First Game Console for Adolescents Designed to Help Reduce America's Prison Population in President Trump's "Golden Age" Era

Founder Mark B. Barron Introduces Financial Incentive-Based Gaming Platform Designed to Redirect Incarceration Spending Toward Early Intervention and Opportunity Creation

BEL AIR, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventor and entrepreneur Mark B. Barron today announced the development and planned rollout of Trust Fund Battle (TFB), an AI-powered interactive platform designed to help adolescents navigate real-world risks, social pressures, and decision-making challenges that can lead to involvement in the criminal justice system. Currently in the pilot partnership development phase, TFB will operate as a first-of-its-kind prevention platform combining adaptive gameplay, life-skills education, behavioral accountability, and restricted-use trust fund incentives that increase as participants demonstrate sustained positive behavior.

Trust Fund Battle will harness the appeal of gaming in a way that’s focused on prevention for at-risk youth.

Positioned as a proactive alternative to traditional reactive justice-system interventions, TFB combines gaming technology, artificial intelligence, and real-world education into an interactive system that teaches life skills, financial awareness, and the consequences of destructive behavior. The platform will use immersive gameplay to engage users while reinforcing positive choices and long-term thinking.

"The most cost-effective justice reform is the one that keeps kids out of the justice system in the first place," said Mark B. Barron, founder of Trust Fund Battle. "I created Trust Fund Battle to redirect the power of gaming platforms toward something more directly impactful in the lives of young adults. When young people can see that discipline, consistency, and smart choices create real financial opportunity, it changes how they think about their future."

A key component of the initiative is the proposed distribution of free educational gaming to youth in underserved communities through the StartMeUp device, which provides access to gameplay, lessons, and milestone tracking in a structured environment. As participants meet developmental goals, contributions are made to fiduciary-managed trust accounts held by licensed financial institutions. These funds are restricted for approved uses such as education, vocational training, housing, and workforce development.

The platform is designed to redirect taxpayer dollars spent on incarceration toward prevention-focused education and technology solutions that create stronger outcomes at a fraction of the cost. It engages youth during formative years, when habits, judgment, and behavioral patterns are still being shaped. Barron is calling on government agencies, educators, technology partners, and social-impact organizations to support pilot programs aimed at reducing crime and increasing educational engagement through early intervention.

"Society has invested heavily in systems that react after harm occurs," Barron added. "Trust Fund Battle is about shifting that investment upstream by creating opportunity earlier, strengthening communities, and replacing cycles of incarceration with cycles of personal achievement and growth for individuals."

Barron brings a longstanding track record of mission-driven innovation to TFB, having previously developed Chemo Cap, an early breakthrough in cold-capping technology for chemotherapy patients, as well as patented public transportation safety systems designed to help prevent injuries and save lives. He also developed "Lockdown," a prototype gun-safety application designed to help firearm owners monitor unauthorized weapon movement through GPS-enabled technology and real-time smartphone alerts, reflecting his broader focus on using technology to address public safety challenges.

As TFB advances pilot partnerships and future national expansion opportunities, the company aims to redefine how communities, institutions, and policymakers approach prevention by creating a scalable new model that turns early intervention into lasting opportunity.

For more information about Trust Fund Battle and its groundbreaking youth incarceration prevention platform, please visit https://tfundbattle.com/.

About Trust Fund Battle:

Trust Fund Battle is an early-stage prevention platform and interactive learning system designed to help reduce the risk of youth incarceration through gameplay, education, and real financial incentives. Delivered through the dedicated StartMeUp device, the platform combines age-calibrated learning modules, adaptive gameplay, verified behavioral milestones, and fiduciary-managed trust fund rewards to reinforce accountability, decision-making, empathy, and long-term thinking during formative years. Operating upstream of traditional diversion programs, Trust Fund Battle focuses on shaping positive behavior before justice-system contact occurs, creating a measurable prevention framework that complements families, educators, and community partners. To learn more about how Trust Fund Battles helps prevent youth incarceration, please visit tfundbattle.com.

SOURCE Trust Fund Battle LLC