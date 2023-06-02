First Home Mortgage Corporation Adds New Branch Manager to Columbia, MD Office

News provided by

First Home Mortgage

02 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Company's former loan officer Jeff Modeski returns to co-lead operations alongside Chris Sittig

BALTIMORE, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage Corporation, a leading mortgage financing company, is welcoming the return of former loan officer Jeff Modeski to a new role as branch manager of the company's Columbia, Maryland office. Modeski will be co-leading operations alongside sitting branch manager Chris Sittig.

Continue Reading
Jeff Modeski
Jeff Modeski

Modeski is an experienced loan officer and branch manager with over 22 years of experience in the mortgage industry. He began his career as a loan officer at First Home Mortgage in 1997, working there for nearly five years before pursuing other roles across a variety of lending institutions and mortgage providers. His return to First Home Mortgage is a homecoming for Modeski, whose long track record of high performance in residential lending has earned him the appointment to the new leadership position.

"First Home is where I got my start in the industry," said Modeski. "I learned invaluable lessons and had some truly memorable experiences that have stayed with me throughout my career. I look forward to beginning this new chapter as branch manager of the Columbia office and once again being a part of this incredible organization."

In his new position as branch manager, Modeski will play an essential role in leading day-to-day operations in Columbia in tandem with Chris Sittig, who has been serving as the location's branch manager and will continue on in that role. Sittig, who has over 20 years of experience in originating mortgage loans and assisting homebuyers in realizing their homeownership dreams, welcomes Modeski as an asset that will drive further growth and success for the team.

"On behalf of the entire First Home team and the Columbia branch, we're excited to welcome Jeff back to First Home," said Sittig. "This office has set some ambitious goals and set the bar high for client service. Jeff's talent and experience will no doubt help us continue to reach even higher as we build on our tradition of excellence."

About First Home Mortgage

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 33 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage was recognized by the Scotsman Guide in 2022 as a top 50 lender nationally by total volume.

For more information and company news visit firsthome.com/about-us

Copyright © 2023 First Home Mortgage Corporation. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE First Home Mortgage

Also from this source

First Home Mortgage Names Jodi White as Branch Manager for New Gainesville, VA Location

First Home Mortgage Corporation Launches First Home's Dream Program to Provide Down Payment Assistance to Homebuyers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.