First Home Mortgage Celebrates a Milestone Achievement: First Home's Dream Program Surpasses $150K in Grants projecting to hit $200K by the end of August

First Home Mortgage

23 Aug, 2023, 09:08 ET

BALTIMORE, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage is thrilled to announce a significant achievement for First Home's Dream Program. This remarkable grant initiative has reached a major milestone, having distributed over $150,000 in grants to empower aspiring homeowners to turn their dreams of owning a home into reality.

The First Home's Dream Program is designed to bridge the gap between the dream of homeownership and its actualization. By offering down payment assistance through generous grants, First Home Mortgage is committed to making homeownership more accessible and achievable for individuals and families.

"We are beyond thrilled to share this incredible news. Surpassing $150,000 in grants through the First Home's Dream Program is a testament to our unwavering commitment to helping people achieve their homeownership dreams," said Matt Nadar SVP, Director of Sales at First Home Mortgage. "Every dollar distributed through this program represents a step closer to turning the aspiration of owning a home into a reality."

As part of this achievement, First Home Mortgage reaffirms its commitment to fostering positive change within communities and empowering individuals to create a stable foundation for their families' futures. First Home's Dream Program is not just about financial assistance; it's about empowering dreams and building stronger neighborhoods, one home at a time.

First Home Mortgage continues to lead the way in providing innovative and inclusive mortgage solutions that prioritize the aspirations of individuals and families. With First Home's Dream Program, First Home Mortgage is making strides to transform dreams into keys, unlocking doors to brighter futures.

About First Home Mortgage:

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 32 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage was recognized by the Scotsman Guide in 2022 as a top 50 lender nationally by total volume.

For more information and company news visit firsthome.com/about-us

