FIRST GROUP OF AMERICAN RED CROSS WORKERS IN MONTANA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Distribution Workers in Great Falls Gain Union Representation

GREAT FALLS, Mont., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the American Red Cross facility in Great Falls have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 2. The new Teamsters work in the distribution department.

"Congratulations to these hardworking men and women on their organizing victory," said Erin Foley, Secretary-Treasurer at Local 2 in Butte. "We could not be more excited to welcome the very first group of organized American Red Cross workers in the state of Montana to the Teamsters. We look forward to keeping the momentum going and continuing to organize additional Red Cross facilities across the state."

These workers will join more than 1,800 other American Red Cross workers represented by the Teamsters and immediately be covered by a National Master Agreement between the Teamsters and the American Red Cross.

"I voted to join the Teamsters so that my co-workers and I could have the protections of a strong union," said Richard Hadden, a manufacturing distribution technician at American Red Cross in Great Falls. "We are looking forward to being covered by a contract that includes guaranteed wage increases and other improvements."

Teamsters Local 2 represents more than 3,000 workers in Montana and has been fighting for working-class families for over 100 years. For more information, visit teamsterslocal2.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2