Industry veteran brings 30 years of experience to the team in our new office location.

BALTIMORE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage Corporation is pleased to announce that Michael Parsons has joined the team as Branch Manager of the company's new Gaithersburg, Maryland office. Parsons is a well-respected veteran of the mortgage industry with over 30 years of experience in the Washington metropolitan area.

First Home Mortgage Corporation Welcomes Michael Parsons as Branch Manager of our New Gaithersburg, MD Office. Tweet this Michael Parsons

Parsons' career in the mortgage industry began right after he graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park. He founded his own brokerage in Rockville, Maryland at the age of 26, which he grew into an Independent Mortgage Bank (IMB) in 2010. Parsons has served on numerous boards and committees over the span of his career and is a former President of the Maryland Mortgage Bankers & Brokers Association (MMBBA) and founding Chairperson of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference (MARC). After selling his company and exploring new options, Parsons found the right match for his career aspirations and values with First Home.

"I am thrilled to join the First Home team," said Parsons. "Their long-term homeownership vision blended with their entire financial plan is at the core of what I believe will drive personal and generational wealth for both first-time and experienced homebuyers. I look forward to working with the Gaithersburg team and supporting our clients in their homebuying journey."

"We are delighted to have Michael Parsons as the Branch Manager of our newest office," said Matt Nader, First Home Mortgage's Senior Vice President, Director of Sales. "Michael's wealth of knowledge and experience in the mortgage industry will be a great asset to our team. He has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results and providing superior service to his clients. We look forward to working with Michael and supporting his success."

With the addition of the new office location in Gaithersburg, First Home Mortgage continues to expand the scope of its operations, along with its team of highly qualified and experienced professionals.

"The opening of our new office in Gaithersburg marks an important milestone for First Home Mortgage as we continue to expand our operations and reach new communities," said Steve Lagana, President of First Home Mortgage. "This expansion, with the help of Michael's leadership, will enable us to serve more customers in achieving their home ownership goals."

About First Home Mortgage

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 31 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage was recognized by the Scotsman Guide in 2022 as a top 50 lender nationally by total volume.

For more information and company news, visit firsthome.com/about-us

Copyright © 2023 First Home Mortgage Corporation. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE First Home Mortgage