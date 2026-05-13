illycaffè Makes U.S. Debut of illy Art Collection "In Minor Keys" at Frieze New York

Works by Alice Maher, Werewere Liking, Thania Petersen and Mohammed Z. Rahman Transform the Iconic illy Cup into a Canvas for Global Voices

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global coffee company renowned for its commitment to quality and longstanding relationship with contemporary art, brings its newest illy Art Collection to the United States for the first time at Frieze New York. Debuting at one of the world's premier art fairs, the collection, titled "In Minor Keys," features original works by four internationally celebrated artists: Irish painter Alice Maher, Cameroonian artist and writer Werewere Liking, South African artist Thania Petersen, and British-Bangladeshi artist Mohammed Z. Rahman.

Frieze New York guests can discover the collection within the illy coffee bar at the fair, where visitors can enjoy expertly crafted espresso, cappuccino, and other illy signature drinks — each served in the iconic cup that has served as a canvas for more than 135 artists over more than three decades. A selection of the new In Minor Keys cups will be on display and available for purchase.

The illy Art Collection has been a signature expression of the brand since 1993, when the company first invited artists to transform its iconic espresso cup, which was originally designed in 1991 by Matteo Thun for illycaffè, into a three-dimensional canvas. Today, that tradition continues with In Minor Keys, which shares its name with the theme of Biennale Arte 2026, for which illycaffè serves as the main sponsor. The collection reflects the curatorial vision of Biennale Arte 2026 director Koyo Kouoh: a space for listening, layering, and a plurality of voices.

Spanning three different generations and four continents, the four artists bring richly distinct practices to the intimate format of the coffee cup. Maher draws on ancient myth and the human figure; Liking channels collective ritual and the transformative power of color; Petersen weaves together textiles and botanical imagery; and Rahman deploys word and image as a form of political gesture. Together, their works offer what illycaffè describes as "tonal variations" on the theme of In Minor Keys — complementary yet distinct perspectives that mirror the complexity of the global contemporary moment.

"The illy Art Collection dedicated to 'In Minor Keys' represents for us not only the continuity of a dialogue with Biennale Arte 2026, but also a tribute to the curatorial vision of Koyo Kouoh, who conceived this edition as a space for listening, layering and plurality of voices. Through the works of Alice Maher, Werewere Liking, Thania Petersen and Mohammed Z. Rahman, the coffee cup becomes a meeting place between different cultures and narratives, reaffirming our commitment to supporting contemporary art as a tool for awareness and connection," said Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè.

The In Minor Keys illy Art Collection is available for purchase at the illy coffee bar during Frieze New York and will become available for purchase online via the illy website in the coming months.

Suggested retail pricing:

Set of 4 espresso cups: $170.00 | Set of 4 cappuccino cups: $190.00 | Individual espresso cup (per artist): $36.00

About illycaffè

An Italian family-owned company founded in Trieste in 1933, illycaffè has always aimed to offer the best coffee in the world. The company produces a single 100% Arabica blend made up of nine different ingredients. Every day, more than 10 million cups of illy coffee are enjoyed in cafés, restaurants, hotels, branded coffee shops, homes, and offices across more than 140 countries, where the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its inception, illycaffè has oriented its strategies toward a sustainable business model, a commitment strengthened in 2019 by adopting Benefit Corporation status and in 2021 by becoming the first Italian coffee company to achieve international B Corp certification. Everything "made by illy" is enriched with beauty and art, starting with the logo designed by James Rosenquist, the illy Art Collection, cups decorated by more than 135 international artists, and coffee machines created by renowned designers. With the goal of spreading coffee quality culture to growers, baristas, and coffee lovers, the company developed its own University of Coffee, which now offers courses in 24 countries worldwide. In 2025, illycaffè generated consolidated revenues of €700 million.

SOURCE illycaffè