James Petrillo Joins First Horizon Bank as Vice President, De Novo New Build Leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) ("First Horizon") announces the addition of James Petrillo as Vice President, De Novo New Build Leader. In this new role, he will drive the strategy and execution of new banking centers to ensure each new location optimizes the First Horizon banking center network and delivers a seamless client experience.

With more than 21 years in banking, Petrillo comes to First Horizon from Wells Fargo, where he served as District Manager. His background also includes key leadership roles at Citizens Bank.

"Jim is a proven leader with valuable operational experience," said Kimberley Wolterstorff Gregorie, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Sales for First Horizon Bank. "His expertise will help us deliver outstanding banking center experiences and further strengthen how we serve clients and our communities, today and in the future."

Petrillo holds a Bachelor Science in Business Administration and Management from Bridgewater State University. He is actively engaged in his community as a youth baseball coach in Bonita Springs, FL.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank