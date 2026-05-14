First Horizon Bank Expands Financial Literacy Impact Through Its 2026 Teach Children to Save Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce it served nearly 8,700 students through the 2026 American Bankers Association (ABA) Foundation's Teach Children to Save financial education movement.

Ecole Saint-Landry School - Sunset, LA; Justin Williams and Jennifer Jones - First Horizon Associates

Now in its 16th year of collaboration with the ABA Foundation, First Horizon associates taught age-appropriate lessons on savings, budgeting and responsible spending. This year's financial literacy lessons took place at schools, community centers and youth organizations, reaching children in kindergarten through eighth grade and reinforcing early habits that support long-term financial health.

"We believe that through early financial education, we can help build financial confidence. Teaching the basics of saving and budgeting sets children up for success throughout life," said Beth Ardoin, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for First Horizon. "Thanks to the nearly 500 associates who participated this year, we were able to teach children in all of our markets. This success reflects our team's deep commitment to closing the financial literacy gap in the communities we serve."

Learn more about First Horizon's commitment to community involvement here.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank