FIRST HALF 2026 RESULTS RECORD REVENUE GROWTH (+19% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES) DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA INCREASE

Consolidated revenues of €373 million, with record growth (+19% at constant exchange rates) compared to 2025 All main markets delivered double-digit growth, led by Italy (+19%), North America (+19% at constant exchange rates) and Europe (+21%), thanks to the expansion of all key distribution channels EBITDA of €53 million, up 10% year-on-year, driven by sustained organic growth despite cost pressure resulting from persistently high raw material prices

TRIESTE, Italy, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first half of 2026, the Group's revenues amounted to €373 million, achieving revenue growth of 19% at constant exchange rates compared to the previous year (+17% at current exchange rates), supported by a significant increase in volumes across all main markets, particularly in its two strategic markets, Italy and the United States.

Despite continued inflationary pressure from elevated green coffee prices (approximately +20% compared to the previous year), EBITDA amounted to €53 million, up 10% year-on-year thanks to organic growth.

In the first half of the year, the Group entered into a strategic agreement with Westrock Beverage Company LLC in the United States for the development and packaging of a selected range of products intended for the North American market. At the same time, the expansion of the Group's main production site in Trieste continued, culminating in the start-up of the new roasting plant.

Cristina Scocchia, Chief Executive Officer of illycaffè, commented: "We closed an extraordinary first half, with revenues and EBITDA both increasing by double digits. This result reflects the quality of our strategic decisions and the value of our people, and demonstrates the Group's ability to grow even in a particularly challenging market environment. This half-year period also marked a fundamental milestone in the plan to double Trieste's production capacity with the start-up of the new roasting plant which, together with the multi-year strategic agreement with Westrock in the United States, will enable us to support the growth we expect in the coming years."

In the first half of 2026, all main markets in which illycaffè operates grew compared to 2025. The Group further consolidated its leadership position in Italy in the premium segment of the market, recording revenues up 19% compared to 2025. The United States, the company's second-largest market, grew by +19% at constant exchange rates compared to the previous year, while revenues in Europe rose significantly (+21%) compared to 2025.

All main channels recorded double-digit growth rates. In the physical channels, Ho.Re.Ca. and Modern Trade, performance was driven by distribution expansion and increased penetration. The online channel also grew significantly, supported by long-standing partnerships with leading e-tailers and strong consumer loyalty driven by subscription and loyalty programs.

illycaffè - An Italian family business founded in Trieste in 1933, illycaffè has always pursued the mission of offering the best coffee in the world. It produces a single 100% Arabica blend made up of 9 different ingredients. Every day, more than 10 million cups of illy coffee are enjoyed in bars, restaurants, hotels, monobrand cafés, homes, and offices in over 140 countries, where the company operates through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its inception, illycaffè has directed its strategies toward a sustainable business model, an effort strengthened in 2019 by adopting Benefit Corporation status and in 2021 by becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain international B Corp certification. Everything that is 'made in illy' is enriched with beauty and art, starting with the logo designed by James Rosenquist, the illy Art Collection, cups decorated by more than 135 international artists, and coffee machines designed by world-renowned designers. With the aim of spreading a culture of quality to growers, baristas, and coffee lovers, the company established its University of Coffee, which currently offers courses in 24 countries worldwide. In 2025, illycaffè generated consolidated revenues of €700 million.

SOURCE illycaffè