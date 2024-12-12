First Home Mortgage Announces Matt Nader as President

BALTIMORE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage is excited to announce the appointment of Matt Nader as the company's new President. This leadership transition comes at a pivotal time as the organization navigates a rapidly evolving mortgage industry, facing challenges such as housing supply imbalances, margin compression, and increased competition.

Since its founding, First Home Mortgage has remained committed to its mission of delivering exceptional service to clients and referral partners. The appointment of Matt Nader as President reinforces the company's dedication to not only adapting to industry changes but also leading the way forward with innovation and resilience. Matt is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the business, and his vision will drive the company's continued success.

Matt joined First Home Mortgage in 2018 as a loan officer and quickly rose to the top of the production rankings, demonstrating exceptional talent and dedication. "Since stepping into the role of Director of Sales in February 2023, his leadership and results have had a tremendous impact on our organization. Matt has an incredible ability to inspire teams, deliver outstanding results, and drive innovation. I am confident that his leadership as President will be instrumental in shaping the bright future of First Home Mortgage," said David Waters, Founder/CEO of First Home Mortgage.

"It's an honor to step into this new role at a company I deeply care about," said Matt Nader. "First Home Mortgage is built on the values of trust, collaboration, and delivering exceptional results for our clients and partners. I'm excited to work alongside our incredible team to build on our success and embrace the opportunities ahead. Together, we will continue to create outstanding experiences for our clients and drive innovation across the industry."

As President, Matt will focus on expanding First Home Mortgage's reach, enhancing client experiences, and strengthening relationships with referral partners. His forward-thinking leadership ensures that First Home Mortgage is poised for continued growth and excellence. With this new leadership, First Home Mortgage remains steadfast in its mission of empowering homebuyers and fostering long-lasting partnerships with clients and referral partners across its extensive branch network.

For more information about First Home Mortgage and this exciting announcement, please visit www.firsthome.com

About First Home Mortgage

First Home Mortgage is a full-service residential mortgage lender dedicated to providing exceptional service and tailored solutions to homebuyers. With a network of branches across multiple states, the company prides itself on its commitment to innovation, integrity, and fostering meaningful relationships with clients and partners alike.

