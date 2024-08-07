First Half of 2024 Marks Major Milestones for SchoolStatus as K-12 Demand Surges

New advanced features, including Smore integration and Forms & Flows product launch, drive platform adoption and expand customer base across K-12 communication, attendance, and operations solutions

RIDGELAND, Miss., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus, a leader in K-12 data-driven communication, attendance, and educator growth solutions, reached new business milestones in the first half of 2024. The momentum demonstrates the growing demand from school districts nationwide for solutions to support student success.

Following the launch of its integrated, data-driven K-12 communications and attendance platform in February 2024, and the subsequent release of SchoolStatus Boost in April, the company is experiencing an even greater demand for its unified solutions. SchoolStatus serves thousands of schools and districts across all 50 states. Advanced features, including seamless integrations for Smore, the popular newsletter builder, and the addition of Forms & Flows to automate workflows and digitize processes, have further strengthened adoption of the platform.

For the 2024-25 school year, SchoolStatus expanded their partner base to support hundreds of new schools and districts, serving over 22.5 million students nationwide by increasing family engagement, addressing chronic absenteeism, and boosting student achievement.

"SchoolStatus has been a game-changer for our district," said AJ Phillips, Director of Information and Instructional Technology at Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS). "Having all of our students' information in one place allows us to quickly and easily identify which students need intervention and support. With limited resources, the real-time data insights are invaluable, helping us to see how students are performing across various categories. This tool, designed with educators and administrators in mind, has significantly enhanced our ability to support our students effectively."

PWCS and SchoolStatus were jointly awarded a silver-level Learning Impact Award from 1EdTech Consortium (1EdTech), for their innovative collaboration on a Focused Student Support dashboard and the positive impact that it has had on PWCS students, educators, and administrators.

This continued momentum underscores the value of the SchoolStatus portfolio, the trust educators and districts place in the software and services, and the increased demand for user-friendly, data-informed solutions that positively impact student outcomes.

"As we approach the new school year, family engagement and student attendance are more critical than ever. Educators need effective solutions to address these challenges and support student success," said Russ Davis, CEO and founder of SchoolStatus. "To meet these needs, SchoolStatus continues to expand and innovate, offering leading solutions that adapt to the evolving demands of K-12 districts. Our data-informed approach helps build trust and fosters positive, meaningful relationships between schools and families. This momentum underscores the significant value and impact our solutions are having on districts, educators, students, and families nationwide."

In addition to its software solutions, SchoolStatus provides data-driven insights to the education sector as a whole. SchoolStatus released two recent reports, The State of Family-School Communication, and Navigating Absenteeism in 2024: Trends and Insights, which provide in-depth analysis of trends in parent communication and student attendance.

SchoolStatus provides a comprehensive suite of communication, attendance, and educator development solutions that enhance school-to-family connectedness and support student success. Instant insight into student information and district trends provide full visibility into all levels of the education ecosystem. Data-informed, multi-touch communications include calling, texting, video, and print materials centered around proactive intervention that improves student outcomes and family engagement. With millions of successful school-home interactions, SchoolStatus is improving student achievement by facilitating meaningful engagement between educators, districts, and families across the U.S.

