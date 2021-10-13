First High-End Consignment, Resale and Thrift Store Opens in Central Park West Community

NEW YORK and SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Park Resale (CPR), a brand new boutique store offering consignment, resale, thrift, an art gallery, and event space for trunk shows and pop ups, celebrated its Grand Opening this past weekend. The 1,400 square foot, resale store is a first for the Central Park West neighborhood where it is located at 22 W 66th Street, just steps away from New York City landmarks like Tavern on the Green, Central Park and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Grand Opening of Central Park Resale: Tanya Young Williams with her two daughters (Tryumph and Whizdom Williams) and her mom, Betty Young.

This weekend (October 16-17), in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Central Park Resale is donating 10% of sales to victims of domestic violence through the Simuel Whitfield Simmons (SWS) Organization, a non-profit dedicated to improving the quality of life and access to resources for families and youth residing in New Jersey.

Created and owned by Tanya Young Williams, a well-known African American businesswoman, advocate against domestic violence, TV personality, and inspirational speaker, Central Park Resale offers the following: consignment of high-end luxury items; resale of stylish, gently worn fashions; sale of affordable and trendy thrift clothing (under $15); and a gallery offering exposure to independent designers, trunk shows, artists, and original art pieces.

In its first week, Central Park Resale has attracted a wide range of customers, from Manhattanites looking for great deals on high-end items – like designer dresses and Christian Louboutin shoes – to those looking to empty their closets post-pandemic, as well as young, twenty-somethings searching for thrift store gold.

Young Williams is riding a trend. According to GlobalData Market Sizing, the secondhand market is projected to double in the next five years reaching $77 Billion. Resale, the sector of secondhand that features curated assortments, is specifically driving that growth. Further, thrifting, which grew in popularity during the pandemic, is expected to continue to gain traction. A GlobalData consumer survey, in fact, found that 33 million consumers bought secondhand apparel for the first time in 2020 and 76 percent plan to increase their spend on secondhand clothing in the next five years.

For Young Williams, a black female business owner, who was a cast member on season one of Basketball Wives, the timing could not be better for the opening of a resale store in the heart of the Central Park West neighborhood. "Not only is New York City coming back post pandemic, but the concept of upcycling and reselling has never been more popular than it is now," Young Williams said. "And what we are offering – a diverse, yet complimentary combination of consignment, resale, thrift and space for popups – is the first of its kind in the Central Park West community."

"As a mom of two teenagers and daughter of a 30-year retail store owner, I know this space well," Young Williams adds. "Central Park Resale is meant to serve the needs of the young, trendy customer looking for unique, curated finds at an affordable price, as well as cater to the savvy and experienced New York shopper searching for high-end consignment finds, and potentially a spot to purge part of their closet. We are excited to say we have it all."

Central Park Resale's 1,400 square foot space was designed by celebrity fashion designer Victoria Shaffer of Victoria Shaffer Designs and offer a place for artists, designers, and shoppers to gather – complete with arcade games, couches and fun music. Central Park Resale has committed to giving 40 percent of all thrift department sales back to the store's non-profit partners; 60 percent of consignment sales go back to the consigner; and for the resale department, 30% of the anticipated sale price goes back to the seller.

