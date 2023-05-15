First Home Mortgage Names Jodi White as Branch Manager for New Gainesville, VA Location

Lender extends service throughout commonwealth of Virginia under expert leadership

BALTIMORE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage Corporation is opening a new branch office in Gainesville, Virginia under the leadership of newly named Branch Manager Jodi White, a mortgage industry expert with over 27 years of experience in the industry.

White's impressive background in mortgage lending began as a loan originator in 1996 and has since extended into positions in management and branch operations, with multiple top producer awards secured along the way. Her extensive experience with residential lending, mortgage financing, VA and FHA loans, and supporting first-time homebuyers – an area of focus for First Home Mortgage – will be an asset to the organization and the team that will be serving borrowers from the new office.

"Jodi's rich professional history and impressive performance record would make her a valuable asset to any lender," said Matt Nader, Senior Vice President and Director of Sales for First Home Mortgage. "As we set down roots with this office location in Gainesville, we can do so with confidence that our newest branch is in the best of hands."

"As a proud member of the real estate community in the Commonwealth of Virginia for over 20 years, I'm honored to be representing First Home by helping to open and lead this new branch," said White. "I believe that partnering with the right lender can make all the difference for a prospective buyer, and through open communication and individual connections, my team and I will work hard to earn the trust of homebuyers in the community."

White has served on the Prince William Association of Realtors Board of Directors from 2016-2020 and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Averett University. She holds NMLS licensing in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

With this addition, First Home Mortgage will bring its total number of offices to 32, furthering the company's commitment to establishing deep roots within its communities and helping local borrowers.

About First Home Mortgage

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 32 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage was recognized by the Scotsman Guide in 2022 as a top 50 lender nationally by total volume.

