training in a virtual environment.

"Our collaboration with Epic Games on the CAE Prodigy Image Generator is a huge leap forward in the use of technology to increase the efficacy of pilot training and make our skies safer," said CAE's Chief Technology and Product Officer, Abha Dogra. "The convergence of the simulation and gaming industries will result in an enhanced simulator training experience with ultra-realistic visuals that further narrow the gap between the virtual and physical worlds."

"CAE Prodigy will elevate pilot training by delivering true-to-life visuals with higher-fidelity graphics that make time in the simulator more realistic than ever before," said Michel Azar-Hmouda, CAE's Division President, Commercial Aviation Training. "With CAE Prodigy, CAE continues to position itself as a leader in the adoption of new technologies to support its customers and advance aviation safety."

"We are thrilled that CAE, a global leader in training and simulation, is leveraging Unreal Engine to improve pilot training and aviation safety. Achieving Level D qualification is a testament to CAE's expertise in this space as they continue to push our technology to new levels of realism," said Bill Clifford, VP and GM of Unreal Engine at Epic Games."

The CAE Prodigy product development roadmap includes a progressive deployment on Civil and Defense & Security simulators, based on a growing set of capabilities to support new deployments and update programs. CAE Prodigy builds on the proven features of CAE's existing family of visual systems, while leveraging Unreal Engine's innovative rendering techniques to deliver a highly optimized and flexible Image Generator solution.

For more information on CAE Prodigy's key features and capabilities, visit https://www.cae.com/Prodigy. CAE Prodigy photos and videos are available on CAE's Multimedia Centre.

*Level D qualification under the EASA CS-FSTD(A) Issue 2 regulation. A level D simulator fidelity is at such high level that pilots transitioning to a new aircraft can perform all their training in the simulator instead of the aircraft.

ABOUT EPIC GAMES

For more information on Epic Games' Unreal Engine, visit https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/solutions/simulation

ABOUT CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, and defense and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

