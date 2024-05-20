First Home Mortgage Announces Industry Veteran Tim Whittier as New President

Tim Whittier to Lead First Home Mortgage into a New Era of Growth

BALTIMORE, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage is proud to announce the appointment of Tim Whittier as its new President. This significant leadership transition marks a new chapter for the company, renowned for its commitment to excellence and integrity in the mortgage industry.

David Waters, CEO and Founder of First Home Mortgage, expressed his confidence in Whittier's capabilities: "I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Tim Whittier as the new President of First Home Mortgage. With his extensive experience, deep knowledge, and the high regard of his peers, Tim is poised to achieve remarkable success in this role. I am confident that he will uphold and advance our steadfast commitment to excellence and integrity in all our endeavors."

Tim Whittier began his mortgage banking career in 1992 directly out of the University of Maryland. What initially started as just a job where a friend worked has become a lifetime career. Over the years, Tim has held various positions, including assistant, loan officer, builder manager, branch manager, and regional manager.

A lifelong Maryland resident and dedicated University of Maryland sports fan, Tim enjoys golf and tennis in his free time. He resides in Silver Spring with his wife Shelby, their children Max, Charlotte, and Charlie, and their dog Maggie.

Tim Whittier, who has been with First Home Mortgage since 2009, shared his vision for the company's future:

"I am honored to step into the role of President at First Home Mortgage. Since joining the company, I have been impressed by our blend of extensive support, cutting-edge technology, vast resources, and the agility of a smaller organization. I am committed to preserving our structure and swift decision-making processes, which have been key to our success. Open communication and collaboration are vital, and I am dedicated to fostering an environment where every voice is heard. I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, and team members to achieve even greater heights."

With Whittier at the helm, First Home Mortgage is poised to continue its tradition of excellence while embracing new opportunities for growth and innovation.

About First Home Mortgage:

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 29 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage was recognized by the Scotsman Guide in 2023 as a top 50 lender nationally by total volume.

