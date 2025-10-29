First Hope Bank Joins Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey to Kick Off 2025 Rural Rally

WANTAGE, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Hope Bank proudly partnered with Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey to launch the 2025 Rural Rally, part of the nationally recognized 2025 Carter Work Project. On Monday, October 27, 2025, First Hope Bank volunteers joined community members to help clean up the property in Wantage, New Jersey, marking the official start of the initiative.

L to R: Pam Vreeland, COO, Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey; Ben Eskow, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey; Dan Beatty, President & CEO, First Hope Bank; Kathy Halpin, Board President, Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey; Patricia Klackowski, Community Program & Volunteer Manager, Pass It Along; Diane Taylor, President & CEO, Pass It Along

In addition to volunteer support, First Hope Bank made a $5,000 donation to support Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey's ongoing efforts to expand affordable housing opportunities in rural communities. The Bank also donated the use of its Andover branch parking lot to host a mobile Habitat ReStore, while Habitat searches for a new permanent home for its retail operation expansion into Sussex County.

The Rural Rally is a cornerstone of Habitat for Humanity's mission to strengthen and revitalize rural areas through volunteerism, affordable housing, and community development. The 2025 event continues the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's lifelong commitment to Habitat's mission of building homes, hope, and opportunity for all.

"At First Hope Bank, we believe that giving back to our community is not just our responsibility—it's part of who we are," said Dan Beatty, President and CEO of First Hope Bank. "Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey allows us to make a tangible difference by helping local families achieve stability and hope through homeownership. We're honored to be part of the 2025 Carter Work Project and the Rural Rally, and proud to support Habitat's mission both financially and through the dedication of our volunteers."

Volunteers from across First Hope Bank's branches came together to remove debris, clear overgrowth, and prepare the Wantage property for future construction. The event marked the first step in transforming the site into safe, affordable housing for a local family.

