illy Launches Art of Dining: A Celebration of Best-in-Class Gastronomy

The year-long program will include dining experiences across several cities—all

highlighting illy's blend within custom tasting menus

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, illy, a global leader in sustainable quality coffee, debuts its new illy Art of Dining Series, an exciting year-long program that brings together the worlds of exceptional gastronomy and exceptional coffee. Throughout the year, illy will host a series of premium dining experiences, collaborating with renowned chefs and culinary experts on curated pairing menus that are inspired by the aromas of the signature illy blend.

The series will kick off this month with a dinner at Boia De in Miami, followed by stops in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The San Francisco dinner will be hosted this June at Wolfsbane, in partnership with illy Chef Ambassador Rupert Blease, who will be creating a custom tasting menu inspired by his own bespoke illy blend. A limited number of tickets will be made available for purchase.

"Gastronomy and fine dining have always been at the heart of illy, but at its core, our brand is about creating memorable experiences," said Cristian Arcangeli, VP of Marketing & Digital. "In an increasingly digital world, we see real-life experiences as the most powerful way to create authentic connections, where people can truly engage with our brand through all their senses.

Through this immersive dining series, we are bringing illy into a new dimension—where every detail, from flavor to atmosphere, is designed to engage the senses and elevate the experience. In collaboration with some of the world's most celebrated Michelin-starred chefs, we are crafting moments that blend taste, culture, and atmosphere into something truly memorable. Because ultimately, it's these lived experiences that define luxury, build emotional connection, and stay with our guests long after the moment has passed."

"I'm very excited to be a part of this fantastic program that brings together best-in-class gastronomy with illy's extraordinary coffee," said Chef Rupert Blease. "Being a part of the illy Chef Ambassador program has illustrated that the level of detail and care that goes into each illy coffee blend is akin to how I would craft a meal. It was a true joy to be able to create my own personal blend with illy and I look forward to seeing people experience it within my custom tasting menu. Coffee can be more than just a morning ritual, it's a true culinary experience."

The illy Art of Dining series is the latest iteration of the brand's enduring commitment to gastronomy. The brand's Chef Ambassador program has fostered relationships with a global network of Michelin-starred chefs, each of whom has been invited to create a unique illy coffee blend that complements their acclaimed style of cooking. Since 2017, the program has developed over 20 custom blends that demonstrate how illy's high quality coffee can enhance fine cuisine. The brand has also been the exclusive coffee partner of "World's 50 Best Restaurants" for the past four years, the prestigious international ranking that honors global culinary excellence.

For more information on The illy Art of Dining series, including forthcoming dates, chef partners, and ticket availability, please visit illy.com and follow @illy_us on all social platforms.

About illy

illy is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 10 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.

Since its foundation, illy has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 135 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 24 countries around the world. In 2024, the company had a turnover of €630 million. The illy single-brand network has 157 points of sale in 28 countries.

SOURCE illycaffè