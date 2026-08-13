HOUMA, La., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce that Harvey Authement, Jr. has joined the company as Banking Center Manager of the First Horizon Houma Banking Center at 706 Barrow St.

In this role, Authement will oversee banking center operations while leading a team committed to delivering excellent service, fostering meaningful client relationships and providing tailored financial solutions to clients throughout the Houma area.

Harvey Authement, Jr. Joins First Horizon Bank As Banking Center Manager In Houma

Authement brings more than 45 years of banking experience to First Horizon Bank, including 27 years with Synergy Bank and 18 years with First National Bank of Houma. Throughout his career, he has held roles in retail banking, banking center management, consumer and small business lending, operations and client relationship management.

Active in serving the Houma community, Authement has been a board member of United Way of South Louisiana for 27 years, including serving as board president and campaign chairman.

"We are excited to welcome Harvey to First Horizon Bank," said Valencia Goodly, Regional Banking Executive for First Horizon Bank. "His extensive banking experience, proven leadership and longstanding commitment to the Houma community make him a valuable addition to the First Horizon team. He will be a tremendous asset to our clients, associates and the communities we serve."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank