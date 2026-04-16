First Horizon Bank Announces New Hires and Promotion in Acadiana

Christine Kieu has joined First Horizon Bank as Senior Private Client Relationship Manager. With 25 years of banking experience, Kieu brings a client-first approach and a proven track record of delivering strategic financial solutions.

Melinda Brahan joins the team as Treasury Management Sales Officer. In this role, she partners with commercial clients to deliver tailored cash management and treasury solutions that support business operations and long-term growth.

"These announcements reflect the momentum we're seeing across our Acadiana Market," said Jerry Prejean, Acadiana Market President for First Horizon Bank. "Eddie, Christine and Melinda bring specialized expertise and a shared commitment to serving clients, further strengthening how we support businesses and individuals across the region."

These associates will all be based in First Horizon Bank's downtown Lafayette office.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank