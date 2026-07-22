Lebron Womack Named Chattanooga Market President for First Horizon Bank

Largest Bank in Chattanooga Selects Native Chattanoogan as Bank Marks 50 Years in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) (or "First Horizon") announced that veteran banker Lebron Womack will serve as Chattanooga Market President. Womack has more than 15 years of experience with First Horizon Bank and more than 30 years in the banking industry.

Lebron Womack, Chattanooga Market President for First Horizon Bank

Throughout his tenure with First Horizon, Womack has held leadership and commercial banking roles serving businesses across Chattanooga and East Tennessee. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager, partnering with middle-market and corporate clients on growth initiatives, acquisitions, capital investments, and strategic financing solutions.

As First Horizon Bank marks its 50th year in the Chattanooga market, Womack will focus on strengthening client relationships, supporting associates, expanding First Horizon's presence in the community, and driving growth across the Chattanooga market. He will continue to lead with a client-first approach and build teamwork to deliver strategic solutions that lead to client success.

"Lebron is an ideal leader to serve as Chattanooga Market President," said Richard Shaffer, East Regional President for First Horizon Bank. "He knows the importance of turning understanding into action by providing tailored solutions to help clients and communities reach their full potential. He will make an outstanding president for this key market in First Horizon's footprint."

"I am honored to lead our amazing team of bankers and financial professionals in Chattanooga – they are the reason First Horizon continues to be the leading bank in this market. Our dedication to 'Here for Good' efforts are more than a principle, community involvement is in our DNA. Together, we're going to continue to make a difference in the lives of our clients and in the greater Chattanooga community that has been so good to us."

A native Chattanoogan, and proud graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Womack is actively involved in the community and currently serves on the board of the Tennessee River Gorge Trust.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank