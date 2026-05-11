First Horizon Announces Tyler Craft Named to the Triangle Business Journal 2026 40 Under 40

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is proud to announce that Tyler Craft, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations, has been named to the Triangle Business Journal 2026 40 Under 40 list. The award recognizes outstanding young professionals making significant contributions to business and community across the Triangle region.

Tyler Craft - Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

"Tyler's strategic insight, deep knowledge of our business and relationships with the investment community have enhanced our investor engagement and helped propel our business forward," said Hope Dmuchowski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for First Horizon. "We congratulate Tyler on this well-deserved recognition; his leadership strengthens First Horizon, and his dedication to the Triangle community has helped expand housing access, enrich public spaces and develop future leaders."

Craft joined the company in 2010 and has held roles spanning finance, fintech transformation, product and investor engagement. In his current role, he leads investor communications and outreach, oversees venture capital investing, lends expertise on the AI working group and is responsible for resolution planning.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation