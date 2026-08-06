First Horizon Bank Strengthens Commercial Banking Team in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced the addition of veteran banker Larry Lanclos and three commercial banking associates, further strengthening its commercial banking team in the Acadiana market. The additions reinforce the bank's commitment to delivering customized financial solutions and exceptional service to businesses throughout the region.

Larry Lanclos, Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager for First Horizon Bank

Lanclos joins First Horizon Bank as Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager, bringing more than two decades of business and consumer banking leadership experience from his past roles at Cadence Bank, Business First Bank and St. Martin Bank & Trust. In his new role, he partners with commercial clients to deliver customized lending and financial solutions that support long-term growth. Lanclos earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is a graduate of the Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking.

Tyler Pierret joins the bank as Commercial Portfolio Manager. He brings experience in treasury management, financial analysis and commercial banking. In this role, he assists in assessing risk and managing the bank's commercial loan portfolio by providing analytical and credit oversight.

Ami Snell has joined the First Horizon team as a Commercial Credit Analyst, bringing experience in commercial lending, underwriting and credit analysis. In her role, she underwrites and analyzes commercial loans while supporting relationship managers and business clients.

Kelsey Breard joins the bank as a Commercial Credit Analyst. She brings more than seven years of experience in financial reporting, budgeting and financial analysis. She analyzes commercial loan requests and assists in managing commercial client relationships through ongoing credit support and financial analysis.

"These additions reflect the continued momentum we're seeing across the Acadiana market," said Jerry Prejean, Acadiana Market President for First Horizon Bank. "Larry, Tyler, Ami and Kelsey each bring valuable experience and a shared commitment to serving clients. Together, they strengthen our commercial banking team and help us continue delivering exceptional client-focused service and financial expertise to businesses throughout Acadiana."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank