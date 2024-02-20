First Home Mortgage Expands Presence in Maryland with the Opening of Bethesda Downtown Branch Led by Chris Channell

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage Corporation, a leading mortgage lender, is delighted to announce the opening of our Bethesda downtown branch, reinforcing our presence in this region. This move signifies a pivotal moment in our commitment to growth and delivering outstanding services.

Chris Channell

Chris Channell, VP of Business Development of the Bethesda location is renowned as one of the top mortgage professionals in the metro D.C. region. Recognized on the Scotsman Guide's Top Originators list, he has also achieved prestigious accolades, including being named among the Top 100 Mortgage Originators in America by both Mortgage Executive Magazine and Scotsman Guide magazine. Furthermore, Chris was honored as a Rising Star by HousingWire in 2022.

Under Chris Channell's leadership, our team stands out as one of the top mortgage groups in the metro D.C. region. Together with First Home Mortgage Corporation, we offer an exceptional home financing experience for borrowers, a reliable mortgage resource for real estate agents, and a thriving environment for mortgage professionals.

Matt Nader, Senior Vice President and Director of Sales at First Home Mortgage, expressed his excitement about the company's growth, stating, "The opening of the Bethesda downtown branch is a testament to our continuous commitment to growth and innovation, continuing to offer enhanced financial services and solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

This significant milestone reflects First Home Mortgage's dedication to providing unparalleled financial services, empowering clients, and contributing to the economic development of the communities we serve.

.About First Home Mortgage:

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full-service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 31 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage and their loan officers have been recognized by the Scotsman Guide as top producers nationally for almost a decade.

For more information and company news visit firsthome.com/about-us

SOURCE First Home Mortgage