Josh Newsom Joins First Horizon Bank in North Mississippi Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) (or "First Horizon") today announced that Josh Newsom has been named Senior Vice President for Commercial and Business Banking in the North Mississippi market. In this role, Newsom will drive growth and develop strategies to support clients across the region while focusing on client relationships, new to bank acquisitions and fostering strong community involvement.

Josh Newsom - Senior Vice President, Commercial and Business Banking for First Horizon Bank

"With more than seventeen years of banking experience in revenue growth, deposit generation and bank operations, Josh is an ideal client-focused banker to serve our growing North Mississippi market," said Michael Parker, North Mississippi Market President for First Horizon Bank.

Newsom joins First Horizon from Southern Bancorp, where he previously held leadership roles as Market President, City President and Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending. He's also served in various banking roles with Community Bank and Regions Bank and is a graduate of Mississippi State University, attended the Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank