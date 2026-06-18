First Horizon Bank Names Craig Bechtel Specialty Director and Group Head of Its Corporate Healthcare Team

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced it has appointed Craig Bechtel to Specialty Director and Group Head of its Corporate Healthcare team, further strengthening the bank's commitment to serving healthcare companies across the United States.

Craig Bechtel - Specialty Director and Group Head of Corporate Healthcare for First Horizon Bank

In this role, Bechtel will lead First Horizon's Corporate Healthcare team, building on the group's expertise and long-standing experience as a provider of capital and financial services to healthcare clients nationwide. He will guide the team's strategic efforts to deliver tailored financial solutions that support the growth, operational goals and evolving needs of companies across the healthcare sector.

"Craig brings tremendous industry knowledge, a client-first mindset and a highly strategic approach to delivering solutions for healthcare companies," said Kevin Beeson, Executive Vice President and Director of Specialty Banking for First Horizon. "His depth of experience and proven ability to understand clients' goals make him exceptionally well positioned to lead our corporate healthcare team and continue expanding the value we provide to clients across the country."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank