First Horizon Bank Names Jason Triplett Western NC Area President in the Mid-Atlantic Region

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First Horizon Bank

Jul 01, 2026, 16:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today that Jason Triplett, Head of Commercial Banking, has been named Western North Carolina Area President for the Mid-Atlantic Region. He will report to Laura Bunn, Mid-Atlantic Regional President, and be responsible for leading community banking and associate and community engagement while expanding the bank's market share across Western North Carolina, including Asheville, Boone, Hickory and Lenoir.

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Jason Triplett, First Horizon Bank
Jason Triplett, First Horizon Bank

"Since joining First Horizon, Jason's deep local ties and community involvement have made a clear impact. His vision will be key to extending the reach of First Horizon Bank in Western North Carolina and helping clients and associates thrive," said Laura Bunn, Mid-Atlantic Regional President for First Horizon.

"As Western North Carolina Area President and a long-time resident, I'm honored to lead a team committed to strengthening relationships with our clients, associates and community partners, and to supporting our clients' goals and investing in the communities we call home," said Jason Triplett, Western North Carolina Area President for First Horizon Bank.

Triplett's commitment to Western North Carolina is also evident through his dedication to community service. He currently serves on the Board of Advisors for Appalachian State University's Department of Finance, Banking and Insurance, the Board of Directors of the NC Housing Finance Agency and is a Boone Chamber Advocacy Task Force member.

About First Horizon 
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank

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